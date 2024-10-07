Tale of the Nine Tailed turns 4: Revisiting Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum’s 5 best bromance moments in fantasy drama

Tale of the Nine Tailed was one the most high-rated K-dramas released in 2020 and it remains one of the best till now. Since its premiere on October 7, 2020, the drama completes 4 years today. On this special day, let’s revisit the heartwarming brance between Lee Dong Wook and Kim Bum, which had us rooting more than any love story.

Before diving deeper into their brotherhood, it’s important to walk through the characters' synopsis once again. This fantasy rom-com revolves around three main protagonists: Lee Yeon, Lee Rang, and Yi Ah Reum or Ji Ah.

Lee Yeon (Lee Dong Wook) is a Gumiho, a mythical nine-tailed fox creature. He is also a former mountain who is now carrying out duties for the afterlife immigration office, all along while trying to find his love from his past life Ah Reum.

Meanwhile, Ji Ah (Jo Bo Ah) is a woman who is interested in mythical creatures and comes across Lee Yeon one day as the story slowly unfolds she is none other than Ah Reum.

Lastly, Kim Bum stars as Lee Rang, a half-blood gumiho and Lee Yeon’s rebellious younger half-brother. However, he carries a grudge against his brother as he thinks that he abandoned him as a child. From his mischief to heroic sacrifices, Lee Rang’s love for Lee Yeon is sure to bring you tears.

5 best bromance moments in Tale of the Nine Tailed

1. Lee Yeon saves Lee Rang

In episode 9, Lee Yeon, being the big brother, saves Lee Rang and it’s one of the most important scenes in the whole K-drama. This took us back to the time, years ago when the immortal Gumiho rescued a kid from the forest, a kid who grew up to be Lee Rang. Years later, when he needed rescue, he thought his big brother wouldn’t come to save him.

Lee Rang was back in the forest of hungry ghosts, deep in the woods, his childhood flashed in front of his eyes. He tried his best to fight them off but it wasn’t easy. While almost accepting his fate, Lee Rang spit out, “I knew it. The jerk only cares about his lady (Ji Ah/ Ah Reum).”

But to his surprise, his big brother came, began slashing the ghosts, and lent his hand to him. Lee Rang, still feeling angry with Lee Yeon, refused his help at first. But it wasn’t such a time. The two brothers joined hands for the first time in a while. The scene ended beautifully with Lee Yeon carrying out a wounded Lee Rang out of the forest.

2. Lee Rang gambles his life to save Lee Yeon

While for the most part of the series, Lee Rang has been a nuisance who only caused problems for his big brother, the last episode of this drama showed how much he loved him, and how scared he was to lose him, so much so that he gambled his own life.

After Yeon died while trying to lure an imoogi to final death, it was too heartbreaking for Lee Rang, who couldn’t do anything but just drink the pain away. On top of that, Lee Yeon left a video message for him, which breaks his heart more than ever every day.

But he isn’t the one to give up. To get his brother back, he along with Ji Ah meets up with a fortune teller who is actually a god in charge of reincarnations. He asks for something precious in exchange for Lee Yeon’s life. Ji Ah agrees to give him her remaining life span, but it angers Lee Rang as his brother dies saving her. So, he decides to give his. He fades away with a light, sacrificing his life for the dearest big brother who once saved him from the woods.

5. Lee Rang and Lee Yeon’s partnership

While most of the time, they either fought with each other or fought for each other, in episode 10, we had a glimpse of their strong partnership. The CEO who was serving the villainous imoogi, also had a deal with Lee Rang. But as he became an evil character more and more, the brothers needed to put a stop to him, and they did. Lee Rang needed to be out of his deal with the CEO, so they switched bodies and lured him into doing it.

What a great partnership!

3. Lee Rang and Lee Yeon’s playful fights

Their sacrifices and love for each other can be seen in everything they do. In many scenes, the duo often has playful fights and they keep teasing each other, a realistic portrayal of their brotherhood.

4. Lee Rang ‘accepting’ Ji Ah

Lee Rang didn’t like Ji Ah, it’s as simple as that. The two started off on the wrong foot as expected, but after Lee Yeon’s life was in danger, he joined hands with her to save his big brother and along the way, the two formed great bonds with their collaborative energy.

