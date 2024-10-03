Lee Dong Wook is missing? K-drama star announces 25th debut anniversary fan meeting with a quirky marketing trend

Actor Lee Dong Wook is gearing up to celebrate his 25th debut anniversary with a special fan event. On October 2nd, King Kong by Starship announced that he would hold a fan meeting on November 2nd at Kyung Hee University’s Peace Hall to mark this significant milestone.

This will be Lee Dong Wook’s first fan meeting in five years, following his 20th-anniversary event in 2019, titled I Am Wook: To My Inside. A mysterious teaser video was also released, featuring announcer Jo Jung Sik as a reporter, who shares the news of Lee Dong Wook’s disappearance during a poster photoshoot. The scene highlights only his shadow, while interviews with agency staff suggest the actor’s absence. The teaser concludes with an empty fan meeting calendar, adding to the intrigue.

Jo Jung Sik wrapped up the video with a hopeful message: “Lee Dong Wook always keeps his promises to fans. If you come to the fan meeting, you’ll surely meet him again.” Lee Dong Wook has maintained close communication with fans through fan signings and private messaging services. He recently launched his first official fan club, Neohee. The fan meeting is scheduled for November 2nd, with ticket reservation details to be announced soon.

Lee Dong Wook made his acting debut in 1999 with an MBC single-episode drama after winning the grand prize at the V-NESS model contest that same year. The director of the drama noticed him and subsequently cast him in the teen drama School 2. He began to gain recognition for his performance in School 3.

He is best known for his role as the Grim Reaper in Goblin, alongside Gong Yoo. The drama was a massive hit and played a significant role in revitalizing Lee Dong Wook's acting career. His character is a good-looking, cynical yet humorous grim reaper (Angel of Death) who guides souls to their reincarnations or afterlives while serving as Kim Shin's (played by Gong Yoo) housemate.

Like many other grim reapers, he became one after committing the greatest sin in his past life. Though he has no memory of his former existence, he possesses supernatural powers. Initially preferring solitude, he falls in love with a chicken restaurant owner named Sunny (played by Yoo In Na), who eventually returns his feelings. Through her, he begins to uncover clues about his past and who he was before.

It is revealed that he was the young king, Wang Yeo, in his past life. Despite his originally pleasant personality, he became corrupted by a power-hungry eunuch, leading him to order the deaths of many, including his own wife and loyal general, Kim Shin. This betrayal drove Wang Yeo to madness, ultimately causing him to take his own life.

