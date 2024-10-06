Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS’ SUGA officially fined for DUI, The Glory’s Park Ji Ah dies at 52, Rosé announces 1st studio album rosie

This week was quite happening in the K-content world. BTS’ SUGA has been officially fined for his DUI case. On the other hand, BLACKPINK’s Jennie is facing accusations of cultural appropriation for her upcoming single’s title Mantra. In other news, The Glory actress Park Ji Ah passed away at the age of 52.

BTS’ SUGA officially fined for DUI case

On September 30, it was announced that Seoul Western District Court’s chief judge Lee Yu Seop officially imposed a 15 million KRW fine on BTS’ SUGA for his drunk-driving an electric scooter case. The same was determined through a summary indictment, avoiding a formal trial.

It was also revealed that if the rapper is dissatisfied with the result, he can request a formal trial within 7 days of receiving the order (ending on October 7).

BLACKPINK’s Jennie accused of cultural appropriation in upcoming single’s title

BLACKPINK’s Jennie is all set for the release of her solo comeback single Mantra. Ahead of its highly-anticipated drop on October 11, the K-pop idol has been embroiled in a cultural appropriation controversy. Many accused her of disrespecting Indian culture, pointing out that her song title Mantra is a word derived from Sanskrit, and the meaning doesn’t align with her lyrics. In light of the situation, BLACKPINK’s previous controversy for using a Ganesha statue as propr in How You Like That resurfaced.

BLACKPINK’s Rosé announces first studio album rosie

Following her signing with Atlantic Records, Rosé has announced her first solo studio album titled rosie. It is now set to release on December 6, 2024. This will mark the BLACKPINK vocalist’s first solo release since her debut album R.

GOT7’s BamBam’s cryptic posts raise concerns about his mental health

On September 29, BamBam took to his Instagram and penned, “I’ll be gone for good in 2025”. The post immediately raised concerns about his mental health. Later, when a fan asked about the same on X, the GOT7 member replied, “People around me are the reason I’m dying.”

As concerns continued to increase, K-pop fans came to his support. His bandmate Jackson Wang also showed his unwavering love for him, encouraging BamBam to take a stand against and be selfish for his own good.

During his BAMESIS concert in Chiang Mai, the Thai K-pop idol addressed fans’ concerns, assuring them that he felt exhausted due to the extreme pressure caused by his busy schedule. He reassured that he would take time to rest and thanked friend-bandmate Jackson for his help.

The Glory’s Park Ji Ah dies at 52

The Glory actress Park Ji Ah suddenly passed away on September 30 at the age of 52 after losing the battle to cerebral infarction. Her co-stars Song Hye Kyo, Park Sung Hoon, Kim Hierora, and more came to pay their condolences at her funeral held on October 2.

Love Next Door OST What Are We accused of plagiarism by Baek Ye Rin

Recently, Baek Ye Rin took to her Instagram and shared a story writing “It must you to suck copying. Feel bad. If you want a song like mine, please ask me so.”. She attached a link to the Love Next Door OST What Are We. She pointed out that it was copied from her 2019 track 0310. However, Ha Sung Woon, who sang the OST, conveyed through his agency that he had nothing to do with it, as he didn’t participate in the composition. Baek Ye Rin’s side since apologized to him, while asking for an acknowledgment and apology from the composer of What Are We.

T-ara’s Jiyeon files for divorce after 2 years of marriage

It was recently reported that T-ara’s Jiyeon and her husband Hwang Jae Gyun, a professional baseball player, initiated the process of divorce mediation last month. The case is now pending with the Seoul Family Court. The duo tied the knot in 2022, taking center stage of media attention with their high-profile relationship.

