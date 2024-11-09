Tell Me You Love Me’s Jung Woo Sung and Shin Hyun Been address dating rumors; Agency reponds

Jung Woo Sung and Shin Hyun Been’s dating rumors had been going around town for a while. However, they both have responded to the rumors and issued official statements on the situation. Through their agencies, the artists have denied the news of their romantic involvement and revealed it was completely untrue.

On November 9, 2024, Jung Woo Sung and Shin Hyun Been’s agencies went on record to address the dating rumors involving both actors. In the statements, their companies have completely denied the news. Artist Company, which represents Jung Woo Sung, stated that the news linking the actor with Shin Hyun Been is completely untrue. They also mentioned the matching couple items that the actors were rumored of sporting and said that they are groundless speculation.

Moreover, Shin Hyun Been’s agency, Yooborn Company, had something similar to say. They also joined in to reveal that the dating rumors were false. Both companies have reassured the fans that there is nothing romantic brewing between the two artists.

Previously, Jung Woo Sung and Shin Hyun Been starred together in the K-drama Tell Me You Love Me in 2023. The plot of the story follows Cha Jin Woo, a deaf artist who conveys his emotions through drawings, as most people are unwilling to learn sign language or connect with him. His world changes when he meets Jung Mo Eun, an aspiring actress who’s used to expressing herself with words. She befriends Cha Jin Woo and begins learning sign language, gradually embracing the beauty of his silent world. As they grow closer, the two fall in love and learn to navigate the challenges of communication, relationships, and discovering love in new ways.

Jung Woo Sung has appeared in several box office hits such as The Silent Sea, The Good, the Bad, the Weird, Cold Eyes, The Divine Move, The King, Steel Rain, Hunt, 12.12: The Day, and more. Shin Hyun Been, on the other hand, is known for her roles in Hospital Playlist, Cinderella at 2 AM, and Reborn Rich, among others.

