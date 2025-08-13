The Map That Leads to You star Sofia Wylie under fire for ‘shade’ against BLACKPINK, KATSEYE’s Sophia gets dragged into row

The red carpet of The Map That Leads to You's premiere recently turned viral for very different reasons than the makers would have expected. Actress Sofia Wylie turned up the heat with the comments for K-pop group BLACKPINK. What was probably meant as praise for the team turned into criticism online, or maybe it was an intended diss. The group’s fandom is not taking it well and has also lashed out against KATSEYE member Sophia, who dropped a like on the video where Sofia Wylie was heard saying that the K-pop stars are ‘giving nothing’ these days.

Sofia Wylie goes up against BLACKPINK, here’s what happened

Talking to MTV, she said, “KATSEYE is my bae. I love KATSEYE. I watch every one of their videos. They just performed at Lollapalooza. My girls are going crazy. And BLACKPINK, I love you. Even though you’re giving us nothing right now, I love you still. Always.”

Sofia Wylie’s remark about ‘giving us nothing’ has hit the fans the wrong way. Many are calling it a dig at the group’s members’ dancing and singing, as well as the overall vibe during the team’s ongoing tour, which has been inviting some criticism on the internet. Others are linking it to how the quartet has released only 1 song after a wait of 3 years, and that the American actor probably meant that BLACKPINK had not given back to their fans, instead of it being about their performance. But that is about to change as reports of the singers releasing a new album in November are already making the rounds.

It is not known what Sofia Wylie’s real intent was, but fans are definitely not happy with her words.

On the other hand, KATSEYE’s Sophia is said to have liked the video, inviting another wave of criticism from the fans to her Instagram, where they’re taking her reaction as an agreement to the diss. Instantly, the younger singer’s account was flooded with bad comments and painting it as ‘jealousy’. None of the involved artists has spoken about the incident since.

