‘They want to look funny?’: Jung Yu Mi’s wedding dress from Love Your Enemy faces backlash from fans

Love Your Enemy is a South Korean series that recently aired the finale episode. Starring Jung Ju Mi and Ju Ji Hoon in the lead roles, the cast faced criticism from fans on the styling quotient. Especially during the wedding scene, Jung Ju Mi’s wedding dress is highly disappointed fans of the show, forcing them to wonder if it was intentional or a blunder.

On December 29, 2024, the finale episode of Love Your Enemy finally aired showcasing the happy ending between the lead cast Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi. In the last few minutes, it is shown that the characters decide to get married and carry out a wedding shoot at the park. Jung Yu Mi wears a wedding gown along with a veil and Ju Ji Hoon adorns a fitted tux. However, fans are not quite satisfied with their looks, especially Jung Yu Mi’s dress.

Fans took to online platforms to question the styling choices, criticizing the decision to have her wear an 'ugly' dress. Some speculated whether the makers intentionally chose the unflattering outfit to maintain the comedic tone of the show. However, many fans defended Jung Yu Mi, expressing that she still looked beautiful despite the dress's lack of appeal.

The plot of Love Your Enemy follows Seok Ji Won and Yoon Ji Won, two individuals born on the same day with the same name, who have been rivals for years. After 18 years, they reunite when Seok Ji Won, now the executive director of Seokban Construction and chairman of Dokmok High School, returns home. Yoon Ji Won, once known as the "Dokmok High School Mad Dog," now works as a physical education teacher. Their rivalry resurfaces as they confront their shared past and new realities.

Advertisement

Apart from Ju Ji Hoon and Jung Yu Mi, the supporting cast of the show include Kim Jung Young, Kim Gab Soo, Jeon Hye Jin, Lee Byung Joon, Lee Seung Joon, Baek Hyun Joo, Kim Jae Chul, Kim Hyun Mok, and others. Did you watch the last episode of Love Your Enemy?

ALSO READ: Jun So Min set to make guest appearance on variety show Running Man one year after leaving regular cast spot