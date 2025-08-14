TMKOC actor Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal comments on Asit Modi and Disha Vakani’s rakhi video: 'Dikh raha tha she is very uncomfortable'

Taarak Mehta ka Oolta Chashma fame Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal spoke about the viral video of Disha Vakani tying a rakhi to the producer, Asit Kumarr Modi. Bansiwal, who played the role of Mrs. Roshan on the show, sat down for a conversation with Filmygyan, expressing her thoughts over the clip that had surfaced on the internet.

The actress, who previously accused the producer of harassment on the sets of the popular show, revealed that while it is believed that Vakani went over to Modi’s place to celebrate the festival, it was the opposite.

Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal reacts to viral rakhi photos of Disha Vakani and Asit Modi

While in an interview with the media portal, Jennifer Mistry Bansiwal was asked for her thoughts on the Raksha Bandhan celebration between the former show actress, Disha, and the producer of TMKOC.

She said, “Mein yeh bolungi ki khisiyani billi khamba noche. Yeh ek kahawat hai. Aaj 17 saal ho gaye aaj tak ek bhi photo, Disha Asit ji ko rakhi bandhati aayi nahi, aur iss baar video karke pura daala gaya hai.”

The actress added, "Yeh image ko kaise clear karenge vo? Aur bola ja raha hai ki Disha Asit Ji ke ghar gayi, Disha Asit Ji ke ghar nahi gayi, Asit Ji aur Neela Ji Disha ke ghar aaye. Dikh raha tha ke Disha is very uncomfortable; she is not smiling.”

Meanwhile, Bansiwal took an exit from the show and parted ways with her iconic character last year, after portraying it for more than a decade.

Vakani, too, who is popularly known to play Daya Bhabhi onscreen, quit the show in 2017. While there are reports of the latter returning as her iconic character, there have been no official statements yet.

As for Jennifer, she was earlier speculated to participate in the Salman Khan-hosted reality show, Bigg Boss. However, clearing the air, the actress shared that she was approached last year, and not this year.

