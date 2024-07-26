Top 10 BTS variety shows to watch: Run BTS, In the SOOP, Bon Voyage, and more

BTS, the global K-pop sensation, has starred in various entertaining variety shows that showcase their vibrant personalities and strong bond. These shows offer fans a glimpse into the members' lives beyond the stage.

Some of the most popular BTS variety shows include Run BTS!, where they take on fun challenges; Bon Voyage, which follows their travel adventures around the world; and BTS Gayo, which features music-related games.

Each show highlights their humor, teamwork, and friendship, providing endless laughter and heartwarming moments for fans, aka ARMY. Let’s Dive into these shows to see BTS in a whole new light and love them a little more!

1. BTS Rookie King

BTS Rookie King is a fun 2013 show where the young BTS members parodied TV ads and shows from that time. In this show, they try cooking, make their own music videos, and talk about their trainee days.

It gives fans a look into their lives before they became superstars. Watching this show, you'll see the members' early personalities, hard work, and playful sides, making it a must-watch for anyone interested in BTS's journey to fame.

2. In the Soop: Friendcation

In the Soop: Friendcation is a South Korean reality show by Hybe Corporation. It's a spin-off of In the Soop, which featured BTS and Seventeen. This series stars Peakboy, Park Seo Joon, Choi Woo Shik, Park Hyung Sik, and V of BTS.

The show has four episodes and follows these friends, known as the Wooga Squad, on a four-day vacation. Premiered on July 22, 2022, on JTBC and Disney+, it gives viewers an intimate look at their daily lives as they explore, cook, and enjoy each other's company in a beautiful forest setting.

3. Run BTS!:

Run BTS! is the group’s longest-running and most beloved variety show, starting in 2015. Originally planned for just 10 episodes, it has continued for many seasons due to its popularity.

The show features the members taking on various fun and creative challenges, showcasing their teamwork, humor, and unique personalities. It’s a must-watch for fans, as it reveals different sides of BTS and strengthens the bond between the members and their audience. Run BTS! is filled with laughter, camaraderie, and unforgettable moments.

4. Knowing Bros

On Knowing Bros (Knowing Brothers), BTS showed off their comedic sides and shared personal stories. The members joined the cast in fun games and activities, making the episode full of laughter.

They interacted with the hosts, revealing their playful personalities and experiences. The show allowed fans to see a different side of BTS, with plenty of jokes and lighthearted moments. It's a great episode for anyone who wants to enjoy BTS's humor and learn more about their lives through entertaining stories and games.

5. Bon Voyage

Bon Voyage is a travel reality show where BTS members explore different countries. The show captures their exciting adventures, bonding moments, and experiences with various cultures. Fans get to see the members having fun, trying new things, and growing closer as a group.

Each episode is filled with laughter, challenges, and heartwarming scenes highlighting their friendship. Bon Voyage offers a unique look at BTS outside of their music careers, making it a must-watch for anyone who wants to see more of their personalities and the strong bond they share.

6. In the SOOP

In the SOOP BTS ver. is a South Korean reality series starring the popular boy band BTS. The show features the BTS members engaging in activities that fall somewhere in between everyday life and leisure.

In this series, fans get an intimate glimpse into the daily lives, conversations, challenges, and behind-the-scenes moments of the BTS members as they spend time together in a countryside villa. The show is a delightful blend of relaxation, calm, and genuine moments without a favorite boy band.

7. BTS Gayo

BTS Gayo is a fun-filled variety show by BTS that started in 2016. The show features the members playing various music-related games and challenges, showcasing their talents and teamwork.

Each episode is packed with laughter, playful competition, and entertaining segments that highlight their musical skills and camaraderie. BTS Gayo is a must-watch for ARMYs who want to enjoy the group's dynamic interactions and joyful moments together.

8. Jinny’s Kitchen

Jinny’s Kitchen is a South Korean variety show that follows the culinary adventures of a team running a Korean restaurant abroad. The show is a spin-off of the popular series Youn’s Kitchen.

Led by actor Lee Seo Jin, the team includes fellow actors Jung Yu-mi, Park Seo-joon, Choi Woo-shik, and the world-renowned BTS member V. In the second season, V was replaced by actress Go Min Si due to his mandatory military service.

9. Suchwita

Suchwita is a variety web series starring SUGA, premiered on December 5, 2022, the show features SUGA's conversations with special guests while enjoying alcohol.

The series, the short form for Time to Get Drunk with SUGAin Korean, aired on streaming platforms YouTube and Weverse. Fans can watch SUGA’s candid discussions about music and more in this impressive show.

10. BTS’ American Hustle Life

In 2014, BTS traveled to Los Angeles to learn about hip-hop culture from experts like Coolio and Warren G in the show American Hustle Life. During their two weeks in LA, the members faced various challenges and learned valuable lessons.

Despite some difficulties, the show is worth watching to see BTS’s growth, hard work, and resilience. It offers fans a unique glimpse into their journey as they immerse themselves in hip-hop culture and strive to improve their skills. All of them are a must-watch if you are an AMRY; start your BTS binge today with these variety shows.

