Touch Your Heart actor Shim Hyung Tak and wife Hirai Saya are their expecting first child

Touch Your Heart actor Shim Hyung Tak and Hirai Saya announced that they are expecting their first child. The couple got married in July 2023. They met when the actor was filming for a Japanese television show 4 years ago.

Shim Hyung Tak is known for his roles in dramas like Man in the Kitchen, Five Enough, and Divorce Lawyer in Love.

Shim Hyung Tak and Hirai Saya expecting first child

On July 12, Shim Hyung Tak's agency Alomalo Humain Entertainment announced that actor Shim Hyung Tak and his wife Hirai Saya are expecting their first child. The actor commented that getting to marry Hirai Saya already felt like a miracle, but now that they are expecting a child, he feels thrilled and deeply moved.

He continued that following his promise of becoming a strong husband for his wife, he will become a good father to the baby too that’s on the way. He promised to protect his family for the rest of his life.

According to reports, Hirai Saya is 13 weeks pregnant and is scheduled to give birth in January 2025.

More about Shim Hyung Tak

Shim Hyung Tak made his debut with an appearance in As One's music video You're Welcome. Following that, he first worked in a drama in 1998 with Song of the Wind. His first appearance on the big screen was in the film The Doll Master. Over the years, he has impressed with his roles in several dramas like Keu Keu's Island Secret, Let's Eat, Touch Your Heart, Times and more. He will next be appearing in the drama Unusual Men and Women.

Advertisement

Shim Hyung Tak tied the knot with 18 years younger non-celebrity Hirai Saya in July 2023. Hirai Saya came into the spotlight for her uncanny resemblance to BTS' Jungkook.

The couple shared pictures from their wedding anniversary on July 4 which included clicks of the happy couple and family along with a life-size cut out of Jungkook.

ALSO READ: BLACKPINK’s Jennie’s Korean Wiki page edited amid indoor smoking incident; malicious user makes changes to name and nationality