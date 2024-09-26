TWICE’s Jihyo’s younger sister Lee Ha Eum makes acting debut with lead role in short drama Request to Resign

TWICE's Jihyo’s younger sister Lee Ha Eum has made her acting debut with a short K-drama Request to Resign which is based on a webtoon. The drama has been released. Jihyo is a popular K-pop singer and leader of the worldwide renowned girl group TWICE who not long ago made their Japanese comeback with the album DIVE.

On September 26, 2024, the South Korean media outlet Sports Donga reported that TWICE’s Jihyo’s younger sister Lee Ha Eum has been finally confirmed to make her acting debut.

Lee Ha Eum’s agency Starhaus Entertainment confirmed the casting news by announcing the same. Request To Resign is a short girl love drama that follows the conflicts and romance of three characters who have different goals working in a company called Wooyeon Trading.

The drama is based on the webtoon of the same name. Lee Ha Eum will be taking the lead role of Oh Geum Hee, the head of Wooyeon Trading's overseas team for trading. She is an active person but sometimes she comes off as a workaholic.

Lee Ha Eum will depict various emotions as her character finds her true dream and also falls in love with Wooyeon Trading’s CEO Kang Tae Ri. She has been a good friend to her for a long time.

Advertisement

Lee Ha Eum talking about her debut said that she was very nervous about taking a lead role in her first drama, but she was excited as well. She expressed her gratitude to the director, actor, and staff for taking good care of her. Regardless of the challenging parts, she noted that she enjoyed filming thanks to all the help she received on the set.

She concluded her message by saying that she hoped viewers enjoyed the drama as much as she enjoyed preparing for it.

Meanwhile, Lee Ha Eum, Jihyo’s younger sister first began her career as a model and later signed with Starhaus Entertainment in February 2023. She appeared in the hit variety show I Live Alone with her sister TWICE’s Jihyo.

Request to Resign starring Lee Ha Eum was released today September 26, 2024, through the global short drama platform VIGLOO.

Meanwhile, TWICE has been confirmed to open an offline pop-up store in Seoul to celebrate their 9th debut anniversary on October 20.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: ‘We’re unconditionally timeless': NCT’s Jaehyun pens heartfelt message to fans after confirmation of military enlistment on November 4