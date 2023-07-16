Weekly Hallyu Newsmakers: BTS' Jungkook's solo debut, Celebrity tops Global Top 10 list, Lisa to leave YG Ent?

Every week we see some biggest Korean entertainers make headlines, this week was all about BTS' Jungkook and his sols debut along with Park Gyu Young's Celebrity reaching new heights as a non-English show on Netflix. BLACKPINK members Lisa and Jennie made headlines for contract termination and dating rumors respectively.

BTS' Jungkook's Solo Debut

Jungkook, the youngest member of BTS finally released the most awaited song Seven, and embarked on his solo debut on July 14. This Latto-featured song was a huge success on music streaming platforms and took the world by storm with his phenomenal performance at Good Morning America's Summer Concert Series the same day. Han So Hee starrer Seven music video surpassed over 35.4 million views on YouTube. The song also became the highest streaming debut on Spotify by a K-pop solo artist this year with over 15.9 million listens.

Is Lisa leaving YG Entertainment?

Lisa of BLACKPINK got embroiled in the rumors of leaving YG Entertainment after contract expiration in August 2023. YG Entertainment told a Chinese agency that they can not confirm Lisa's presence on the show in September after she was invited by them. It was assumed that she will not continue with YG Entertainment, but Lisa's agency immediately denied rumors. They said that Lisa is in discussion with YG Entertainment regarding the renewal, and her schedule after August couldn't be confirmed because she will be on a personal schedule after BLACKPINK's BORN PINK TOUR closes.

BLACKPINK's Jennie's Instagram update sparked dating rumors with BTS' V

In May 2023, BLACKPINK member Jennie and BTS' V were allegedly spotted on a date in Paris and recently Jennie posted photos from her trip in France. The Calvin Klein top and the rest of the outfit in Jennie's post resembled the one in the photos and videos clicked in May. Furthermore, a caviar and pancakes photo in the same post caught fans' eyes as the same caviar and pancakes were seen in V's story a few weeks back. It was speculated that Jennie and the staff joined BTS' V and the Tae crew for dinner in Paris. However, neither BIGHIT MUSIC nor YG Entertainment responded to the speculations.

Celebrity ranked No. 1 on Netflix Global Top 10 Non-English series

Park Gyu Young starter Celebrity has intrigued millions of viewers on Netflix. The show is about influencers and how they go above and beyond to keep their online image clean. The show ranked No. 1 on Netflix Global Top 10 Non-English Series on July 12 after it premiered on June 30. Celebrity reportedly ranked in the Top 10 on Netflix in 63 countries amassing an impressive 7.5 million were recorded by the series since its release. It is the 19th Korean title that had entered the list and notably, it is a Netflix original.

