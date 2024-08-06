When Byeon Woo Seok and Hwang In Yeop had everyone floored with visual chemistry at MAMA 2020

Now that Byeon Woo Seok has gained immense popularity with the K-drama Lovely Runner, fans have been uncovering old videos where he has interacted with other K-drama stars. In one of the clips, the actor shared the stage with Hwang In Yeop and netizens could not stop fawning over the ‘visual kings’.

Back in 2020, Byeon Woo Seok who was not much known in the K-drama community took the MAMA stage to present an award. Hwang In Yeop joined him on the stage who was riding on his newfound popularity from his appearance in True Beauty released in the same year. The video spread like wildfire on social media and everyone was surprised that their favorite actors had an interaction before.

As the actors came on stage, they announced the nominees for the Best New Male Artist and Best New Female Artist. Following that, they announced the names of the winners as well. The small interaction has gained much attention among fans, as they are currently the industry’s two most beloved actors.

Moreover, fans could not believe that the industry’s best-looking actors were onstage, which they had never noticed before. Instantly, everyone started to demand they be cast in the same show, as they both seemed to match their energy.

Advertisement

Following Byeon Woo Seok’s success with Lovely Runner, the actor held his first-ever Asian fan meeting tour titled Summer Letter. The locations that are part of his Asian tour include Seoul, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila, Jakarta, Singapore, and Hong Kong.

Previously, the actor appeared in K-dramas such as Flower Crew: Joseon Marriage Agency, Moonshine, Strong Girl Nam Soon, Record of Youth, and more. Some of the movies he worked on include 20th Century Girl, and Midnight Runner, among others.

Hwang In Yeop gained immense popularity following his appearance in Tru Beauty alongside Cha Eun Woo. He also went on to work in shows like The Sound of Magic, Why Her, and more. Furthermore, he will be starring in the upcoming show titled Family by Choice in 2024.

ALSO READ: BTS' Jin says 'can't do this anymore' while trying to hike Hallasan in RUN JIN episode 1 teaser; WATCH