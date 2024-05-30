Lee Dong Wook is a prominent South Korean actor who is known for his compelling acting and mesmerizing looks. During one of the interviews for his K-drama, he once revealed some intimate details about his life. The actor said that one of his wishes is to be a good husband and father down the road.

Lee Dong Wook has been in the industry for a very long time and more than a decade earlier, in 2011, he starred as the lead in the K-drama, Scent of a Woman alongside Kim Sun Ah. The rest of the cast ensemble includes Uhm Ki Joon, Seo Hyo Rim, Sa Hyun Jin, Kim Ji Sung, Cha Ji Yeon, Nam Goong Won, Park Jung Sun, Son Sung Yoon and more.

Directed by Park Hyung Ki, the plot of the series follows Lee Yeon Jae, a woman in her thirties who, after being diagnosed with terminal cancer, decides to live her remaining days to the fullest. Quitting her mundane job, she embarks on a journey of self-discovery and creates a bucket list. Along the way, she meets Kang Ji-wook, a wealthy heir, and they develop feelings for each other that change both their lives.

Throwback to when Lee Dong Wook revealed his wish to be a good father and a husband

However, during the press conference of the Scent of a Woman which was held before the premiere, the cast was asked about their own bucket list, which is things that they would like to do most before they die. At the top of the list, he wrote that he wanted to conquer the universe. He elaborated on the point that he wanted to take over the world in the sense that he wanted to become famous with his acting skills. Through his hard work and talent, he wanted to be known by everyone across the universe.

Moreover, he also revealed what would be on his bucket list not as an actor but as Lee Dong Wook, the person. If he was not an actor but just an ordinary person, he wished to become a good husband to his wife and a good father to his children. The answer won everyone’s hearts in the room and swept them off their feet. However, in the present, the actor still seems to be single. Do you think he will fulfill his dream soon?

