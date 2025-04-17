Will Kim Soo Hyun's damages lawsuit against Kim Sae Ron's family get dismissed? Actor struggles to pay litigation fees

Kim Soo Hyun, who is embroiled in a dating scandal with a minor, Kim Sae Ron, recently filed a damages lawsuit. The purpose of the same was to sue the bereaved family, operator of YouTube channel Garosero Research Institute, Kim Se Eui, and an unidentified individual who has publicly claimed to be Kim Sae Ron’s aunt for disclosing personal life details of his. Kim Soo Hyun's side was asked to pay the pending litigation fees to avoid the risk of the plea getting rejected, as reported by K-media News1 on April 17.

Earlier, Kim Soo Hyun's side declared that they would be filing a 12 billion KRW (8.5 million USD) damages lawsuit against them for the revelation of his private details without consent. But the lawsuit filed involved 11 billion KRW, an entire million less than the actual amount. Thus, the 14th Civil Division of the Seoul Central District Court ordered Kim Soo Hyun to rectify the damages amount against Kim Sae Ron's family and others and pay up the litigation fees and court service charges based on that amount.

The Queen of Tears actor's team was reportedly yet to pay the court-ordered fees, prompting the plaintiff to request a payment deadline extension on April 16 KST. They also allegedly showcased no intention of paying up the required amount and thus, faced the risk of the lawsuit getting dismissed by the court. The litigation fees and court service charges for the 12 billion KRW damages suit were estimated to be a massive amount of approximately 38 million KRW (27,000 USD).

The lawsuit is currently in its hearing stage and the actor will be required to clear the pending litigation fees in order for the case to make it to the trials. To confirm the details regarding the litigation amount and other stuff related to the case, Kim Soo Hyun's co-owned agency, GOLDMEDALIST, issued a brief comment. Their notice said, "We are currently checking on the matter." The actor announced the filing of the case during his March 31 press conference.

Regarding that, his legal representative, attorney Kim Jong Bok, said, “We have filed a defamation complaint under the Information and Communications Network Act against the bereaved family, the self-proclaimed aunt and the YouTube channel operator. We have also submitted a 12 KRW billion damage compensation claim.”

