Year-Ender Poll: BLACKPINK's Rosé, Lisa, IU, TWICE's Nayeon and more ; VOTE for best K-pop female soloist of 2024

Female K-pop soloists ruled the music charts in 2024. From BLACKPINK's Rosé earning global stardom with Bruno Mars collab APT to TWICE's Tzuyu making her strong debut with her first EP abouTZU, the K-pop industry witnessed powerful solo releases from the female artists this year.

BLACKPINK's Rosé enjoyed the new high of her solo career with the phenomenal success of APT. She created history as the first K-pop female soloist to break into the top 10 on the Billboard Hot 100 and also broke BoA's record as the highest charting on Japan Hot 100. Her first studio album rosie also witnessed the same commercial success. She marked the biggest Spotify debut by a K-pop soloist in 2024 with 28 million first-day streams.

Apart from Rosé, her bandmate Lisa had some of the biggest solo releases this year. Her comeback single ROCKSTAR followed by New Woman and Moonlit Floor, all earned explosive success, helping her set the backdrop for her forthcoming 2025 album Alter Ego. On the other hand, another BLACKPINK member Jennie has a wild run this year with her single Mantra. With this song, she successfully established herself as a bold and powerful soloist who is not afraid of criticism.

On the other hand, TWICE's Nayeon with ABCD, IU with The Winning, Tzuyu with her debut album abouTZU, and more set a strong example of success for future female K-pop stars.

So, who is the best female K-pop soloist of 2024 according to you? Pick from the options below.

