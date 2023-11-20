YG Entertainment denies BLACKPINK's non-exclusive group contract renewal, says negotiations underway

YG Entertainment has officially denied rumors suggesting that BLACKPINK has completed a non-exclusive group contract renewal. In a recent statement to K-media, the agency clarified that negotiations regarding the group's contract are currently underway. This denial comes amidst speculations surrounding the future of BLACKPINK's commitments, indicating that discussions between the members and the agency are ongoing to determine the terms of their continued collaboration.

According to an exclusive report by Munhwa Ilbo on November 20, BLACKPINK decided to extend their group activities with YG Entertainment. However, the individual exclusive contracts between the members and YG Entertainment have not been finalized. Despite the ongoing negotiations for individual contracts, the members plan to engage in both group and individual projects. Furthermore, the report revealed that two members have successfully come to the conclusion of their contracts with YG Entertainment, but the status of Lisa's contract remains uncertain, with indications suggesting she may opt for an independent path. The report sheds light on the complex dynamics as the group navigates both collective and individual career trajectories.

In reaction to the report, a YG Entertainment source cleared the air saying, “There’s no confirmation yet, discussions are ongoing."

In their quarterly report on the 14th, YG revealed ongoing negotiations for BLACKPINK's exclusive contract renewal, promising further details soon. Despite the uncertainty surrounding individual contracts, none of the members have committed to renewals. Lisa, as per Munhwa Ilbo's July 12 report, has chosen an independent path, while others explore deals with different companies. Some members are contemplating individual contracts with YG.

Despite these ongoing discussions, BLACKPINK’s 'Born Pink' world tour, concluding in September, drew a staggering 1.8 million attendees and generated nearly 300 billion won (approximately 235 million USD) in revenue. Even without finalized individual contracts, both YG Entertainment and the members are optimistic about the substantial sales expected from the group's collective activities.

