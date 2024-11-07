Zoom singer Jessi cleared of assault charges after police finds no evidence of involvement; producer Koala to face prosecution

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of assault.

South Korean-American musician-rapper Jessi has been officially cleared of all charges following an investigation into an alleged assault involving one of her fans, identified as 'B'. Police announced that no evidence supports claims that Jessi engaged in or assisted with any form of violence or aided the alleged assailant, a male friend from her party. The incident initially shocked fans when news broke of the assault on September 29, casting a shadow over the artist.

The incident reportedly took place around 3:50 AM KST, when 'B', a fan of Jessi, was allegedly attacked by a male party member referred to as 'A' while socializing with the artist and her circle. Disturbing allegations arose soon after, claiming that Jessi not only failed to prevent the assault but also shielded the perpetrator from facing consequences. 'B' reported that, following the incident, Jessi had supposedly helped 'A' evade police attention. Further claims suggested Jessi’s other party member, music producer Koala, had also been involved.

However, as police delved into the specifics, the narrative shifted significantly. On October 16, Jessi cooperated with law enforcement by attending a thorough questioning session. After weeks of investigation, police concluded that there was insufficient evidence to hold Jessi accountable. According to their findings, Jessi was actually seen attempting to calm the situation and actively prevent any escalation, even stepping in to prevent producer Koala from approaching the injured fan.

Following these findings, Jessi’s legal team expressed relief at the outcome. They emphasized her desire for ‘B’s swift recovery and reaffirmed that Jessi had no intent to engage in or cover up any violence. "The truth has been revealed, and Jessi wishes for a peaceful and fair resolution for everyone involved," a statement from her side read.

While Jessi has been fully exonerated, the case does not end here. Producer Koala is still facing legal consequences, as charges of assault and threatening will be forwarded to prosecution. He is expected to answer for his alleged actions that night.

With Jessi cleared fans have shown their support online, expressing gratitude that her name has been cleared of any wrongdoing. Jessi’s team and supporters alike hope to put this chapter behind her as she continues to focus on her music and upcoming projects, leaving the controversy in the past.

Disclaimer: If you or someone you know are facing assault in any of its forms, please reach out to the nearest support or NGO at the earliest. There are several helplines available for the same.

