7 stunning saree blouse designs inspired by Katrina Kaif to rock your next wedding look

Katrina Kaif’s ethnic glamour needs no introduction. The diva often makes headlines with her drop-dead gorgeous traditional flairs, stealing her fans’ hearts one look at a time. Millennials’ favorite, Kat, frequently serves saree looks, but her blouse game always remains top-notch.

From mixing and matching fabrics, adding color contrasts, to experimenting with sequins and embellishments—the fashionista knows how to make her ethnic flairs stand out with unique blouse designs. Below are some notes on Katrina's blouse designs, so you know exactly what to tell your blouse tailor for your next wedding slay—here we go!

1. Embroidered shoulder straps

Bet this design has charmed you at first glance. Kat’s ice-blue saree blouse is unconventionally gorgeous. The round strap that went around her shoulder featured embellishments in a chevron (V-shape) pattern. With a plunging neckline, the blouse featured a velvet fabric strap, covering the bosom and back only as much as needed.

2. Net balloon sleeves

Elevating a simple outfit with unique style components is a craft, and the Phone Bhoot actress excels at that. Katrina turned her simple floral motif saree into a head-turning garb with her balloon sleeve blouse. She added a net balloon fabric with a wrist cuff to her blouse's elbow sleeves, making it chic and cutesy.

3. Embellished close-neck blouse

A heavy blouse is the key to amping up any plain saree to party-ready. Kat paired her solid black saree with a sequin and stone-embellished blouse and elevated her ethnic look into a contemporary sway. Moreover, the closed neckline and elbow sleeves made sure that the blouse takes center stage, aligning with the look’s fancy and classy appeal.

4. Collared blouse

For a more polished and suave look, a collared blouse works best. As in the Merry Christmas actress’s case, she paired her see-through white saree with a black blouse featuring cap sleeves and a mandarin collar, exuding sharp yet chic vibes.

5. Decorative sleeve trim

Katrina Kaif revived 2000s blouse fashion when she added delicate bead dangles to her sleeves, blending style with playfulness. The diva paired her intricate and abstract pink saree with a simple design blouse but elevated the look gracefully with those decorative sleeve trims.



6. Floral full sleeves

Sabyasachi and Katrina Kaif are a match made in heaven. The fashionista adorned the surreal burnt orange saree from the celebrated Indian designer and paired it with the label’s iconic deep V-neckline blouse. Kat’s blouse added a dash of drama to her outfit with its vibrant festive appeal. The contrasting blouse also featured full sleeves with floral motifs, exuding femininity and artistry.

7. Shirt blouse

The Tiger Zinda Hai actress rewrote the rules of saree by amping up a basic cotton saree with a contrasting collar blouse. Blending modern elements into her traditional fit, Kaif wore a striking neon shirt blouse with collars and folded sleeves under a soft pink saree and dropped an absolutely gorgeous look.

By now, you might have decided on the saree and the blouse design that will grace your next wedding event. From elegant balloon sleeves to bold collars, Katrina Kaif’s blouse design catalog deserves a separate shelf in the tailor’s cabinet.

