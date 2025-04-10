Celebrity fashion looks of the day: Pooja Hegde, Wamiqa Gabbi, and Alaya F

While celebrities put their hearts and souls into creating stunning red carpet and on-screen looks, their off-duty paparazzi looks aren’t any less fashionable. Bollywood trailblazers are often seen flaunting note-worthy outfits off-camera, frequently wearing gobsmackingly expensive style components.

Today’s celebrity sightings were no exception, as three B-town fashionistas were spotted boasting awe-inspiring looks and, to our benefit, serving fashion inspo for different occasions. So, let’s see what’s trending in fashion through celebrities’ lens:

Advertisement

1. Pooja Hegde

Pooja Hegde hopped out of her cruiser and got clicked, serving Pinterest-worthy fashion inspiration. The Deva actress adorned an oversized poplin shirt in a pastel yellow color, exuding sunshine-summer vibes. She paired her breezy shirt with lightweight blue striped poplin pants. However, the showstopper of Hegde’s outfit was her blue and white mismatched earrings, Dior saddle bag, and Adidas shoes worth Rs 10,999.

2. Alaya F

Alaya F boasts an unpredictable and bold fashion sense, often wearing unconventional and striking outfits. The fashionista casually paired her burnt orange wrap top with baggy gray trousers on her recent outing, exuding street-chic vibes. Alaya knew the fashion flair she was going for, as the bodice-fitting off-shoulder crop top with full-length sleeves and high-waist baggy pants added a statuesque appeal to her outfit.

3. Wamiqa Gabbi

Wamiqa Gabbi, who has gotten the hearts pounding of the masses, has embarked on the journey of promoting her upcoming movie Bhool Chuk Maaf with Rajkummar Rao. For her latest promo look, the diva cheekily adorned an indo-western yellow organza lehenga set with butterfly motifs, honoring her name—Titli—in the anticipated rom-com. Wamiqa kept her fusion look understated yet striking with just sparkly stud earrings.

Advertisement

So, Pooja Hegde’s off-duty outfit, Alaya F’s bold corp-core, or Wamiqa Gabbi’s titli ethnic flair, which celeb’s OOTD from today would you want to recreate?

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor-Karisma Kapoor to Khushi Kapoor-Janhvi Kapoor: Bollywood sibling duos prove fashion runs in family