EXCLUSIVE: Celebrity Stylist Sheefa Gilani opens up on trending mob wife aesthetic; shares insights into airport fashion trends

As far as creating fashion and style in India is concerned, Sheefa Gilani is one of the top stylists to be reckoned with. She is a celebrity stylist who is well renowned for styling celebs like Mrunal Thakur, Manushi Chhillar and Alaya F among others. Not only does she know about the details of garments very well but also easily understands a celebrity’s persona inside out, she makes the thoughtful combination of these two that we can see in the compelling looks that are pinned up on the mood board of every fashionista.

Her assistance to Manushi Chillar during her reign as the Miss World pageant propelled her fame and since then, everything has been a matter of history. With the former Miss World currently in charge of Mrunal Thakur’s and Alaya F’s wardrobe, it’s safe to say that Sheefa is only getting started. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla well-known stylist discusses fashion trends, airport fashion, and tips for brides to be

Q. Incorporating new trends while styling celebrities can be both exciting and challenging. How do you manage to strike the right balance between staying true to their style and experimenting with new trends?

Sheefa: Experimenting with new trends sounds fun, but there's a thin line between doing it right and getting it all wrong. I like to keep it simple! I choose what works for my clients rather than going all out. Sometimes, building on to it works wonders.

Q. The viral mob wife aesthetic has been gaining popularity recently, and it's all about making a bold statement with your fashion choices. How crucial is it to balance the bold statement pieces with simpler pieces to avoid looking too overwhelming?

Sheefa: Find your star piece and then pair that with neutrals or basics. The right balance is critical.

Q. Regarding weddings, what are the three things brides should consider while styling their lehengas?

Sheefa: Make sure your lehenga doesn't weigh you down. Choose colours and silhouettes that complement your skin and body type. Most importantly, know that the secret to an excellent lehenga lies in its construction and not the name of its Designer.

Q. Airport fashion has become a trend in recent years for celebs, and it's all about looking stylish yet comfortable. What trends can one look forward to in the airport fashion scene?

Sheefa: Just like you said - Stylish and comfortable! I'm a fan of always ensuring one has a great jacket to work the look. The leather is my go-to!

Q. 3 fashion trends/colours set to take over 2024?

Sheefa: Black Cherry is a colour I am obsessed with, and I totally think it will work its way through 2024. Also, I'm excited for Faux Fur Coats and white tees!

