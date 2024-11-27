Kiara Advani, Shraddha Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna serve mid-day outing goals with their casual yet stylish looks

Shraddha Kapoor, Kiara Advani, and Rashmika Mandanna just reminded us that laid-back looks can also be as fabulous as a red carpet moment. These style divas have laid inspiration for mid-day outings with three oh-so-chic yet comfy casual styles today. Whether running errands or catching a flight, make a note, as these looks give away loads of ease bundled with sophistication! Let's take a closer look at their outfits.

Shraddha Kapoor absolutely carried off this classic white full-sleeved button-down shirt, a wardrobe staple that is extremely versatile yet timeless, with such stunning effect. What made her take on this wardrobe essential even more stylish? She half-tucked the shirt into her denim jeans, adding a little casual twist while keeping things polished. The touch of sophistication was in her black belt, cinching the waist of her jeans, giving the whole look that perfect tailored finish.

The Stree 2 actress kept her outfit simple yet chic, opting for stylish black bellies. A tote bag slung over her shoulder was another add-on, perfect for carrying the essentials without compromising on style.

Less is more for Shraddha Kapoor when it comes to makeup. Simply keeping it fresh-faced gives natural beauty. A little bit of makeup with a face mask shows how nice it is to give balance. Hair just left open, in a relaxed style, gave a free-spirited quality that makes the whole look feel easy.

On the other hand, Rashmika Mandanna just kept it simple and very stylish at the airport with a maroon crew-neck top. Full sleeves gave it some warmth and elegance, but what really worked magic was tucking the top into wide-leg denim jeans. The mix of classic and trendy style pieces gave instant glamor and is as easy to replicate as it is to admire. The outfit is given a very relaxed touch with the wide-leg jeans, while the top keeps it in check and flattering.

The Pushpa actress's accessories were on point and well-defined but not pushy. She added a pair of black oversized sunglasses with a cool edge. Finally, the wristwatch, combined with those delicate golden earrings, sealed the whole look with an elegant touch without stealing attention from the rest of the outfit.

Rashmika Mandanna's makeup was quite simple and natural-looking. She kept it fresh with nude lips and a flush of color on her cheeks, which further made her skin seem radiant and healthy. Her hair was open, styled with loose casual waves, and that added to the laid-back and carefree feel of the entire outfit.

On the other hand, Kiara Advani opted for a full-black outfit that screams poise and grace. Wearing a full-sleeve black jacket with a front zip, a classic collar, and a snug finish to make the look instantly structured and polished, she paired it with matching black pants to keep things minimal yet very chic. The simplicity of the design made the monochromatic look effortlessly put together yet striking.

The Satyaprem Ki Katha actress kept her accessories sleek and minimal, proving that less is more when done right. She added a pair of sunglasses resting on her forehead, which made the style too cool for school. The rest are kept simple yet chic, letting the outfit do the talking.

With her minimal makeup, she kept it fresh and natural, with just enough to highlight her features. Kiara Advani offered a subtle base with perhaps a soft nude lip. Everything is just understated. Considering letting her hair hang freely to complete her polished look, she opened soft waves that created perfect complementarity to the relaxed yet elegant vibe of the outfit itself.

So, while getting into your favorite cafe or planning a quick shopping trip, take a leaf or two from Shraddha, Kiara, and Rashmika: casual doesn't have to mean basic. The three stars looked utterly laid-back but chic, making them the perfect inspiration for any mid-day outing requiring comfort and style.

