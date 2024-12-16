Mira Kapoor’s airport look in fringe jumper and jeans earns a perfect 10/10 on winter fashion scale

Mira Kapoor is here again turning the airport into her personal runway. Spotted this morning on December 16th, the style diva effectively made a case for winter travel dressing– warmth peppered with a touch of chic. If you are planning to jet off to somewhere snowy and would just like to slay in coziness. Take notes because Mira just showed us how to do winter right. Let’s take a closer look at her outfit.

Her outfit? A perfect blend of trendy and cozy. Mira selected a cream knit sweater from the brand Twinset and this is the heroic piece your winter wardrobe needs! The sweater has a V-neck cut and some playful fringes on the sleeves, just the right touch of tastefulness. It matched perfectly with a crisp white button-down shirt with sharp collars peeking out from it as if she knew the art of layering just like a pro.

To add a bit of that sleek finish to her complete her airport look, she added black skin-fit jeans to the loose silhouette of the jumper. The way the cream and black colors contrast keeps the outfit classic and ready to travel.

Mira managed her accessories with an elegant touch but impactful effect. She kept it very simple yet sparkling with diamond studs, "Less is more" when it comes to jewellery. For her feet, she chose black heeled boots, which were a perfect match to her jeans. What's more of a luxury add-in? Her Dior bag just slung lovely and chicly over her shoulder. For that touch of cool, she opted for black sunglasses.

Mira's makeup had a vibe of its own-it was fabulously natural and luminescent. She opted for bronzed cheeks, nose, and forehead to get that sun-kissed glow and added a soft peachy blush for warmth. A nude glossy lip kept the lips fresh and natural, finishing off the soft, luminescent look.

For her hair, Mira kept it simple yet clean, leaving it open and straight and it’s a classic style that worked perfectly with a cozy and layered outfit.

Mira Kapoor again proves why she's the queen of casual chic. Whether you're jet-setting to a winter wonderland or hanging around town for the holidays, let this inspire your next airport cozy outfit. Because really, who says you can't look like a fashionista while braving the chill?

