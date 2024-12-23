Mrunal Thakur vs Triptii Dimri Fashion Face-Off: Who styled the flared floral dress better?

Bollywood is all about its vivacious fashion. Many times, we see a few celebrities donning the same outfit. Just recently, two stars, Triptii Dimri, and Mrunal Thakur, took the bright style spotlight with their floral dresses by the famous label Gauri & Nainika. Both actresses added their own fun twist to the outfit, leaving us to compare who wore it better. Let's review their styles!

Mrunal Thakur

Mrunal Thakur is well-known for her glamorous personality, and she also donned floral outfits from Gauri & Nainika. This time, she chose a stunning strapless midi dress with an eye-catching dark black background with oversized yellow flowers printed all over, which flared down from the waist into a wide skirt, lending it a dramatic and fairy tale effect.

Mrunal intensified the styling with her accessories and glam. For this voluminous dress look, a ponytail hairstyle was the best choice. The makeup was perfect: bold eyeliner with nude lips, glowing face, highlighting features, and drama. The final look was complete with little jewelry, featuring a pearl necklace and earrings, leaving the dress and her glowing aura as the main focal point.

Triptii Dimri

Triptii Dimri appeared in a Gauri & Nainika ensemble, a floral print dress with thick straps and a square neckline. The dress had a fitted bodice, highlighting her silhouette, and flowed softly from the waist. The very particular aspect of this dress was the large red rose prints scattered across the black base, which made the floral motif bold, romantic, and classic. Poised in being classy yet slightly edgy, this was perfect for creating a statement and still sounding very sophisticated.

Triptii proceeded to keep her style minimal and sleek. She finishes it off by tying her hair in a high ponytail. The makeup was; therefore, mild, red lips with some blushed cheeks and soft eyes- giving her that fresh, natural look. Her accessories were simple- just the round earrings, which allowed the dress to shine.

If Triptii's style is more minimalistic, Mrunal's style oozes glam and confidence. Ultimately, the winner depends on individual style preferences, whether you lean towards quiet sophistication or a bold look that makes more of a statement.

The two ladies looked stunning in this particular fashion face-off, having brought something distinctly different to the table, leaving us amazed with their personal style.

