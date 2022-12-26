Don't miss out - 5 reasons to watch Asian Paints' ‘Where The Heart Is’ Season 6 right now!

Here are five reasons why we all loved this show and why the sixth season has been garnering rave reviews lately:

The sixth season of Asian Paints ‘Where The Heart Is’ is back to explore the spaces that help make our lives meaningful. With 7 new stories this time, we get a virtual tour of celebrities’ homes, giving us a glimpse into the labor of love they put into their houses. From ambitious athletes to passionate artists, the show explores the emotional and physical connection they have with their homes while providing us with some of the most beautiful and fantastic decor and design tips.

1. Delving deeper into the stories behind

Drawing upon the core idea of creating a tranquil oasis in one’s home, the sixth season of Asian Paints' ‘Where The Heart Is’ is dedicated to exploring the emotional aspects that turn a house into a place of solace. Every episode of the show is a journey into the hidden corners of the stars’ minds, and a visual spectacle that transports viewers to a world of comfort and serenity. The show manages to make a picturesque treat for anyone who has ever wanted to create a sanctum within their home design.

2. A stellar line-up of stars

This season, come explore the lives, homes, and journeys of Anil Kapoor, Pooja Hegde, P.V. Sindhu, Yuvraj Singh, Harshvarrdhan Kapoor, Jim Sarbh, and Mouni Roy as never before. Enjoy a cozy and exclusive look into the special touches that make each of their homes unique. With one of the most comfortable and inviting interview formats, you're sure to have a great time getting to know your favorite celebrities.

3. Exclusive decor insights from the celebrities

If you're looking for a way to revamp your home decor, look no further than the latest season of Asian Paints ‘Where The Heart Is’. The show's newest segment, the 'Build Book', offers the perfect way to get creative with pieces from your favorite celebrities' personal homes. From furniture to artwork and more, you'll be able to get ideas on how to incorporate these elements into your own home. Plus, you'll be able to gain insight into the design process of your favorite celebs and get inspired by their unique styles.

4. Efforts that really go into building a home

Building a home isn’t a walk in the park. Each room is thoughtfully and meticulously designed, and that’s what makes it so special. From the inspiring stories of how these celebs figured out their style to the painstaking details of their renovations, it’s a spectacle that can’t help but leave us in awe. Something which started as a curiosity has quickly turned into respect for the effort they dedicated to their beautiful homes.

5. A show that truly celebrates the ‘feeling of home’

The stories in Asian Paints ‘Where the Heart is’ celebrates the idea of home as not just a place to live in, but a place where memories and bonds are nurtured. These stories bring to life how celebrities value their personal space and how each nook and cranny means something significant to them. The show beautifully captures how for the celebrities who travel the entire world, their home is where their heart lies—and that in itself is a feeling that can’t be explained but felt!

Ready to be swept away by the latest decor trends? Then tune in to the sixth season of Asian Paints ‘Where the Heart is’ and have the time of your life!

Here’s the playlist for the sixth season of Asian Paints 'Where The Heart is’ for you to watch and enjoy!