Katrina Kaif was an elegant Sabyasachi bride at her wedding: A roundup of her pre and post wedding looks

Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal kept mum about their wedding festivities until the day of their wedding. The duo who had been rumoured to be dating for a while kept it a hush-hush affair and tied the knot in an intimate ceremony among their close friends and family in Rajasthan on December 9. For her wedding and all her pre-wedding festivities, Katrina was dolled up to perfection and was a Sabyasachi bride all the way! Take a look at all her outfits that led up to her big day, for which she was styled by Anaita Shroff Adajania.

For an intimate ceremony at Vicky Kaushal's house, Katrina Kaif put forth the first of her many desi looks in a white Arpita Mehta ruffle saree which was draped over a hand-embroidered blouse with mirror work and cowrie shell detailing. She paired this with block heels and a glowing makeup look.

While heading to the airport, Katrina was all decked up. Before jet-setting off for her destination wedding, the actress was snapped in a turmeric yellow sharara set by Anamika Khanna. A matching dupatta with a scalloped hem and lovely bright floral embroidery scattered all over the outfit.

For her mehendi and sangeet look, the actress began her tryst with Sabyasachi ensembles. She rocked a multi-coloured matka silk lehenga that she paired with a patchwork blouse and a tulle dupatta. It also featured fringe elements, brass sequins and heavy borders. The Sooryavanshi actress accessorised her look with Navaratan-inspired jewellery, also by the ace designer.

Following this, was Katrina's Haldi function with Vicky Kaushal for which the 38-year-old actress kept it simple in an ivory organdy lehenga which featured gold gota and tilla work and an organza dupatta trimmed with kiran. She accessorised this elegant look with floral jewellery from Floral art by Srishti.

Next up, was the diva's pre-wedding shoot for which she wanted to pay homage to her mother's British roots. This Sabyasachi saree for this event was conceptualised keeping vintage-inspired couture in mind with the saree featuring a silhouette like that of a wedding dress. The tulle number featured hand-embroidered flowers on it and was topped off with a matching veil that also acted as a floor-sweeping train. The ensemble was made by 40 artisans and took over 1800 hours to create!

This outfit was styled with an uncut diamond choker laden with precious stones, also by the designer.

Finally, Katrina's wedding ensemble did full justice to the star. She opted for a traditional red bridal lehenga by Sabyasachi, handwoven with matka silk, fine tilla work and heavy zardozi borders in velvet. Her veil paid homage to Vicky Kaushal's Punjabi roots and was custom-trimmed with handmade kiran. She accessorised this opulent lehenga with uncut diamonds laden in 22k gold and hand-strung pearls. Her red chooda and custom-made kaleeras with dives and words from the Bible on them also ensured she looked like a Punjabi bride.

As they made their way back to the city after their short honeymoon, the actress continued with her Sabyasachi ensembles. For her airport look, Katrina opted for a blush pink kurta with gold floral prints all over. It also featured a heavy gold border and matching churidaar. A semi-sheer dupatta, her chooda and statement gold earrings completed the actress' look.

What are your thoughts on Katrina Kaif's looks for her wedding? Comment below and let us know.

ALSO READ: Year Ender 2021: From Kriti & Deepika to Ananya & Katrina; 13 Fashion Faceoffs that created headlines in 2021