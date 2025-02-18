What Keeps Amitabh Bachchan Fit at 82? Diet, Workout, And Fitness Mantra Revealed

Amitabh Bachchan is a legendary Bollywood star. Just like his legacy, his commitment to fitness at 82 is unmatched. He maintains his robustness by adopting mindful eating practices and doing regular workouts. Despite his demanding schedule, Big B’s unwavering commitment to health and wellness keeps him in the best of health. Bollywood’s Shehanshah is not only renowned for his professional accolades but also for his willingness to live a substantial lifestyle. Read on to know Mr. Bachchan’s valuable insights on health and wellness and his extraordinary fitness mantra.

Secrets Behind Amitabh Bachchan’s Remarkable Fitness at 82

Vrindaa Mehta, Amitabh Bachchan’s wellness trainer, disclosed the actor’s lifestyle and holistic life approach. In an interview with Humans of Bombay, she emphasized that her sessions with the legendary figure consist more of breathwork. She stated, “We start off with basic breath exercises and move on to pranayams, and basic yoga stretches. Mindset… He’s the father of it all.”

While shedding light upon Big B’s punctuality and dedication to fitness, Vrindaa expressed that if a huge star like Amitabh Bachchan can devote time to physical fitness, then normal people can do it, too. Adding to that, she said, “The mindset is, when you know something is good for you, you just do it. It's not about comfort, it's not about not having time... If Mr. Bachchan can make time to exercise, regular people can, of course, take out time to exercise.”

One of the lessons one can learn from the star is discipline and value for time. Initially, when she used to train him, they used to start working out at 6 a.m., and he was never late.

The wellness expert, Shivohaam, shed light on the star’s extraordinary dedication to working out. He expressed that sometimes the trainers have to tell the famous Bollywood actor not to “train right now.” But Amitabh Bachchan, being an ardent follower of discipline, makes sure to make some time for a physical workout. Shivohaam further stated that “whether it’s morning, evening, or even between meetings,” the legendary actor makes time for physical activities because he knows it’s “important.”

This showcases that Mr. Bachchan always values physical fitness, regardless of the time of the day, which helps him stay healthy and fit in the eighth decade of his life. Addedly, he gives equal importance to diet. Scroll down to learn about his eating habits.

Insights Into Amitabh Bachchan’s Diet And Healthy Eating Practices

With a healthy diet rooted in discipline and balance, the B-town legend starts his day with tulsi leaves, followed by a breakfast that includes protein shakes, almonds, porridge, or coconut water. He loves adding gooseberry juice, dates, healthy nuts, and proteins to his meals. Furthermore, the Piku actor focuses on eating fresh fruits, vegetables, lean proteins, and whole grains.

The iconic Bollywood star avoids non-vegetarian dishes, desserts, rice, and sugar, which helps him maintain fitness and prevent health risks. To ensure that his body acquires sufficient nutrition, he eats a healthy and balanced meal consisting of dal, sabzi, and chapati. Additionally, he keeps track of his water intake to stay hydrated. He always monitors his diet and meals, however, there are days when he is not able to resist chaat, a typical Indian savory snack. In one of the episodes of KBC, Big B revealed his liking for relishing different kinds of chaat, especially in Delhi markets.

Amitabh Bachchan’s Workout And Fitness Routine

The Sholay star’s workout routine consists of yoga, especially pranayama. Even though he has a busy schedule, Mr. Bachchan always makes time for practicing yoga. His exercise routine encompasses light strength and weight training exercises, jogging, and walking to help maintain flexibility, strength, and cardiovascular health. Undoubtedly, his commitment to healthy living makes him stand out from the crowd.

Recognizing the importance of rest and sound sleep, the 82-year-old actor prioritizes a good sleep schedule, aiming for seven to eight hours of sleep each night. It helps his body to recover and rejuvenate. What’s more? The megastar reads extensively, writes blogs, and loves exploring new fields of knowledge. He also practices mindfulness and remains optimistic in life, which helps in navigating challenges while maintaining mental health.

In a nutshell, the key to his healthy life lies in consistency, balance, and having a positive outlook in life. Bollywood’s finest star, Amitabh Bachchan, has been in the entertainment industry for more than 50 years. Besides his professional accolades, his dedication to health and well-being inspires millions around the world. We hope that the most celebrated artist continues to motivate every individual through his extraordinary lifestyle and unmatched legacy.

