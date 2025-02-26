Sonnalli Seygall Reveals Swiss Ball Exercises Every Mom-to-be Should Try for a Smoother Delivery

New mom Sonnalli Seygall shared her workout routine, which enhanced her core strength, flexibility, and balance during her pregnancy's final stretch. With the rise in C-section cases, preparing her body for a natural delivery became one of her top priorities. The Pyaar Ka Punchnama actress and her husband, Ashesh L Sajnani, welcomed their baby girl, Shukar, on November 27, 2024.

By indulging in some of the finest Swiss ball exercises, the B-town star geared up to ease her delivery, especially in the later stages of her pregnancy. The exercises dilated her pelvis for a natural and normal childbirth. The workouts also helped her deal better with lower back aches and pains. Keep scrolling to discover her go-to Swiss ball exercise routine!

Sonnalli Seygall’s Swiss Ball Exercise Routine to Prep for a Normal Delivery

Recently, Sonnalli posted a video of herself exercising with a Swiss ball during the later stages of her pregnancy. She emphasized the importance of exercise, especially in the ninth month. The new mom also recommends modifying one’s daily routine to accommodate bodily changes.

The workouts demonstrated her sitting, bouncing, and rolling on the Swiss ball to promote utmost flexibility. From shifting the ball to and fro with her hips and making circular movements to lifting and lowering the ball, she did them all to strengthen her core.

Along with her Swiss ball workout, yoga played a key role in helping the Wedding Pullav actress boost her cognitive health. During her pregnancy journey, she prioritized physical well-being while emphasizing the importance of staying confident and attuned to her body's needs to prepare for the big day.

Nonetheless, Seygall encourages all expecting mothers to kickstart their workout regime only after consulting their respective doctors. She proves that a little exercise can go a long way in easing the magical process of childbirth. She truly serves as a reminder to every mom-to-be to embrace every change with grace for a smooth transition into motherhood.