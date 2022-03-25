4 Dating tips for gay and bisexual men

The discomfort of first dates is one thing that hasn't changed! You'll come out as desperate or conceited if you try too hard to impress. If you're too cool, he'll assume you're not interested. It's a fine line to walk, especially when he's right there with his beard, biceps, and wonderful perfume distracting you.

Here are 4 dating tips to note that gay and bisexual men should follow in order to get a second chance on the first one.

1. Make your own dating rules

There is no universally accepted definition of dating. And, depending on who you ask, the level of seriousness and commitment implied by the term "dating" differs. Some people apply the phrase loosely to sex-filled scenarios, casual companions while others save it for more intimate or committed relationships. Determining what dating means to you can assist you in determining whether dating or something else entirely is what you seek.

2. Consider video call before meeting up

If you meet a person online and plan to meet up, you should first video chat with him. This way, you avoid the aggravating circumstance of getting all dressed up, enthusiastic, and commuting to your meeting location only to find within seconds that you have no appeal to him. A quick video conference can help you completely avoid this problem.

3. Discuss interesting topics on the first date

Effortless discussion requires some effort most of the time, especially when getting to know someone. What specifically do you want to learn about him? What part of the country did he grow up in? What kind of music does he enjoy? Why is he still single after all these years? What are the meanings of his tattoos? Don't be afraid to show your vulnerability. Take chances, and you'll have a memorable first date that leads to more.

4. Be clear about what happens next

Tell him if you don't want to go on another date; ghosting is unacceptable behaviour for anyone. And if you're not sure, just ask! It won't happen if you both wait for a signal. This doesn't have to happen right away; a simple message the next day saying, "I had a lovely time and I'd love to catch up again," will show that you're interested.

Dating helps us to meet new people, gain new viewpoints, experience physical intimacy, and learn new things about what we enjoy and don't like. So remember to relax and enjoy the experience.

