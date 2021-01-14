EXCLUSIVE: Sanjeeda Sheikh calls quarantine days a blessing; Says 'I spent lot of time with my daughter'

Sanjeeda Sheikh gets candid about her relationship with daughter. The actress was last seen in the film Kaali Khuhi which was released on Netflix.

Sanjeeda Sheikh has been trying to break the glass ceiling with her work in the industry. After a successful career in television, the actress has started focusing on films and web shows in the last few years. But her personal life has always gained more attention especially after she became a mother. Her separation from Aamir Ali came as a shock for her fans. They were one of the most loved couples in the television industry. But today, the actress opens up on why quarantine days were a blessing for her.

Talking to Pinkvilla, Sanjeeda said, “Its an experience for me also. Completely new experience. I stay with my mother, so you know I have seen her the way she has brought me up. I am trying to do my bit as a mother and I am thoroughly enjoying. She is my friend, she is my companion in life. So, quarantine was blessing for me because I get to spend time with her actually. For me the more I spent time with her, the more experience you know I will get. I am thoroughly enjoying this.”

The actress was seen in the recently released song Toh Aagaye Hum with Jubin Nautiyal. The track has received an overwhelming response.

Sanjeeda Sheikh also talks about the OTT platforms. She said, “For me Taish happen on OTT and I am glad. Because I have spent so many years in the industry and as an actor you know I want people to notice my acting, talk about my performance and everything. And that’s what Taish did to me. People spoke about the performance and ofcourse how I looked and all that is also important but for an actor its very important and great compliment when audience is complementing about your performance. So I think there are so many actors and beginners in the industry and OTT has given the right platform to everyone and there is work for everyone.”

Also Read: EXCLUSIVE: Jubin Nautiyal gushes about Sanjeeda Sheikh; Talks about his track in Prabhas' Radhe Shyam

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×