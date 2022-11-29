23 Best Couple Sleeping Positions And What They Mean

After a hectic day, a couple seeks solace in cuddling and falling asleep with each other. But did you know that a couple sleeping position can tell a lot about their relationship too? Yes, your bedtime posture with your partner might indicate a happy relationship or a troubling issue. From the popular spoon posture to the cradle, here's a rundown of all the sleeping positions for couples and what they mean. 23 Different Types of Couple Sleeping Positions

1. The Spoon

This is one of the widely known sleeping positions for couples, wherein both partners sleep facing the same direction. This sleeping position provides couples with a sense of protection and also brings them closer together. Health wise too, this is a good position as sleeping on your side is comfortable and also better for your health. Also, it doesn't obstruct your airways and is a godsend for snorers. However, just like every coin has two sides, this sleeping position too has its downsides. It may affect your skin negatively as you squash your face into the pillow while sleeping in this position, and one or both partners might hunch, which may cause back and shoulder pain. 2. Loose Spoon

This position closely resembles the spoon position, but the only difference is that in this, the couple keeps a small distance between them that allows them to be free to move around as they sleep. A loose spoon is a sleeping position that signifies protection and closeness while giving the couple some space. Some can say that it means that the couple is close together but also gives each other space to breathe and lead their individual lives. The problem here is hunching, so avoid raising your knees too much or bending your back while you sleep for a comfortable night. 3. Chasing Spoon As the name suggests, this position is also very similar to the spoon, with a noted difference that in this position the couple lies in the center of the bed. It seems like one person is chasing the other one. This sleeping position of a couple might suggest that one person desires to be chased after, or wants more space in the relationship. 4. Back to Back, Touching This is also known as back kissing, and in this position, a couple sleeps back-to-back with each other, while remaining in contact with each other. This is a comfortable sleeping position, and usually, couples who have been together for less than a year sleep in this one. Although the position is comfortable, your joints may suffer if you sleep in back-to-back positions for a long time. 5. The Cradle This is also commonly known as the nuzzle, and in this one partner sleeps fat on their back, and the other one rests their head gently against their partner's chest. This is a very protective sleeping position for couples and gives a sense that the couple feels very secure with each other. It might also signify that the partner laying on the back provides comfort to the other. There is only one downside to this position — the person laying on their back might wake up with stiff arms. 6. Back to Back, Not Touching

This sleeping position has a cute nickname, and that's liberty lovers. In this, the couple is back-to-back but with space in between. This signifies independence within the relationship. This is a good posture to sleep in as it relieves pressure on internal organs, but the cons of this are that it can negatively impact the lower shoulders and back. 7. Face to Face, Touching As the name suggests, in this sleeping position, a couple faces each other with their heads at the same levels. This position shows that the couple is close to each other and genuinely happy in their relationship. This sleeping position is comfortable, however, fewer couples spend the night facing each other. 8. Face to Face, Without Touching

This is the same as face to face one, the only difference is that in this one, there is a little distance between the couple. This is also known as the “pillow talk position”, and it indicates that although the couple is close together, and has a keen sense of trust, they also give each other space to move freely. 9. The Cliffhanger

This is a sleeping position wherein the couple are on the opposite side of the bed and there is a lot of gap between them. If a couple sleeps this way, it might signify that there is a rift between them, or they are drifting apart. If their arms are crossed, this might mean that they are protecting themselves, and if both partners spread their legs, this might turn out to be a comfortable position for them to sleep in, and also improve the quality of sleep. 10. Tetherball This is one of the most common couple sleeping positions for people who are in a stable, loving, and mature relationship. The couple here sleeps in different positions, but keeps a lot of nighttime contact with each other. Either one partner will curl up in a ball-type posture and the other one rests a hand on their partner's hip, or one partner keeps physical contact with the other one by touching their leg. 11. Paper Dolls

This is a sleeping position wherein both partners lay on their backs and touch each other's arms or fingers gently. This position intimates that a couple is happy, secure, and co-dependent. This couple's sleeping position is also good for relieving back pain or shoulder pain. However, don't forget to keep your pillow in the right position to avoid backaches. 12. The Shingles

Also known as the heart-on-the-sleeve position, this is a position wherein one partner lies on the back, and the other rests their hands gently on the shoulder. This shows that a couple is happy and content. It is next to impossible to stay in this position for too long, lest you want to wake up with a stiff shoulder. 13. Leg Hug

Leg hug position is one of the best co-sleeping positions that shows passion and warmth between a couple. In this position, the couple chooses their comfortable positions to sleep in, but their legs are entwined. This shows that they are in a smooth and comfortable relationship. One of the best things about this sleeping position is that the couple is free to sleep on their side, front, or back. 14. The Tangle

This is one of the most romantic sleeping positions for couples and usually follows post-intimate situations or at the beginning of a relationship. The couple in this sleeping position doesn't have a lot of breathing room, and closely hug each other lying down. This position is perfectly okay for a few times, but sleeping this way for a long term may prompt you to think that you are in a very co-dependent relationship. 15. Pet Barrier

Do you have a pet that you love a lot? If yes, then we can bet that sleeping this way might be pretty often for you. For some couples, placing a pet in between them serves as a way to get breathing space at night, and also strengthen the bond between you and your pet. 16. The Soldier Attention, fellas! Yes, this is what this sleeping position is all about — both partners sleep on their backs, keeping their arms to the side facing downwards. The soldier position shows that both partners are independent and give each other a lot of space. In a few cases, it might also indicate that a couple has a few issues lingering between them. Health-wise, this position may exacerbate snoring and is not very comfortable. 17. Starfish In this sleeping position, one partner takes the role of a starfish and gets sprawled out taking up a lot of space on the mattress, and the other partner usually is on the side of the bed. If the partner who’s assuming the role of the starfish pushes the partner off, it might mean that they are selfish and/or dominant. This position makes the couple wake up feeling rejuvenated and refreshed, and the posture is also great for relieving back pain and easing the symptoms of heartburn. However, people with sleep apnea should refrain from sleeping in this posture as it can make their symptoms worse. 18. Both Partners on the Stomach This is self-explanatory — in this couple’s sleeping position, both the partners sleep on their stomachs. If they are not touching at all, it could be an indication of fear and lack of intimacy. Also, sleeping on the back all night long is not a very healthy habit and can cause long-term back pain, neck pain, trouble breathing, and so on. 19. The Arm Around

This is a very cute couple sleeping position wherein the couple wrap their arms around one another. This position allows the couple to have space between one another while being in contact with each other. This position is a signal that the couple is in a secure and happy relationship. 20. The On-Top of You

This is one of the most romantic sleeping positions for a couple, and in this one partner lies on the back, and the other one puts their head on their chest and rests most of their body on them. If a couple sleeps in this position often, it might indicate that one partner needs more affection from the other one. Sleeping in this posture is a great way to cuddle and strengthen your bond. However, it is highly difficult to stay in this position for long, as it's not comfortable and can also cause arm pain. 21. The Underarm In this sleeping position, one partner sleeps on their side, and the other sleeps under the arm of another. This is a comfortable position to sleep in as both partners give each other proper space to sleep in the position they like without compromising on their closeness. 22. The Fetus As the name suggests, in this couple's sleeping position, one person sleeps like a baby — keeping their back slouched, they raise their knees high and keep them close to their body. The other partner may also choose to sleep in the same position or sleep on the side, and touch the arm or legs of the other partner. Curling up is cozy, but it can put a strain on your abdomen and lower back. 23. The Fickle There are many couples who don't like to be confined to a particular sleeping posture and keep moving around as they sleep. This might indicate that the couple is full of fun, and doesn't want to stick to their mundane routine and indulge in exciting things to keep their relationship strong and fun. Conclusion These couple sleeping positions can tell a lot about your relationship and sleep patterns, however, take everything with a pinch of salt. It's not necessary that if you are not curled up with each other at nighttime, you are not close to each other. Having said that, if you are concerned about how you sleep with your beloved at night, you can communicate this to them to improve your posture.

