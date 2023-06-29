105 Heartwarming Cousin Quotes to Celebrate Your Special Friendship

Family is one of the most precious gifts life offers, and within the intricate family connections, cousins hold a special place. Cousins are like friends and siblings rolled into one, providing a unique bond that bridges the gap between generations. Their presence in your lives brings joy, support, and a treasure trove of shared memories. It is no wonder these relationships have inspired countless heartfelt cousin quotes that summarize the beauty and significance of this familial bond.

Whether you are looking for inspiration, seeking a heartfelt message for a cousin's birthday, or simply wanting to reminisce about the shared adventures of the past, quotes on cousins provide a wealth of material for you to explore. Read on!

105 Fun And Sweet Cousin Quotes to Show Your Appreciation And Strengthen Your Bond

Best Cousin Quotes

“It has to do — I think — with growing up in an apartment, with my aunt and my cousins right next door to me, with the door open, with neighbors walking in and out, with people yelling at each other all the time.” — Larry David

“Every man sees in his relatives, and especially in his cousins, a series of grotesque caricatures of himself.” — H. L. Mencken “Cousins are sisters or brothers you never had.” — Reah Glowstorl “Growing up in Northern California, I’ve only seen snow at Christmas maybe twice in my life! I was always jealous of my cousins on the East Coast with their white Christmases.” — Guy Fieri

“At Christmas, Cousins are the presents under the tree.” — Karen Decourcey

“In my cousin, I find a second self.” — Isabel Norton

“I think what you’re seeing is a profound recognition on the part of the American people that gays and lesbians and transgender persons are our brothers, our sisters, our children, our cousins, our friends, our co-workers, and that they’ve got to be treated like every other American. And I think that principle will win out.” — Barack Obama

“Sticking with your family is what makes it a family.” — Mitch Albom

“I may argue with my brother, but I fight beside my brother against my cousin, and with my cousin against a stranger.” — Old Arab Adage

“If you have cousins, it’s pretty easy.” — Joseph P. Kennedy

“But in the east, the sky was pale and through the gray woods came lanterns with wagons and horses, bringing Grandpa and Grandma and aunts and uncles and cousins.” — Laura Ingalls Wilder

“When I walk, I walk with you. Where I go, you’re with me always.” — Alice Hoffman

“We didn’t realize we were making memories; we just knew we were having fun.” — Winnie The Pooh

“Gossiping with cousins during a family function is more fun than the actual program.” — Amit Verma

Favorite Friend Cousin Quotes

“The capacity for friendship is God’s way of apologizing for our families.” — Jay McInerney

“A real cousin is someone who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” — English Proverb

“Cousins by blood — friends by choice.” — Darlene Shaw

“Family members can be your best friends, you know. And best friends, whether or not they are related to you, can be your family.” — Trenton Lee Stewart

“Friendship is the only cement that will ever hold cousins together.” — Woodrow Wilson

“Born as a cousin, made as a friend.” — Byron Pulsifer

“If little kids had a People magazine, cousins would be on the cover.” — Jim Gaffigan

“The night before the cousins came, I couldn’t sleep.” — Katie Yamasaki

“I like spending time with cousins.” — Jacob Tremblay

“Our dads used to do this, and now us cousins always get together for it.” — Larry Lewis

“If you’re lucky, a cousin is there from the beginning.” — Susan Bolch

“Cousins are more than cousins; they are best friends that are there for us through it all.” — Heather Mills

“Cousins are not those we do not know but instead part of a family that also provide support and comfort.” — Byron Pulsifer

“Cousins are like celebrities for little kids.” — Jim Gaffigan

“Cousins are part of your life so stick with cuz not friends.” — Claude Shannon

Funny Cousin Quotes

“The police pulled me over and asked me if I have anything illegal in my car. I looked at my cousin and I ran.” ― Felipe Esparza

“I’m in love with my second cousin.” ― Bob Dylan

“While my cousins were gang—banging, I was trying to learn what the Internet was about.” ― Theophilus London

“When I was a kid, I used to watch ‘Laurel and Hardy’ with my cousins all the time. I still think they’re extremely funny and so surreal.” ― David Chase

“As a child, I was raised by my grandmother, alongside all my cousins, and the kitchen was always full.” ― Azzedine Alaia

“My cousin gave me a twin-neck electric guitar for one of my birthdays. It was amazing. Even though it was mine, I was never allowed to pick it up.” ― Sam Palladio

“I started with ballet and then my cousin Sarah introduced me to her tap teachers.” ― Adam Garcia

“My cousin Simon Bor, the champion of Los Angeles, convinced me to concentrate on running.” ― Martin Lel

“I have always loved children. I’ve been fantasizing about motherhood since I was probably 2 ½. I loved to babysit my cousins, and nieces, you know.” ― Lupita Nyong’o

“Everyone has an idea that they think would be a great movie. Everyone has a cousin who they think you should work with.” ― Zach Braff

“We’ve had cloning in the South for years. It’s called cousins.” — Robin Williams

“Within our family, there was no such thing as a person who did not matter. Second cousins thrice removed mattered.” — Shirley Abbott

“A lot of people would rather tour sewers than visit their cousins.” — Jane Howard

“My parents were second cousins. That is enough to explain all of my peculiarities.” — Sargent Shriver

“I’m always the cousin that can’t make it to the family functions because I’m busy.” — Taraji P. Henson

“Cousin, the days of gods and heroes are over.” “Not to me. Not to them.” — Steven Pressfield

“Thou Shalt Not Covet Thy Cousin”s Wife. Moses must have forgotten to write that one down.” — Julia Quinn

“My cousin Francis and I are in perfect accord — he wants Milan, and so do I.” — Charles V

“Everybody! This is my cousin right here, and he just dethroned God’s gift to Women — Griffin.” — S.C. Stephens

“My cousin just died. He was only 19. He got stung by a bee — the natural enemy of a tightrope walker.” — Dan Rather

“We’re sometimes treated like the stupid cousin, so I’m always drawn to characters that make you feel good about being Welsh.” ― Matthew Rhys

“My cousin is gay, I always tell him that in our family tree, he’s in the fruit section.” ― Rodney Dangerfield

“There’s her cousin, she was not possessed with a fury, exceeds her as much in beauty as the first of May doth the last of December.” ― William Shakespeare

“I will jump into the river to save two brothers or eight cousins.” ― John B. S. Haldane

“Cherish your human connections: your relationships with friends and family. Even your super weirdo creep cousin.” ― Joseph Brodsky

“Fear not, dear cousin. In madness there is a great power.” ― Pen Densham

“My cousin Elroy spent seven years as an IBM taper staring at THINK signs on the walls before he finally got a good idea: He quit.” — Edward Abbey

Family Cousin Quotes

“The more distant the cousin relationship, the more distant the grandparents those cousins share, the distance being in the number of generations and years that separate them.” — Lois Horowitz

“Like I’m going to pass up an opportunity to smack your cousin.” ― Rachel Vincent

“My aunt and over privileged cousin only recognize two states of being: glitter and grunge. And if you weren’t glitter, well, that only left one other option.” ― Rachel Vincent

I Love My Cousin Quotes

“I always call my cousin because we’re so close. We’re almost like sisters, and we’re also close because our moms are sisters.” — Britney Spears

“Win, lose, or draw, you’re all my cousins and I love you.” — Chill Wills

“Cousins are friends that will love you forever.” — Constance Richards

“Cousins are people that are ready—made friends, you have laughed with them and remember good times from a young age, you have fights with them, but you always know you love each other, they are a better thing than brothers and sisters and friends cause there all pieced together as one.” — Courtney Cox

“Remember, cousins, are forever.” — Lydia Howe

“Cousins are Cool to see, Impossible to Forget, and True to your heart.” — Leo Farno

“A cousin is a little bit of childhood that can never be lost.” — Marion C. Garretty

“My cousins are shareholders of my soul.” — Saswat Padh

“The family that brunches together stays together. My cousins and I swear by this rule, and Sunday brunch with them is like a detox session.” — Ananya Panda



Happy Birthday to a Cousin Quotes

“It is your birthday today, my beloved cousin. Enjoy the day. May you get nothing but only the best. I pray that God will add more vibrancy and zest into your life. Happy B'day!”

“This card is sent to a cousin most dear, filled with love, warm wishes, and days full of cheer. Happy Birthday!”

“You are truly a blessing to us! We are happy every day to have you as our cousin. Happy Birthday and always remember that we love you forever.”

“Happy Birthday, cousin. May you have a fabulous time—filled birthday festivity. May all your hopes and dreams come true.”

“Dear cousin, I consider you as a shining light in my life. Thank you for motivating and inspiring me to become a better person. May you have a wonderful birthday!”

“Having a cousin like you who can share my joys and sorrows is certainly a blessing to my life. I wish you a very Happy Birthday!”

“Even if we are just cousins, I am happy that I have you in my life. You are a great person that I consider you as one of my siblings. I wish that you will have many more blessings and birthdays to come.”

“Cousin. Hope the coming year is filled with happiness and joy. Happy birthday!”

“Happy Birthday to you my dear cousin! It is an extraordinary day to celebrate for you now have one more year to live and a brilliant future to suspect.”

“Cousin, we are a family, cousins tried and true. Best Birthday Cousin. I am so happy I am related to you.”

“Best Birthday, cousin! Since you were conceived, you have been such a gift to our family. I wish that you will live much more and keep on being a gift to everybody.”

“To my favorite cousin, having you in my life is certainly a source of joy and happiness. Happy Birthday and May all your wishes come true.”

“For a special cousin on your birthday. Hope your day is filled with surprises. Happy birthday!”

“My dear cousin, now that your birthday, I wish that you will keep on growing more shrewd and I might want to tell you that I am thankful for all the achievements you have accomplished in life.”

“I am certainly glad to have you as my cousin. I want you to know that you truly deserve all the happiness, success, and love that this world can give you. May you have a superb and fantastic birthday!”

“There is nothing like having a great cousin and that is something that we both know! “Wishing joy and happiness on your birthday, dear cousin. May you have a fantastic birthday, my dear cousin!”

“Hooray! It is your birthday today. Hoping your day is full of joy, happiness, and kisses. Wishing you, dear cousin, who lights up the world, the very best of wishes!”

“To my dear cousin, remember that each birthday will mark the end of one year and signifies the beginning of another year. So celebrate the gift of life as well as the opportunity to be with the people you love.”

“It is certainly a blessing to have a smart, cool, and superb cousin like you. I would like to take this opportunity to thank you for coming into your life and may you have a birthday filled with joy, luck, and happiness!”

“So what can I wish for such a special cousin on her special day? I wish for more blessings, wealth, success, happiness, and lots of love in your life! Have a happy birthday!”

“To my dearest cousin, recall that every single birthday means another section in your life. I wish that you keep on doing great things and fill this new section with more shrewdness and incredible deeds.”

“My beloved cousin, this is another opportunity for you to celebrate and be merry since it is your birthday. Always keep in mind that I treasure you forever. Have a very Happy Birthday!”

“To my dear cousin, recall that every birthday will stamp an end of one year and connotes the start of one more year. So commend the endowment of life and additionally, the chance to be with your loved ones.”

“Sending the warmest of wishes to the most special cousin on your birthday. Happy Birthday!”

“Have a wonderful day. You serve the very best, cousin. Happy birthday!”

“There is something special about having a cousin. For me, having you is like having another sibling in the family. Of all the cousins in the world, I am lucky to have the best — you. Happy Birthday to my silly and crazy cousin ever!”

“My dear cousin, now that your birthday, I wish that you will continue to grow wiser. I would like to let you know that I am grateful for all the success you have achieved in life.”

“You are unquestionably an awesome cousin and I am perpetually thankful to have you in my life. Much obliged to you for being an incredible companion to me also and may you have a marvelous birthday celebration.”

“Cousin, Hope your birthday is every bit as wonderful as you are. Happy birthday to the best cousin a girl could have!”

“Hugs, kisses, and warmest wishes on your birthday, cousin. It has always been great having a cousin like you! Happy Birthday! Many happy returns!”

“A big birthday hug is coming this way, for a cousin who is special in every way! Happy birthday!”

“A cousin like you is one of the best gifts I have received in my entire life. Thank you for being an inspiration. May you have a fantastic birthday celebration and may you continue to inspire more people.”

“Our dear cousin, I want you to know that we all love you. Our wish is for you to witness more birthday parties in your life as you continue to grow older and wiser. Happy birthday!”

“My life has been complete because of the presence of people like you who is always there for me, in sorrows and joy. You are so special to me, my dear cousin, and I wish you a lovely birthday!”

“Dear cousin, we have always had great fun and we always share good times. I am glad to have you as my cousin. Lovely birthday to you, my dear partner in crime.”

“Growing up with a cousin like you is just awesome. Keep in mind that all of the great memories that we shared are among the best moments of my life. Happy birthday and make the most of your day.”



Conclusion

Advertisement

As you navigate the complexities of life, it is essential to acknowledge and celebrate the bond you share with your cousins. Here, cousin quotes capture the unique bond shared between cousins, celebrating the joy, laughter, and cherished memories they bring. These quotes remind you to appreciate and nurture these connections, embracing the universal nature of cousin relationships. So, let these quotes for cousins inspire you to cherish the love and shared experiences with your cousins, for it is a priceless gift that lasts a lifetime.

