101 Heart-warming “Happy Birthday, Cousin” Wishes to Make Them Feel Special

Cousins are often more than just family members – they are a friend, a confidant, and partner-in-crime -- all rolled into one. They can be some of the closest and most cherished relationships in our lives. This implies, on their birthdays, you would definitely want to go above and beyond to send a message that is a little more special than the usual greetings. So, why settle for a generic "Happy birthday, cousin" message when you can send something fun and memorable? To help you add that extra element of joy to their day, we have compiled a list of birthday wishes for your cousins that will come in handy. All you need to do is, sit back, grab a piece of cake, and give it a read!

101 “Happy Birthday, Cousin” Wishes

As we grow up together, we share countless memories, inside jokes, and experiences that bond us together. So, when it comes to their birthday, it is equally important to make them feel special and loved. Scroll down to pick from our collection of best “happy birthday, cousin" messages and watch as their face lights up with a smile from ear to ear.

Funny “Happy Birthday, Cousin” Messages

Why bother sending dull, typical birthday wishes when you can make your cousin laugh aloud with some hilarious and witty humor? Sending funny messages on your cousin's birthday is a fantastic way to bring some extra joy and laughter to their special day. After all, who doesn't love a good chuckle on their birthday?

Check out these funny cousin birthday wishes to make their day a little brighter.

1. My favorite cousin, happiest birthday! You know, I would have gotten you a better present, but the cat already ate my homework.

2. Congratulations on surviving another year with me as your cousin! Here's to many more years of ridiculousness and laughter.

3. Wishing you a very happy birthday! You are the only co-conspirator I can match my craziness with! Make this birthday memorable enough to warrant a movie deal.

4. Happy birthday, crazy cousin who's more like a best friend to me! Let's party like we're young, wild, and free...or at least like we're still in our early twenties.

5. Happy birthday, dear cousin, who always knows how to make me smile...and then embarrass me in public.

6. Happiest birthday, my favorite! Let's celebrate!

7. Hey dude, remember when we used to pretend we were superheroes? Well, today is your day to be the hero and blow out those candles!

8. Congrats on surviving yet an extra year of my crazy family! Wishing you many laughs and escape plans for your day.

9. Happy birthday, my best cousin, who is always up for an adventure (or at least a good Netflix binge).

10. Here is to a birthday that's as awesome and hilarious as you have always been, cousin! Let's make it a day to remember.

11. Happy older you day to my irreplaceable cousin, who is so fabulous that I'm pretty sure they invented the word "fabulous".

12. Another year, another excuse to eat cake for breakfast! A million magic wishes to the best cousin, who's always up for a good time.

13. Kudos to another year of being cousins! Wishing your day be full of laughter, love, and an endless supply of cake.

14. Happy birthday! You are the cousin who's cooler than the other side of the pillow! Let's celebrate with drinks, dancing, and a questionable karaoke performance.

15. HBD to the cousin who's more like a sibling! Let's make sure this birthday is one for the history books...or at least our family photo album.

16. Happy birthday, my best-loved cousin, who's always there to make me laugh...or at least cringe.

17. Here's to a birthday that's as sweet as you are, cousin! And by sweet, I mean full of cake, ice cream, and all things sugary.

18. Here's to a birthday that's as awesome and hilarious as you always have been, cousin! Let's make it a day to remember.

19. Happy birthday and happy every day to my marvelous cousin, who's so awesome that they're practically my brother/sister...just without the whole annoying sibling thing.

20. Let us raise a toast to the cousin who always keeps me on my toes...mostly because they're constantly pulling pranks on me! Happy Birthday!

Cute “Happy Birthday, Cousin” Messages

Sending cute and heartfelt messages can be a great way to express your love, appreciation, and gratitude for your favorite cousin. So, check out some amazing cute messages below and tell them how much they mean to you.

21. Happy birthday, my one and only amazing cousin! Wishing you a year full of love, laughter, and lots of cake.

22. There are those folks who always have the right words to make you smile. To me, you are that someone! Happy birthday, favorite cousin, and keep spreading your radiant light so that everyone can see it!

23. Sending hugs, love, and birthday wishes to my favorite cousin on their special day!

24. Happy birthday to the coolest cousin around! Wishing you a day that is full of ice cream, sunshine, and smiles.

25. Wishing my wonderful cousin a happy birthday! May you have a wonderful day full of love, laughter, and joy.

26. Congratulations on your birthday. To my Marvelous Cousin! I hope you have the most amazing birthday ever and that your heart feels full throughout the day.

27. Happy amazing birthday to a cousin who always knows how to put a smile on my face! Wishing you a year packed with blessings and happiness.

28. To my dear cousin, happy birthday! May this new year of your life bring you all the love and happiness you deserve.

29. I wish the best birthday ever to my favorite cousin in the whole wide world! Wishing you a day loaded with laughter, love, and lots of birthday treats.

30. It is your birthday, cousin! Let's eat cake, make memories, and celebrate another year of your awesomeness.

31. To my sweet cousin, happy birthday! You are an amazing person, and I feel lucky to have you in my life. Wishing you the warmest wishes on your day.

32. Happy birthday, cousin! May this new year of your life bring you all the things that make you happiest.

33. Sending lots of love and warm wishes to my wonderful cousin on their birthday! You are a true blessing in my life.

34. On your special occasion, cousin, may you achieve all of your dreams! Happy birthday, and may this year bring you endless happiness.

35. I am sending you joyful balloons and party sparklers so you can begin your gala day, my special cousin! I hope you have a fantastic birthday and a wonderful time!

36. Happy birthday, my bro who always knows how to brighten my day! You are loved more than you know.

37. You've always been the life of any party. You encourage everyone to take the time to try something new and have an enjoyable experience! I hope that the fun continues and you and your pals have a fantastic evening.

38. Happy birthday, my fav! May god bless you with its choicest blessings. Have a gala time today. Love ya!

39. Great childhood memories are something we both have in common. I still enjoy cherishing every moment with you. I appreciate how amazing of a cousin you are. Happy birthday!

40. You are not just a lovely addition to the family, but an incredible blessing as well. Birthday greetings, cousin.

Birthday Wishes for Female Cousins

Sending messages to your cousin on her birthday is like giving her a virtual hug. It shows that you are thinking of her and you wish her nothing but the best.

So, check out these lovely birthday wishes for a female cousin of yours that she would cherish.

41. To my favorite cousin and shopping buddy, happy birthday! Wishing your day to be full of presents and fun.

42. Wishing you a very happy birthday, cuz! You are the cousin who is more like a sister to me! You are one in a million, and I hope your day is as special as you in every way.

43. Happiest of birthdays to you my lovely cousin! You have a heart of gold, and I'm so lucky to have you in my life.

44. Happy birthday, my sweet and sassy cousin! You always know how to make me laugh, and I am so grateful for your friendship.

45. Longing for a very happy birthday, my partner in crime, my cousin! Let's make this year the best one yet.

46. Happy level-up day to my beautiful cousin! You light up every room you enter, and I hope this year brings you all the joy you deserve.

47. To my amazing cousin, happy birthday! I am so lucky to have you in my life, and I can't wait to celebrate with you.

48. I wish a wonderful birthday to the coolest cousin in the world! Hoping that your day will be full of laughter, love, and lots of cake.

49. Many more happy returns, my fav cousin! You are like a ray of sunshine in my life, and I hope your day is just as bright as you.

50. Happy birthday, champ! You're the sister I never had, and I'm so grateful for you.

51. Wishing you a very happy birthday. You are the coolest cousin around! Let's party like rock stars.

52. Happy birthday, kin sister! May you have a day loaded with cake, gifts, and love.

53. To my lovely cousin, happy birthday! You bring so much joy and happiness to my life, and I am grateful for you every day.

54. Happy you day my beautiful cousin! May this year be even better than the last, and may all your dreams come true.

55. To my beautiful cousin, happy birthday! May this new year of your life bring you lots of love and happiness.

56. Happy birthday, sister! I hope your day is as fabulous as you have always been in everybody’s life, and that your year is filled with lots of adventures.

57. To my amazing cousin, happy birthday! Wishing you all the things good that make you happy.

58. Sending you lots of love and laughter on your birthday, cousin! You're getting better with age, like a fine wine or cheese.

59. I would like to wish my cousin and partner-in-crime a very happy birthday! Let's celebrate like there's no tomorrow.

60. To my dear cousin, happy birthday! Don't worry; you're not getting older, just more distinguished.

Birthday Wishes for Male Cousins

Cool birthday wishes for your brother are a good way to make him feel special because they show that you took the time to think about him and put effort into making his day memorable. So go ahead and check out these birthday wishes for your dearest cousin and make him feel extra special on his day.

61. Happy birthday, big guy! Cheers to the one and only favorite cousin I adore! You're the most dope person I know, but don't let it go to your head.

62. A brother like you is what makes life happy. Sending you loads of love and happiness.

63. Hey cousin, happy birthday! Let's party like it's your birthday because it is!

64. To the coolest cousin around, happy birthday! Here's to another year of being awesome and making the world a better place just by being in it.

65. Happy birthday, dear cousin! You're not getting older, you're just leveling up.

66. Happy birthday man! Kudos to the coolest guy I know, my lovely cousin! I hope your day turns out to be awesome and your year is bursting with lots of adventures.

67. To my awesome cousin, happy birthday! I really hope your day goes by having lots of laughs, love, and cake.

68. Happy birthday, my brother from another mother, who's more like a brother than a cousin. Here's to another year of being the coolest guy I know.

69. Here's to many more years of joyous laughter and making unforgettable memories with one another that are still unwritten!

70. Let us toast to another year of being an awesome cousin! I promise not to embarrass you too much on your D-day. Have a great one!

71. Happy birthday, lil cousin! I won't reveal your age, but let's just say you're now one year cooler and wiser.

72. Wishing you a happy birthday, DNA homie! You're not just a year older, you're a year cooler, funnier, and more awesome.

73. Happy birthday, my other half! I hope your day is full of all the good things that make life worth living, including laughter and joy. And maybe a little bit of beer too.

74. Here's to a great cousin on his special day! May you receive lots of presents, eat lots of cake, and have lots of fun. Don't worry, I'll help you blow out all those candles.

75. Wishing a very happy birthday to the GOAT of our family! You're like a brother to me, except we don't fight over the TV remote.

76. Greetings on your birthday, my partner-in-crime, my cousin! Let's eat cake and plan our next big heist.

77. To my exceptionally loving cousin, happy birthday! I'm so grateful and blessed to have you in my life, even if you do steal all the attention with your coolness.

78. Happy birthday bro! I hope your day is lavishly filled with lots of cake, presents, and beer (if you're into that).

79. I met a true friend and a brother in you, which is why this day holds such significance for me as well. Happy Birthday my big bro!

80. Only a few people in such a big family seem to understand me. And one of them is definitely you. Thanks for always showering your love and support. Happy Birthday, cousin!

Birthday Wishes for a Long-Distance Cousin

Sending birthday wishes to a cousin who is far away from you is important because it shows that you are thinking of them and that distance doesn't diminish the bond you share. It can be easy to lose touch with loved ones who are far away, but a birthday message can be a way to maintain that connection and strengthen your relationship.

Check out these birthday wishes that will make them feel happy.

81. Happy birthday, my big cuz! Even though we're miles apart, you're always in my thoughts. I hope your day is just as wonderful as your presence in my life is.

82. Sending you warm birthday wishes, dear cousin, from across the miles. May your day be as special and wonderful as you always have been.

83. I wish my cousin who is sitting miles away, a happier birthday than anyone else has wished! Wishing you an abundance of happiness, laughter, and all the things that bring you joy.

84. To my amazing cousin who's far away, happy birthday! Though we may not see each other often, you will always remain close to my heart. Wishing you a day stuffed with love, happiness, and good vibes.

85. To my faraway cousin, happy birthday! I wish I could be there to celebrate with you, but just know that I'm sending you tons of warm hugs, love, and good wishes from afar.

86. Happy birthday, dear cousin! Though the distance may be great, our bond is even stronger. Hope you enjoy a day packed with love, joy, and all your favorite things.

87. Wishing my awesome cousin a very happy birthday! Even though we can't be together, know that you are loved and missed.

88. Even though we don't often get to spend time together, I always value the times that we do. Your presence has made the distance feel closer than it ever has. A very happy birthday, lovely cousin.

89. Although we can't celebrate in person, I'm still sending all my love and warmest wishes to my amazing cousin on their birthday! Have a fantastic day, even if it's from miles away.

90. To my dear cousin who is a thousand miles away, I'm sending you virtual hugs and birthday wishes! May you experience joy, laughter, and all your favorite things.

91. Greetings on the birthday of my lovely cousin who is far away! I may not be there to celebrate with you, but I'm thinking of you and sending you all my love.

92. Happy fabulous birthday to my long-distance cousin! If hugs could travel through the phone, you'd be getting a big one right now.

93. To my favorite cousin who is miles away - I'm sending you virtual high fives, fist bumps, and all my best wishes on your birthday!

94. Happy birthday! I wish we could celebrate in person, but until then, let's have a virtual party and toast to your awesomeness.

95. Sending my long-distance cousin all the birthday vibes and good energy I can muster! Have an amazing day

96. Even though we are miles apart, I'm still your biggest fan and cheering you on from afar! Happy birthday, my favorite human! Keep slaying and doing amazing things!

97. To my beautiful cousin who is in a galaxy far, far away - just kidding, you're just a few states over! Happy birthday, and may the force be with you on your special day.

98. Wishing a birthday full of love and light to my long-distance cousin who's always in my heart, even if you're not always in my sight. May this year be full of escapades and memorable moments!

99. Birthdays are like boomerangs – even if you throw them far away, they always come back around! Happy birthday! You are one amazing cousin of mine. I hope this year brings you nothing but happiness and joy.

100. Many happy returns of the day to my charming cousin! Don't worry; even though we can't be together, we'll still celebrate like we're in the same room. I'll just eat your slice of cake for you.

101. I hope your birthday turns out to be amazing, even though you're miles away! But let's be honest, it's going to be pretty hard to top my amazing presence. Just kidding.

Sending birthday wishes to cousins can also be a way to strengthen your relationship and keep in touch. A birthday message can serve as a reminder that you are thinking of them and that they have a particular spot in your heart, even if you do not see each other as frequently as you would want or even if you live far apart. Near or far, we can always make our loved one’s day extra special with some fun, creative, and heartfelt birthday wishes. So go ahead and pick your favorite “happy birthday, cousin” messages from our collection, add your personal touch, and make their day one to remember!

