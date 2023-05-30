95+ Heavenly Birthday Wishes to Keep Them in Your Prayers

It is the birthday of a loved one who you have lost in your life. But you know they still live on in your hearts even though they are no longer physically present with you. However emotional this special day is to you, it is also a time to remember the joy and love that they brought into your lives. So, despite the teary eyes and heavy hearts, celebrate their life with these heavenly birthday wishes.

Let us take this occasion to honor them and reflect on the wonderful memories and moments you shared with them. Send your love and wishes for a Happy Birthday in Heaven!

Happy Birthday in Heaven Wishes for Loved Ones

Your early departure shocked me so much that I could not believe it for months. But now I accept the truth. God invited you to be his special guest in Heaven. Happy Birthday! You are not here. But I wish the best for you wherever you are now. Have a wonderful birthday in Heaven! Happy Birthday my love in Heaven. Enjoy your birthday with God and angels. I miss you so much. I miss your sweet presence around me all the time. But I know I cannot bring you back anymore. I wish you a great day in Heaven full of smiles and joy. Happy Birthday! Not even distance makes me forget about your birthday. Wishing you a Happy Birthday in Heaven. My heart is heavy with sorrow, but I find joy in the thought of you dancing among the stars. Happy Birthday, my sweetheart. You will be forever loved and missed. Maybe God loves and admires you more that is why he took you back earlier. I miss you so much. Happy Birthday in Heaven. Though you are not here with me, I know you will always guide me. I know you will always be with me through thick and thin. Happy Birthday in Heaven. I hope you are having a good time there. I am sure you are creating the same mesmerizing aura up there as you used to create here. Have a very Happy Birthday up in Heaven! Happy Birthday to one of the most incredible people. I hope you are resting peacefully. Have a grand Birthday in Heaven. On this birthday, we cannot send you gifts. So, I am sending my thoughts and love to you. Wishing you a cheerful birthday! Each memory of you is so alive that it never feels like you are not here. Heavenly Birthday wishes to you! I know you are watching over me from the sky. I want you to know that you are very much alive in my heart. I will never let your memories fade away. Happy Birthday! Dear Grandpa/Grandma, I hope you are having a great time in Heaven. Happy Birthday! I miss you a lot. It has never been the same since you have gone, brother. I am sending my warmest wishes to you on your birthday! Happy Heavenly Birthday wishes to you dear, [Name]. May you rest in peace there and have a birthday celebration in God’s company. Heaven is lucky to have a remarkable person like you. Wishing you a Happy Birthday in paradise! Happy Heavenly Birthday [Name]. Even though you are not around to celebrate this wonderful day with us, your spirit lives on in our hearts. I wish you peace in paradise. I never stopped missing you for once in my life. Today, I am missing you even more because it is your birthday, and you are not with me. I wish you a cheerful Birthday in Heaven! There is not a single day that I do not miss you. But today, I miss you a little bit more. Happy Birthday, dear.

Heavenly Birthday Messages for Wife

21. I hope you are in the highest place of heaven, my wife. Happy Birthday to you, my queen.

22. You are too good for the world. Maybe that is why God took you to Him. I am sure your appearance has blessed heaven also just the way you blessed our life. Happy Birthday in Heaven, wife.

23. Madam Sunshine, even in Heaven, your light is still shining through the gloomy clouds! Happy Birthday in Heaven, My love!

24. Thinking about you feels like you are right beside me, holding my hands. Happy Birthday in Heaven, my love.

25. I miss you every moment since you left me alone. Someday we will meet again in heaven. Happy Birthday, dear!

26. It makes me sad not having you on your birthday, but I wish the best for you no matter how far you are from me, dear. Happy Birthday in Heaven, my lovely!

Heavenly Birthday Messages for Husband

27. May the winds of heaven whisper in your ears, how much I miss you. Happy Birthday in heaven!

28. If I got thousands of chances, I would still choose you to be my husband. Happy Birthday! I miss you.

29. My heart aches whenever this day comes and you are not here with me. I am forever grateful to you for our beautiful memories, love. Wishing you a Happy Birthday in heaven.

30. I always thank God for allowing me to be your wife. Happy Birthday in Heaven, dear husband.

31. Dear, it has been challenging for me to survive without you. Wherever you are, I wish you a happy birthday. You are the sweetest chapter of my life!

Happy Birthday in Heaven Mom

32. An ocean full of words will not be enough to describe my feelings today. I miss you beyond anything. Happy Birthday, Mom. May you have a bright day in Heaven!

33. Today is your birthday in Heaven, so throw a grand party and have lots of fun. I miss you every day. I love you so much, Mom. Happy Birthday!

34. I want you to know that even though you are not here with me, I miss you every single day. Happy Heavenly Birthday Mom. I love you and miss you so much.

35. I miss you every day since you left us. But I am missing you even more today since it is your birthday. I hope you are having a good time up in Heaven.

36. I know you are having a great time as the angels of Heaven surround you and cheer you up like a sunflower on this day. I love you, Mom. Happy Birthday in heaven!

37. Happy Birthday in Heaven, Mom. I wish you were here so I could hug you tight when the clock struck midnight.

38. Happy Birthday in Heaven, Mom. Your precious memories are what keeps me going every day. I miss you every moment of my life.

39. Happy Birthday in Heaven, Mom. You might be gone but you are still among us in our hearts. We miss you every day.

40. You were the single most significant blessing of my life. I can never forget the love and care you gave me. Happy Birthday to you! May you rest in peace by God’s side forever!

41. Mom, wishing you a Happy Birthday in Heaven. I hope the angels made a delicious cake for you and showered you with beautiful gifts.

Happy Birthday in Heaven Dad

42. Happy Birthday up in Heaven, Dad. I hope you are happy there. I miss you down here. But someday, I shall meet you. Love you a lot.

43. Happy Birthday in Heaven, Dad! My prayers and wishes are all directed toward your eternal peace! May The Almighty bless you with eternal happiness and peace!

44. Your presence was a gift of a lifetime for me. You may not be with us anymore. But your memories will always inspire us. May you have a peaceful day in Heaven!

45. I can never forget the priceless happy moments you blessed me with within your lifetime. Your memories will always be with me as long as I live. Happy Birthday to my dad in Heaven!

46. Dear Dad, even though you are not here anymore, I will always keep your lessons and advice with me. Happy Heavenly Birthday, Dad.

47. The only thing that makes me happy today is knowing you are having a blissful time in Heaven. You were and always will be the best dad ever!

48. I never get to tell you how grateful I was that out of all the people, you are my dad. I love you so much. Thank you for all the sacrifices you made. Happy Birthday in Heaven.

49. Dear Dad, Happy Birthday in Heaven. You were my true inspiration in life, and I will always follow your principles. Love you, always!

50. Happy Birthday to the best dad in the whole universe. I love you every day. I hope you are having the best days up there! Happy Birthday in Heaven Dad.

Happy Birthday in Heaven Sister

51. Sometimes I feel jealous because you sit in Heaven and enjoy the company of God while I live in the memories of us and miss you a lot. But today I am happy because it is your birthday!

52. appy Birthday in heaven, dear sister. I miss every single detail about you. I hope you are making everyone happy in the heavens too.

53. I cannot describe in words how much I am missing you today, my sister. Have a fantastic birthday in heaven!

54. To me, you were always the light of paradise that made my life shine bright. Today, you are not here, but your flare is still with me. Have the best birthday in Heaven, sister!

55. Sister, Happy Birthday. Today, on your birthday, we honor the wonderful and caring person you were. We hope and pray that paradise will bring you comfort and peace.

56. If I could, I would never let you go, sister. Happy birthday in heaven.

57. Happy Birthday, dear sister. Have a wonderful birthday in paradise surrounded by love and happiness. Your memories will remain in my heart forever.

58. Though you have left this earth, you are always here with us on our minds and in our hearts. We love you and miss you so much. Happy Birthday to my sister in Heaven.

59. As you celebrate your Birthday with all those beautiful angels of heaven, know that your place in my heart is fixed and unalterable forever. Happy Birthday in Heaven, sister!

Happy Birthday in Heaven Brother

60. You will always live in my heart because this is where I stored all the extraordinary moments of my life, and because, you were the one who gave me all those moments. Happy Birthday in heaven brother!

61. I have been torn apart ever since you left all of us. The only fact that keeps me going is that you are having an incredible time up there. Happy Birthday.

62. Dear brother, I miss you every day so much. Nothing feels right without you. I treasure every moment we spent together. I wish you a Happy Birthday in heaven.

63. It hurts that you are so far away from us on this special day of yours. Happy heavenly birthday, dear brother.

64. My beloved brother, I miss you. I hope you are having a blast singing and dancing in Heaven with lovely angels. Happy Birthday, dearest brother.

65. Wishing you nothing less than a remarkably blissful time in heaven today. You, brother, you are always the sunshine of my life. Happy Birthday to my brother in heaven!

66. We may be living in two different worlds today. But my dear brother, our memories are eternal and present in both worlds. Happy Heavenly Birthday!

67. May the angels and birds sing you a happy birthday song on your birthday in Heaven. Happy Birthday, beloved brother.

68. I feel your absence daily, but today, it feels the worst. Have a lovely birthday in Heaven, dear brother.

Happy Birthday in Heaven Grandma

69. Thanks for giving me the gift of imagination by telling me all those wonderful stories. I miss you more than you can imagine. Happy Birthday in Heaven, Grandma.

70. I always thought you left this world too early. But then I realized that even Heaven’s angels need a grandma like you there. Happy Birthday to you. Have a blissful celebration of this day in Heaven!

71.You were the coolest grandma in the whole wide world. I bet you are the favorite one up in heaven too. Happy Birthday dear grandma. I love you so much.

72. Happy Birthday in Heaven, Grandmother. I will always remember all the fun we have had together. Have a great birthday up in heaven.

73. I can never forget all the beautiful stories that you told me when you were around. To me, you were the wisest grandma in this world. Happy Birthday to my grandma in Heaven!

74. Life is not the same anymore since you are gone. But life did me a favor by blessing me with your presence. I am grateful for that. Happy Birthday in heaven Grandmama, may you have a sunny day in Heaven!

75. Happy Birthday, Grandma. I hope Heaven is treating you well. I hope you found peace and comfort. I miss you.

Happy Birthday in Heaven Wishes for Grandpa

76. I never stopped following the light that you showed me. Your guidance was all that I needed to become what I am today. Happy Birthday in heaven Grandpa. May you have a wonderful day in paradise!

77. Dear Grandpa, someday, when I am up there with you, we will again party during your birthday! Happy Birthday in Heaven, Grandpapa! Be happy, always.

78. Words can never explain how much I miss you, Grandpa. I hope you are having a good life in heaven. I love you so much. Happy Birthday.

79. You are no more, but your footprints are there to be followed. Today I wish you a wonderful time with all the angels of heaven. Happy Birthday to my grandpa in Heaven!

80. Thank you for always spoiling me. Thank you for making me feel special. Your sudden departure has left a hole inside of me. Happy Birthday in Heaven, Grandpa.

81. You taught me everything that I needed in life. I always looked up to you, and you never disappointed me for once. Happy Birthday to you in Heaven!

82. Thanks for always being there whenever I needed you. Happy Birthday in Heaven. I miss you more than you can imagine, Grandfather.

Happy Birthday in Heaven Friend

83. Life here on earth is tough without you, my friend. But when I think of the good days I spent with you, it makes me smile every time. Happy Birthday to my friend in heaven!

84. You were the greatest gift that I ever received from God. Today, I miss you a lot, but I feel your presence in my heart every day. You are safe in here forever!

85. I miss the days of ours when we used to do so much crazy stuff. Happy Birthday, my friend.

86. I wish I could hug you for the one last time! Happy heavenly birthday, my dear friend.

87. Your birthday is so special to me that not even the distance to Heaven can make me forget it. I miss you so much! Happy Birthday in Heaven, my friend!

88. Happy Birthday, dear friend. I hope you are having a better time up there. I miss you so much. I hope you know that your memories will never fade.

89. If only I could borrow you from God for this day. But I know you are having the most fantastic celebration of your Birthday in heaven today. Happy Heavenly Birthday, my friend!

90. Being here, left alone without you, pains my heart every single day. But I know you are in a better place now. Happy Birthday, dear friend.

91. You left the world, but you are always in the best place in my heart. Happy Birthday in Heaven, friend!

92. Losing you was one of the most unfortunate events of my life. But I want you to know that you have been the sweetest part of my life! Happy Birthday to my best friend in Heaven.

Happy Heavenly Birthday Messages for Close Ones

93. I hope you enjoy an extra-special, wonderful birthday on this very special day. May angels around the cosmos shower you with good thoughts and beautiful memories. Happy Heavenly Birthday!

94. I cannot give you gifts or blow out candles with you anymore. But I am grateful for every moment we had together. I will always carry you with me. Happy Heavenly Birthday, my beloved. Rest in peace.

95. Happy Birthday! It is been ages since I celebrated your birthday with you. But I hope up there, you are creating a wonderful afterlife, the way you made a wonderful life here! Happy Heavenly Birthday. Hope to see you one day soon again!

96. I miss you a lot, dear [Name]. This day would have been a different one if you were with us! Happy Heavenly Birthday, dear!

97. Since you have gone, I have missed you every second. And today, on your special day, I miss you much more. Even though you are not here today to celebrate your birthday with us, I am lucky to feel your presence here with me.

98. I cannot seem to put my feelings into words. I want you to realize how much I care about you since I base every decision on how it would make you feel. I wish you a joyful birthday. May Heaven always treat you well.

99. Happy Heavenly Birthday, my dearest darling! You may not be visibly here with us anymore, but you live on in our memories and our hearts. May the heavenly angels chime in with joyful birthday wishes.

Conclusion

On the special day of the birthday of someone who is no longer with you, but has left an indelible mark in your hearts and minds, celebrate, honor, and appreciate them with heartfelt love. Sending a few warm heavenly birthday wishes is the perfect way to show how much you still care about them. Whether you choose to say it out loud or write it on a greeting card and place it next to their photo, our curated heartfelt birthday messages will surely fill your heart with bittersweet memories. So, gather all your close friends and family to take a moment to remember those you have lost and the joy they brought into your lives with their presence.

