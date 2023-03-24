61 Best Old Friends Quotes That Honor Timeless Friendships

Building and maintaining long-lasting friendships can be a challenging yet incredibly rewarding part of life. As people go through various life stages and undergo changes in interests and priorities, it becomes increasingly important to cherish those connections that remain constant, a-k-a old friends or BFFs. Old friendships remain a source of comfort, joy, and support that have and can endure the test of time. Moreover, the support of a real friend can make life's challenges easier to bear. In this article, we will explore some of the most pleasing old friends quotes that perfectly capture the essence and value of timeless friendships that have survived countless scrutiny and have not wavered. Read on, and do not forget to bookmark them!

61 Heartwarming Old Friends Quotes to Send to Your Lifelong BFFs

Quotes About Old Friends

1. "Age appears to be best in four things; old wood best to burn, old wine to drink, old friends to trust, and old authors to read." – Francis Bacon

2. "It is always great to see old friends, especially those I have not been able to see in 15 months." – William Regal

3. "Lay this unto your breast: Old friends, like old swords, still are trusted best." – John Webster

4. "The best mirror is an old friend." – George Herbert

5. "There’s not a word yet, for old friends who’ve just met." – Jim Henson

6. "Old stories are like old friends. You have to visit them from time to time." – George R.R. Martin

7. "Ten minutes with a genuine friend is better than years spent with anyone less." – Crystal Woods

8. "Make new friends, but keep the old; Those are silver, these are gold." – Joseph Parry

9. "You can’t make old friends. You either have them, or you don’t." – Kenny Rogers

10. "It is an insane world, but in it, there is one sanity- the loyalty of old friends." – Stephen Boyd

11. "Old friends are like old records, songs, and photo albums. You don't go to them every day. However, once in a while, you do enjoy listening and looking at them over a drink." – Satish C. Bhatnagar, Epsilons and Deltas of Life

12. "Say what you want about aging; it’s still the only way to have old friends." – Robert Breault

13. "Beautiful memories are like old friends. They may not always be on your mind, but they are forever in your heart." – Susan Gale

14. "To be with old friends is very warming and comforting." – Ian Ziering

15. "I love everything that's old, - old friends, old times, old manners, old books, old wine." – Oliver Goldsmith

16. "Old friends, like parents, remember embarrassing things from your past." – Soo-Inn Tan

17. "To reminisce with my old friends, a chance to share some memories, and play our songs again." – Ricky Nelson

18. "Old friends die on you, and they're irreplaceable. You become dependent." – Lionel Blue

19. "There are things that I can tell my friends that I just can't tell my family, just as far as how I'm feeling about things. My friends know me the best in a certain way. I just think old friends are really, really important." – Jonathan Levine

20. "Old friends don't only know the real you, they prefer it." – Martha Bolton

21. "Old friends are like shadows, they're beside you if you fall. Then gently ease you up again and they're the best of all." – Beth Scott, ‎JE James, Illustrator, rhythmic Rhymes of Remembrance

22. "When put to the test, old friends are best." – Wolfgang Mieder

23. "If anything, old friends are like the beating of your heart. You don't always count each beat, and you often take it for granted, But without it..." – Bethany Turner

24. "Old friends are reminders of old journeys; they keep us grounded in the soil of our yesterdays while urging us on into tomorrow." – Anne Rowthorn

25. "Old tunes are sweetest, and old friends are surest." – Claud Halcro

26. "In dress, the newest is the finest; in friends, the oldest is the best." – Korean Proverb

27. "One should not forsake old friends for new, because the old friends, having already proven their caliber, are more trustworthy." – G. Llewellyn Watson

28. "New friends may be poems but old friends are alphabets. Do not forget the alphabet because you will need them to read the poems." – Anonymous

Quotes for Old Friendship

29. "Remember that the most valuable antiques are dear old friends." – H. Jackson Brown, Jr.

30. "Friendship is the wine of life." – Edward Young

31. What do you most value in your friends? Their continued existence." – Christopher Hitchens"

32. "Time doesn’t take away from friendship, nor does separation." – Tennessee Williams

33. "It is the privilege of friendship to talk nonsense, and to have her nonsense respected." – Charles Lamb

34. "Real friendship, like real poetry, is extremely rare — and precious as a pearl." – Tahar Ben Jelloun

35. "There is nothing on this earth more to be prized than true friendship." – Thomas Aquinas

Childhood Friends Quotes

36. "You don’t have to have anything in common with people you’ve known since you were five. With old friends, you’ve got your whole life in common." – Lyle Lovett

37. "Old friends become bitter enemies of a sudden for toys and small offenses." – Robert Burton

38. "We didn’t realize we were making memories. We just knew we were having fun." – Winnie the Pooh

39. "A friend is one who knows you and loves you just the same." – Elbert Hubbard

40. "In my friend, I find a second self." – Isabel Norton

41. "It is the friends you can call up at 4 a.m. that matter." – Marlene Dietrich

42. "Growing apart doesn’t change the fact that for a long time, we grew side by side; our roots will always be tangled. I’m glad for that." – Ally Condie

Old Friends Funny Quotes

43. "There is nothing like puking with somebody to make you into old friends." – Sylvia Plath

44. "Friends are the support bras of life. We don’t let each other down." – Lisa Kleypas

45. "It is one of the blessings of old friends that you can afford to be stupid with them." – Ralph Waldo Emerson

46."Old friends are like old sneakers — always comfortable." – Djamel Ouis

47. "A true friend is someone who thinks that you are a good egg even though he knows that you are slightly cracked." – Bernard Meltzer

Best Friends Forever Quotes

48. "Truly great friends are hard to find, difficult to leave, and impossible to forget." – G. Randolf

49. "When you’re in jail, a good friend will be trying to bail you out. A best friend will be in the cell next to you saying, “Damn, that was fun." – Groucho Marx

50. "It’s not what we have, but who we have." – Winnie the Pooh

51. "True friends are never apart, maybe in distance but never in heart." – Hellen Keller

52. "A good friend is like a four-leaf clover: hard to find and lucky to have." – Irish proverb

53. "True friends are always together in spirit." – L.M. Montgomery

54. "Life is an awful, ugly place to not have a best friend." – Sarah Dessen

55. "True friends are like diamonds – bright, beautiful, valuable, and always in style." – Nicole Richie

56. "A best friend is the only one that walks into your life when the world has walked out." – Shannon l. Alder

57. "Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart." – Eleanor Roosevelt

58. "Side by side or miles apart, best friends are forever close to your heart. As long as we share the same sky and breathe the same air, we’re still together." – Donna Lynn Hope

59. "True friends stay with you no matter the distance or time that separates you from them." – Lance Reynald

60. "I’ve learned that true friendship continues to grow, even over the longest distance." – Roger Knapp

61. "If you live to be a hundred, I hope I live to be a hundred minus one day, so I never have to live without you." – Winnie the Pooh

Conclusion

Friendship is an integral part of our lives that shapes our personalities and helps us grow. Being surrounded by real friends is one of the most fulfilling experiences you can have. Old friends are especially cherished, as they are often the ones who have been with us through all the ups and downs of life. As the years pass, it becomes essential to maintain these relationships, as they hold the memories and experiences of a lifetime. This compilation of some of the most heartfelt old friends quotes perfectly honors your everlasting friendships. So, the next time you want to express your gratitude to your best friends, make sure to pick one of these quotes about old friends and make them teary-eyed!

