100+ Fun Date Ideas for Everyone — Teens, Married Couples, Etc.

Romance isn’t something that just occurs (at least, not all the time) — you need to make it happen! Hence, whether you are looking forward to your first date with someone or want to reignite romance with your spouse, coming up with fun date ideas is the key!

To do this well, you need to personalize typical date ideas — a movie, a fancy dinner, a walk in the park, etc. into something that fits the preferences and vibe of you and your partner better. This could range from adventurous outings to cozy at-home dates.

Moreover, not every date idea is accessible for every couple due to limitations such as distance, geography, budget, resources, time, etc. This is exactly when you need to get creative with your date idea, ensuring you make the best of it.

The following are 100+ creative fun date ideas to help you out with this. Scroll away!

Fun Things to Do As a Couple

1. Go to an Escape Room

Imagine that you and your partner are protagonists of a fantastic thriller film by going on a fun date to an escape room. This will surely give you a chill down the spine and get you closer to your bae through an immersive experience.

2. See a Psychic Or a Tarot Card Reader

Like the film Before Sunrise, this can be an exciting way to make things fun on a date. It can help you connect with your intuition and offer a glimpse of what the future may hold for you.

3. Catch a Stand-up Comedy Show

Sometimes, laughter is the best way to experience romance! Feel a gush of endorphins by getting tickets to a stand-up show at a local comedy club.

4. Chill at a Rooftop Bar

Rooftop settings scream “Chill vibes”! Two glasses of wine with a great ambiance against the city lights is perfect to let go of any awkwardness.

5. Have a Trivia Night

One of the most straightforward ways to learn more about your partner’s interests is through a fun trivia game. This is a great way to know if your partner is a tech geek, a Harry Porter fan, or an aficionado of everything Hollywood!

6. Visit an Art Gallery

If like Anne Hathaway in The Idea of You, art makes you “feel everything” then touring an art gallery with your beau would be a really fun date idea FOR you! It is the perfect escape from your daily worries, immersing yourself in the beauty of abstract creativity.

7. Attend a Book Launch Event

For book lovers, the sweet narration at a book launch is music to the ears! This is especially true if your favorite author or fiction writer is in town. With this date idea, you can give your partner a taste of your fandom!

8. Go to a Concert/Music Festival

Music brings us all together, which makes music festivals the perfect setting for a fun date! It is an incredible way to get you in the mood and make memories.

9. Catch Your Favorite Game

If you and your date are die-hard sports enthusiasts, catching your favorite game live is a must on one of your dates. After all, it will help you two see why you get along so well!

10. Be a Tourist in Your Own Town

Planning a date with a travel enthusiast? Sometimes, being a tourist in one’s own city or town is the most exhilarating experience, and one tends to neglect it. You can catch a glimpse of stunning views, quaint vintage shops, local parks, florists, cafes, and a lot more. The best part — you don’t have to pack your bags and can squeeze this plan over the weekend.

11. Try Out Sensual Pottery

Every film enthusiast knows that sensual pottery is romance at its peak! Plus, the activity is super fun, therapeutic, and creative, and gives you something to take back home once you’re done!

12. Go to a Dog/Cat Cafe

These adorable, furry friends are perfect to help you move past the awkwardness of a date. The only downside is that it may get too cute to handle!

13. Play a Game of Pickleball

Pickleball is everywhere these days, and nothing is stopping you from bringing it to your dates, too. It can be a fun, engaging activity to try out with your partner, while also showing them your competitive side.

14. Take an Improv Class

The perfect thing to do on a date when you have no time to prepare is to take an improv class together. All you need for this is some spontaneity, listening skills, and the power of “Yes, And!” This is a fun date idea that will let you see the sides of your partner that you never thought you’d be seeing.

15. Or, Try Out a Local Brewer

In the mood for some chilled beer? Ditch those convenience store pints and head out to try the best lagers and stouts from a local brewery with your partner.

16. Hit the Club

Nothing beats the natural ease and fun of drinking and dancing with your partner, and a club is the perfect spot for that! This is a perfect date night idea to squeeze in your weekend plans before the Monday blues hit.

17. Take a Stroll (Without Your Phones)

Just taking a walk in your neighborhood or at a nearby park can be very rewarding if your phones are out of the way. Of course, don’t plan this date at a very far location from which you can’t head back without using GPS.

18. Try Out an Exotic Cuisine

Spaghetti and wine are great, but trying out an exotic cuisine can add a lot of adventure to your dinner date. Maybe you can try a hearty bowl of Vietnamese phở, some Egyptian koshary, or a platter of authentic Korean mandu. Cherry on top if the restaurant’s vibe and interior decor gives you the feel of being in that country.

Fun Outdoor Date Ideas

19. Go Hiking

Hiking is among the most rejuvenating outdoor activities you can engage in, and it only gets better when you do it with your partner.

20. Visit a Local Zoo

A date cannot get wilder than this! A zoo date opens up a world of fascination — you’re much less likely to mindlessly scroll through your phone out of boredom. Moreover, there would be no pressure to drive the conversation as you both would be engrossed in the experience.

21. Try Outdoor Camping

This can be at a scenic lakeside, public park, beach, or in your backyard. Imagine being curled up with your beau in the same blanket, against the warmth of a bonfire. It’s as romantic as it gets!

22. Go on a Hot Air Balloon

To make your next date an “elevating” experience, consider hopping on a hot air balloon with your partner. You can not only look at breathtaking views from up high but also experience an adrenaline rush that’ll get you closer to your partner.

23. Row a Boat

Floating on clear waters with your lover may seem like a filmy cliche. However, the absence of a leghorn changes everything! Whether you go for something as easy as pedal boats or as challenging as kayaking, treading waters can truly be an exhilarating experience with your partner!

24. Ride on Your Bikes

A bicycle date is immensely adorable! You and your partner can absorb the hustle and bustle of your neighborhood or take a detour to the outskirts of your town for a friendly bike race.

25. Try Out Ice Skating Or Skiing

The winters don’t have to be so blue if you can turn ice skating or skiing with your partner into a fun date idea. And, if you live in a place where it doesn’t snow, you can always go on a roller skating date!

26. Grow a Plant

Bonding with someone over doing good work, such as growing a plant, can be an enriching experience. Besides, as the plant grows and flourishes, it would serve as a memento for the time you spent together.

27. Stroll At a Botanical Garden

Love nature? Well, then there’s no better date idea than to absorb all its glory at a botanical garden (or plant zoo, if you may)!

28. Volunteer for a Beach Cleaning Drive

Dates planned around a shared philanthropic passion are truly gratifying, even if it is as simple as keeping the beach in your locality clean. Keep an eye on organized cleaning drives over social media, and ask your date to hop on if they’re into it.

29. Take a Bus Or Train Ride Across Your Town

A “new-y” but a goody! This date idea is as crazy as it is pocket-friendly — and, there’s a lot you can do in it. Take a train from its starting location with your beau and ride till its end destination — you can do this with a bus as well.

Ensure you get a good window view, while you two can sit and enjoy each other’s company against the moving backdrop of the city. If you want, you can always get off to grab some ice cream, and then take the next train to continue your romantic voyage.

30. Do a Scavenger Hunt in Your City

Now, we aren’t asking you to leave clues across the whole city and make your partner hunt for them. That would be too crazy! But, a scavenger hunt could be as simple as hunting for a list of “exotic” ingredients at a farmer’s market that you’re both new to. The loser gets to cook a romantic meal for you both!

31. Go to a Sculpture Garden

Instead of natural wonders, you can relish in manmade marvels by taking a stroll with your beau through a sculpture garden.

32. Do a Charity Walk (Or, Run)

More ideas for the “Good Works” club! It is a fun date idea to participate in a walk or run for a cause that both you and your partner believe in. While the shared passion would bring you two closer, you’ll seldom fall short of things to talk about.

33. Go for Rock Climbing

You can also make a contest out of this. Plus, this is an opportunity to show your partner exactly why you two “fit” together.

34. Play a Game of Tennis Or Badminton

This one is an opportunity to flaunt your sporty side and show your partner how good your aim is (IYKYK)! Besides, the back-and-forth rhythm of a good racquet game is hard to resist.

35. Wander Around a Farmer’s Market

Support local produce and the economy by displaying your consumeristic generosity at a local farmer’s market. This is an incredibly fun date idea for people who have a shared interest in organic food and a healthy lifestyle!

36. Do an Early Morning Nature Walk

Catch the breathtaking views of a city, town, or countryside before anyone else sees them with your partner! Let the wind waft through your hair and early morning sunshine lift your spirits. Trust us — this is way better than those cliched sunsets and city lights!

37. Try Some Water Sports

Got a shared interest for surfing, skiing, canoeing, or deep-water diving with your beau? Make sure you check that off your list for your next date!

38. Have an Outdoor Picnic in the Park

Pack some gingham sheets, tissues, sandwiches, fruits, cupcakes, and fine wine in a vintage basket and set out to relish the joy of an outdoor picnic in the park. This one never gets old!

39. Go on a Party-hopping Spree

Unleash your inner party animal after the clock strikes 9 and explore the best parties the city has to offer. You can do this with your friends, but it is so different and special with a date who shares your enthusiasm!

40. Attend an Art Festival

You’re sure to come back with your phone’s memory full of heartwarming pictures and bags filled with mementos from your date.



Fun At-home Date Ideas

41. Play a Couple’s Board Game

Monopoly, Scrabble, Chess — you name it! Board games never get old and a friendly gamble that you both enjoy would be perfect to spice things up without stepping out.

42. Plan a Dream Vacation Together

Dreaming together is one of the best bonding activities known to humankind (or, at least we think it is). What’s even better is coming up with a plan to make your dreams come true. So get your maps, globes, sticky notes, travel magazines, etc. ready when planning a dream vacation with your beau, and lose yourself in the ecstasy of imagination!

43. Try an Airbnb Staycation

Sick of your home but also don’t want to be outdoors? An Airbnb staycation date would be perfect for you. Make sure you pick a really comfortable and aesthetic place and use scented candles, fairy lights, etc. to spruce it up. You and your partner can order in food, watch a good film, and a lot more.

44. Do a Blindfolded Taste Test

This is a great way to experience fun and novelty without stepping out. You and your partner can either order in food that you don’t reveal to each other or cook something up. Then, you can make the other person try the dish out blindfolded to see their reactions.

45. Read Together

A date doesn’t have to be an event in which two people must constantly drive a conversation to feel at ease. Sometimes, shared silences are a lot better than words — and reading together is an excellent date idea for that. You two can share the same book or read different books which you can discuss later.

46. Bake a Cake

It can also be cookies, brownies, cinnamon rolls, or any other treats. Baking is a fun and engaging activity to try out on a date, and the sweet, gourmand scent of vanilla enveloping the room doesn’t hurt! To do this, keep your recipe books and ingredients ready, and make sure you have some whipping cream, chocolate chips, and rainbow sprinkles to play with.

47. Go for an Early Morning Run in the Neighborhood

If you’re doing this, ensure it is really early in the morning and there are very few people around. This way, you can relish the beauty of the great outdoors with the peace of being indoors.

48. Watch a Movie in a Different Language

Watching a regular movie with your partner is such a cliche! However, if you watch an international film in a language unknown to you both, it’s a different experience altogether.

49. Make Some Sushi Rolls

Ensure you have some cucumbers, avocados, cream cheese, nori sheets, dips, sticky rice, and a rolling mat handy!

50. Build a Living Room Fort

All you need for this is some sheets, pillows, stuffed animals, fairy lights, a few chairs, and cloth pins to hold them all in place. And, once you make your way in, it doesn’t get any cozier!

51. Write a Song Together

If Taylor Swift’s Our Song has ever left a mark on you and you’re willing to not let your inner romantic die off, then you should definitely try writing a song together with your partner on your next date.

52. Learn a New Skill Together

Maybe you both can practice the ukulele, learn a new language online, or start taking cooking classes. The shared experience would make your time together more special!

53. Listen to an Audiobook Together

Grab some pillows, a blanket, and two glasses of wine or mugs of hot cocoa, and listen to an audiobook of your choice. For a romantic date night, fiction stories of the horror, mystery, thriller, sci-fi, and fantasy genres work best to get you and your partner really hooked!

54. Play Poker (Or Any Other Card Game)

Gin rummy, spit, blackjack, and pinochle are some ideas to look into. You can also consider playing an exciting round of UNO.

55. Take an Online Pilates/Zumba Class

Getting sweaty is always fun if you have a partner to join you in the hard work. Besides, if you love exercising, then you’ll surely love taking an online class or workshop and torching those calories on your next date.

Fun Date Ideas for Long-distance Couples

56. Meditate Together

For something that must be done virtually, this date night idea is strikingly intimate! That’s what makes it so special. To make the best of this, ensure both you and your partner create the perfect ambiance for this — a noise-free room, dim lights, a yoga mat, a calming soundtrack, and a few candles if you wish. Keep a timer on to control the duration.

57. Take Online Personality Tests And Quizzes

Have you ever considered taking the Myers-Briggs Type Indicator test? Maybe, the enneagram test? Or, perhaps just a lighthearted quiz on which Harry Porter character you are? Exploring such interesting personality tests and quizzes is a really fun idea for a date night.

58. Take “Love Language” Quizzes Online

If you’ve already done the personality test bit, consider getting to know yourself and your partner better with the Love Language Quiz online.

59. Play Questions Game (with Drinks)

Never Have I Ever, 20 Questions, Truth Or Dare, etc. are some amazing question games that you can play on virtual dates and learn more about each other. To spice things up, throw in some drinks to the mix!

60. Practice Dancing on Video Call

You may not be able to dance arm-in-arm with your partner in a long-distance relationship, but you certainly can dance together on a video call. Amp up the mood by putting on a playlist that you both equally love, and get grooving! You can also use a pillow to dance with, imagining it to be your partner.

61. Discuss a Book

Set up weekly or monthly dates to discuss a book that you’ve book been reading together. Ensure to proceed at the same pace by reading up to a mutually agreed-upon page number or chapter every week.

62. Make a Romantic Playlist

Do you and your partner often swoon over the tunes of Celine Dion? Maybe it’s Enrique Iglesias, Adele, or Olivia Rodrigo? For your next date, you and your long-distance partner can curate a playlist of your favorite romantic songs and reminisce over your memories associated with them!

63. Play Online Trivia Games

So what if you can’t go to your favorite bar to have a hit trivia night? Online trivia games are immensely fun, too, especially when the loser gets to take a shot at every round! Moreover, you can choose the trivia questions on a subject that you’re both equally interested in to amp up the competition!

64. Cook Together on Video

Found a great new recipe online? Fantastic! Now, why don’t you and your partner try it out together? Just place your phone, laptop, or tablet at a visible angle and show off your culinary skills to your partner.

65. Create Your Own Music Video

This way, you and your partner can relive your fantasies of being romantic leads in a movie. Just film yourselves in your cute little daily activities and edit them together with your favorite romantic song playing in the background.

66. Take a Free Online Tour of a Museum

Get a 360° view of all the artifacts, sculptures, paintings, fossils, etc. at an angle that might be even better than being physically present at the museum!

67. Eat Dinner Together

A simple but evergreen date night idea! You can make this experience even better by cooking up the same meal, such as spaghetti and meatballs, and relishing it with a glass of wine.

68. Send Care Packages to Each Other (And, then Open Them on Video Call)

This could include anything that you feel your long-distance partner desperately needs, such as a cutlery set, bath and grooming products, humidifiers, gourmet desserts, etc.

69. Do Something Crafty

Look for DIY craft ideas online. Something that requires loads of paints, clay, papier mache, etc. can be really fun and exciting to work on. Or, you could try out some kind of therapeutic art. Once done, share the end results with each other and create memories.

Fun Date Ideas for Teenagers

70. Go to the Museum

Love dinosaurs or Egyptian mummies? Share your passion with your partner by going on a museum date.

71. Do Some Window Shopping

Teenagers are often broke, so buying something isn’t necessarily on the agenda. However, you can definitely stroll through a mall and check out the cool merchandise they have. If something really has your heart, you can go ahead and buy it.

72. Visit a Science Center Or Planetarium

Similar to a museum, this would ignite much fascination and awe in you both. If there’s a 3D film show lined up, make sure you check it out!

73. Have a Video Game Contest

After all, it doesn’t get more fun than having two players on a date!

74. Paint Your T-shirts

Get two plain white T-shirts and paint funky designs on them, creating memories. You can even make hand prints on each other’s T-shirts to get awesome mementos.

75. Go to an Amusement Park

The best way to take your date for a ride is to take them to an amusement park! You’ll be in for some steep slides, crazy roller coasters, and lots of adrenaline rush!

76. Do a Backyard Water Balloon Fight

This is the best way to make a splash on your date!

77. Play Hopscotch on a Free Street

Sometimes, going back to the days when you were a single-digit old is the best way to have fun! If your partner shares your knack for childlike ecstasy, they’ll be into this!

78. Have a Convenience Store Date

So what if you can’t afford a fancy dinner at an expensive restaurant? You and your partner can have a lot more fun if you sneak in your favorite convenience store, strolling through the aisles of instant ramen, fruit juice, ice cream, and skincare goodies for impulse buys.

79. Take a Dip at the Water Park

Cherry on the top if you hit the wave pool with some hip-dance numbers playing in the background!

80. Create Art with Body Paints

If you’re unsure about getting an actual tattoo, you can get a temporary one using body paints, and your date can do the honors!

81. Set up a Costume Photoshoot

Set and theme (fantasy, nautical, spooky, etc.), create a DIY backdrop, hop into your costumes, and get clicking!

82. Eat Pizza At the Public Park

This is a super inexpensive date idea that can never get boring!

83. Make a Sand Castle At the Beach

Doing this can get you and your date super engaged in the activity, setting the vibe right! Plus, the epic sand fails can make way for much laughter and fun.

84. Or, Collect Some Shells

Collecting seashells means that you’re truly making the best of your time at the beach! And, you head back with souvenirs from your date!

85. Review Each Other’s Favorite Snacks (And, Vlog It)

Here’s a chance to let your date know that you have great taste!

86. Play Some Ping Pong

Nothing beats the exhilarating fun of the back-and-forth rhythm of the ping pong ball! Your date is sure to be a hit with this!

87. Sketch a Portrait of One Another

And pay homage to that awesome scene from Titanic!

88. Build a Fort in Your Backyard

Throw in some pillows, sheets, carpets, fairy lights, and get cracking!

89. Film Your Own Documentary

Do you and your partner send each other a lot of snaps every day, sharing bits of how your day looks like? Well, why not put those clips together and edit them into your own romantic documentary? Every time you feel low, you’ll know that the video can cheer you up!

90. Try a Blind-folded Makeup Challenge

This one’s super popular among influencers and you can try it too! Expect a date full of laughter, banter, surprises, and heartwarming memories!

91. Make Your Own Dessert

It’s time to unleash the pastry chef within you! Perhaps, you don’t even have to bake anything for this. Just get some chopped fruit, fruit roll-ups, chocolate spread, bread slices, frosting, peanut butter, etc., and see what you can make!

92. Play Games at the Arcade

Paint ball wars? Check! Claw cranes? Check! Pac-Man? Check! Race car fights? Check! Dance Dance Revolution? Check! The list goes on…

93. Try Out a Murder Mystery Puzzle

If you don’t feel like stepping out, you can get the arcade home — and, with a twist! Channelize your inner Poirot and get to solving the case with a cool Murder Mystery puzzle.

94. Watch a Nostalgic Cartoon Show

Did you love watching Peppa Pig as a child? Or, was it Oswald, or Baby Looney Tunes? You can go down memory lane by watching the same nostalgic cartoon show with your beau!

Fun Date Ideas for Married Couples

95. Have a Spa Night

All you need is some sheet masks, lotion, deep conditioner, exfoliators, aloe vera gel foot spa, probably a shiatsu massager, but most importantly — the willingness to just sit back and relax!

96. Craft Your Own Cocktails

Fancy being a drinks master? Well, here’s your chance to prove to your spouse how good you are with cocktails! Set up a cocktail bar at the dining table of your living room, or in your balcony and swoon in ecstasy through the entire date night!

97. Release Stress at the Shooting Arcade

A fun date idea where guns and roses can finally come together!

98. Work on a DIY Project

Consider building a piece of furniture from scratch, be it a stool, lampshade, or mini bookshelf. Or maybe, you can paint the bedroom walls, giving it a new touch!

99. Learn Salsa Together

When it comes to couples’ dancing, nothing gets better than salsa! It is sensual, energetic, upbeat, and never gets old!

100. Draw a Luxury Bath

Throw in some scented candles, bath salts, essential oils, grapes, and some champagne to the mix!

101. Look At Your Childhood Photos (And Old Social Media Posts)

There’s no way this date night idea will not be “aww-some”! After all, cute childhood pictures and embarrassing Facebook selfies from 2009 can truly make one’s heart melt!

102. Go Stargazing up on Your Roof

Sometimes, you don’t need much for a date than just climbing up to your rooftop and looking at the night sky. It is calming, intimate, and impossibly romantic! Plus, this is a fantastic but free date night idea!

103. Try Out Therapeutic Painting

Channel your inner Picasso and indulge in the fluidity of this art! Trust us — this is going to be supremely meditative!

104. Watch Netflix with Some Hot Cocoa

Well, fancy dinner dates are great! But, there’s just something so cozy, warm, and intimate about watching Netflix with a mugful of the finest cacao that you can keep going back to it!

105. Try Out a Date Night Subscription Box

With such subscriptions, you and your partner can receive monthly packages comprising your date essentials. These could include different things such as Jenga/board games, wine glasses, painting kits, snacks, cards, DIY tools, gourmet food, cocktail-making apparatus, adult toys, etc., depending on the preferences you’ve signed up for.

106. Revamp Old Clothes At Home

Got a pair of old jeans that fit perfectly well but are too boring to look at? Try revamping it by sewing some patchwork, making embroideries, or distressing it at the knees or thighs. Got an old white T-shirt? See if you and your partner can give it a tie-dye twist!

107. Take a Couple’s Yoga Class

A downward dog has never been so exciting before! Here’s your chance to discover your favorite couple poses (IYKYK)!

108. Try Out a New Recipe

Cooking together is an oldie. But, why not spruce it up by cooking something you’ve never tried before? You can go as wild with the dish as you want such as a traditional chili con carne, manakeesh, bouillabaisse, or something else!

While these are some unique and creative date night ideas that we have for you, we strongly encourage you to stir in your ideas to this and personalize the date to make your partner happy. The key isn’t spending tons of money! It’s about showing how well you know your partner, and how fun and creative you can be when it comes to having a good time. Explore, laugh, and cherish each moment — your next great date is just around the corner!