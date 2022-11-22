105 Best Ways to Respond to "How Are You" To Interestingly Kick Start The Conversation
Time to ditch the generic, boring, age-old response of "I'm fine, thank you. How about you?" Read on to learn some fascinating ways to respond to how are you!
Hello, how are you? The utmost natural response to this question is either I'm fine, or I'm good, followed by asking the other person the same question. This comeback is so basic as if stuck to our tongues by default. However, often, such responses tend to kill the interest or flow of the conversation or merely feel like a dead-end to the asker.
So, to avoid being a conversation killer or a robot, why not ditch those meh and half-hearted responses? Instead, choose any reply from our list of whooping 105 best ways to respond to how are you, and steer the conversation into a much-needed fresh and intriguing direction!
105 Best Ways to Respond to "How Are You"
Better and Great Ways to Respond to How Are You
- Hunting dragons. You?
- I hear good things; however, you should never listen to rumors.
- How do you want me to be?
- I was fine - until you asked.
- Your attempt at social interaction is hereby acknowledged.
- Living the dream!
- Almost like you, but better.
- I promised myself I would kill the next person who asked me that question, but I like you. So, I will let you live.
- If I was doing any good, I would hire you to enjoy yourself with me.
- Not today, Satan! (throw in some sarcasm, sit back and let the conversation flow)
- Dying.
- How much will you pay me if I tell you?
- My lawyer has stated that I do not have to answer that question.
- Armed and ready!
- Like a Pitbull in a China shop.
- I am busy taking over the world.
- I could really go for a massage.
- Rolling with the punches.
- I would say I am a 9.9999 out of 10.
Clever Ways to Respond to How Are You
- Not quite there yet.
- Living a life of denial and suppressed rage.
- Dangerously close to fabulous.
- What is with all these questions? Are you a cop?
- I am not sure yet.
- You are looking at it.
- I am high-quality.
- Not bad. Could be better. Could be payday.
- Living the dream. But half the time it is an absolute nightmare.
- To answer your question, I need to take you back about ten years. Do you have a moment?
- The doctor said I would live.
- Oh, terrible, but I am used to it.
- Well, I have got this rash on my left butt cheek. (say it at your risk)
- Great, stellar, fantastic. But dead inside.
- Fair to partly cloudy.
- Okay, since my name was not in today's obituaries.
- I, probably, am much better on the inside than I look on the outside.
- As opposed to what?
- Real terrible, thanks for asking.
- Sunshine all day long!
- Slowly but surely dying.
- You go first so we can compare.
- Groovy!
Unique and Creative Ways to Respond to How Are You
- How do you think I am?
- Do you want the short or the detailed version?
- Wondering how you are.
- I will leave that up to your imagination.
- I am sober!
- Trust me, you do not want to know.
- Not as good as you.
- On a scale of one to punching someone in the face, I am at 7.9.
- I am under renovation.
- I am really just trying hard to avoid vague questions at this moment.
- It is a secret.
- Next question, please.
- Surviving, I guess.
- Happy, and I know it.
- Holy s**t, you can see me?! I had died last week.
Surprisingly Funny Responses to How Are You Doing
- If I had a tail, I would continuously wag it!
- Mentally? Physically? Financially? Spiritually? Socioeconomically? Can you be a bit more specific as to what you mean?
- Hopefully, but not as good as I will ever be.
- I am planning on taking over the world.
- I would be better if you asked me out.
- Somewhere between better and okay.
- Cannot really complain. I have tried though, but no one ever listens.
- I promise I am more okayish on the inside than I look.
- Oh, stop it, will you?
- At minding my own business? So much better than most people.
- Things could be worse - I could be you
- I am as happy as a tick on a big, fat doggy.
- If I was any more acceptable, I would be China.
- So much better now that you are with me.
- I love you. (This is an amazing response to catch them off-guard)
- If I was doing any sounder, vitamins would have taken me.
- Better than I was a minute ago because you are here now.
- I am still sucking air, that is.
Witty Ways to Respond to How Are You
- Do not ask yet – it is way too early to tell.
- I do not know. Is it Friday yet?
- Incredibly good-looking.
- Medium-well, I guess!
- Getting better with every passing second.
- Everything is fine when you are around.
- I think I am doing alright. How do you think I am doing?
- The best I can be. I hope you are at your best too.
- I still have a pulse, so I must be doing good.
- Still in bed.
- Alright so far, but there is plenty of time for things to get worse.
- I am doing well. Or that could be my anti-depressants speaking.
- Each day is better than the next.
- I am feeling so good that I have to sit on my hands to stop myself from clapping.
- My psychiatrist says that I should not discuss it with strangers.
- Living an amazing dream. Do not wake me up yet. You may join me, though. There is plenty of room. (flirt and lead the conversation)
- Great, but I should alert you that I am fully biased.
- Why would you ask me such an impertinent question?!
How to Reply to How Are You Question When You are Not Okay
- Trying not to burst into tears. Will I get an A for effort?
- Navigating the twists and turns of life. I hope yours is a straight road.
- Trying to get on with life, thanks. What about you?
- Do you want an honest answer or the one you were expecting?
- I will let you know when I figure it out.
- Better than nothing, I guess.
- Different day, same existence.
- Somewhere between blah and meh.
- Vertical and breathing.
- I am completely prepared for the end of the world.
- Well, I am still alive.
- Just hug me and leave it at that.
Conclusion
I guess it's safe to say that any distinct way to respond to how are you texts or in person is much better than the common answer of I'm fine. Funny, witty, or clever responses to the age-old yet universal greeting question of how are you will, almost instantly, make the asker curious about you. Moreover, depending on your relationship with the asker (friends, colleagues, crush), you can even opt for sarcastic or flirty responses. So, bye-bye boring comebacks!
So folks, how are you doing? Do you have any fun responses to add to our list? Tell us in the comments section below.