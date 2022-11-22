105 Best Ways to Respond to "How Are You" To Interestingly Kick Start The Conversation

Hello, how are you? The utmost natural response to this question is either I'm fine, or I'm good, followed by asking the other person the same question. This comeback is so basic as if stuck to our tongues by default. However, often, such responses tend to kill the interest or flow of the conversation or merely feel like a dead-end to the asker.

So, to avoid being a conversation killer or a robot, why not ditch those meh and half-hearted responses? Instead, choose any reply from our list of whooping 105 best ways to respond to how are you, and steer the conversation into a much-needed fresh and intriguing direction!

Trying not to burst into tears. Will I get an A for effort? Navigating the twists and turns of life. I hope yours is a straight road. Trying to get on with life, thanks. What about you? Do you want an honest answer or the one you were expecting? I will let you know when I figure it out. Better than nothing, I guess. Different day, same existence. Somewhere between blah and meh. Vertical and breathing. I am completely prepared for the end of the world. Well, I am still alive. Just hug me and leave it at that.

Conclusion

I guess it's safe to say that any distinct way to respond to how are you texts or in person is much better than the common answer of I'm fine. Funny, witty, or clever responses to the age-old yet universal greeting question of how are you will, almost instantly, make the asker curious about you. Moreover, depending on your relationship with the asker (friends, colleagues, crush), you can even opt for sarcastic or flirty responses. So, bye-bye boring comebacks!

So folks, how are you doing? Do you have any fun responses to add to our list? Tell us in the comments section below.

