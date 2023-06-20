How to Write a Best Man Speech: Tips And Examples

You are bestowed with the glorified title of best man! Amidst the cheer of the wedding party, the dreaded question "How to write a best man speech" may kick in your overthinking. Fret not. We understand that writing a best-man speech can be both exciting and nerve-wracking. As the best man, you have been given the honor of speaking at a wedding. Now it is your chance to share heartfelt anecdotes, express your support for the newlywed couple, and entertain the wedding guests.

While it may seem slightly daunting, you can deliver an exceptional and enjoyable best-man speech with some preparation and our guidance. This article will outline a few key tips to help you write a fantastic best-man speech that will leave a lasting impression on everyone in attendance. Also, we will share best-man speech examples that you can merely customize (as per the couple's name and your relationship with them, such as brother or best friend) and use it. Shake those nerves and get busy reading!

Tips for Giving a Best Man Speech

Understand Your Role

As the best man, it is paramount to grasp the significance of your role in the wedding. Your speech should focus on celebrating the couple and their love for each other. It is your opportunity to share stories, offer words of wisdom, and express your happiness for the newlyweds through your best man speech.

Plan And Prepare

Like any good speech, preparation is crucial. Take some time to brainstorm and gather your thoughts. Think about the couple's journey, your relationship with them, and any special experiences you have shared. Jot down key points, stories, marriage quotes, and messages you want to convey. Having a clear outline will help you stay focused and organized, and deliver the best best-man speech.

Keep It Personal And Genuine

One of the most significant aspects of how to write a best man speech is its personal touch. Share stories and incidents that highlight the newlywed couple's unique qualities, their journey as a couple, and your relationship with them. Inject humor, sentimentality, and sincerity into your speech to make it interesting and genuine.

Structure Your Speech

A well-structured speech ensures that you maintain the interest of your audience. Start with a captivating opening line that grabs attention and introduces yourself. Move on to the body of the speech, where you can share stories, offer insights, and express your thoughts about the couple. Finally, conclude with a heartwarming toast that wishes the couple a lifetime of happiness and love.

Inject Humor Appropriately

Humor can be a powerful tool when writing a best-man speech for a wedding. However, it is important to use it wisely while considering the audience. Avoid any jokes or tales that could embarrass or offend the couple or their families. Instead, opt for light-hearted and charming happenings that evoke laughter and joy.

Advertisement

Practice And Rehearse

Once you have written your best-man speech, practice delivering it multiple times. Consider recording yourself to pay attention to your pacing, tone, and body language. You can also practice in front of a mirror, friends, or family members to get feedback and make any necessary adjustments. The more you rehearse, the more confident and natural you will appear on the wedding day.

Mind the Time

Timing is crucial in a best-man speech. Aim for a duration of around 5-7 minutes to ensure that you do not exceed the attention span of the audience. So, make sure you practice with a stopwatch or timer to confirm your speech fits within the allocated time frame.

End on a Positive Note

Leave the guests with a positive and unique impression by expressing your well-wishes for the couple's future while concluding your speech. Also, offer a soul-stirring toast to their happiness, love, and lifelong partnership.

Delivery

Speak clearly and maintain good eye contact with the audience. Use appropriate gestures and facial expressions to enhance your speech. Lastly, try to balance your sentiments, i.e., project sincerity without being overly emotional.

Remember, writing a best man speech is an opportunity for you to celebrate the couple and create a joyful atmosphere. By putting thought and effort and following the above speech tips, you can deliver a pleasing and engaging tribute that will be cherished by the newlyweds and remembered by all those in attendance.

How to Write a Great Best Man Speech

Writing a great best-man speech is an opportunity to honor the groom, entertain the guests, and share memorable stories. So, here is a step-by-step guide (speech outline) on how to write a best-man speech.

Planning

Start by brainstorming ideas and recalling unforgettable moments or experiences you have had with the groom.

Consider the tone and style you want to convey — humorous, touching, or a mix of both.

Determine the appropriate length for your speech, typically around five minutes.

Introduction

Begin with a punch-line that immediately engages the audience. You can use a funny anecdote, a meaningful quote, or a captivating question.

Not all guests may know who you are. So, briefly introduce yourself and your relationship with the groom.

Express Gratitude

Thank the hosts, especially the bride and groom's family and friends, for their efforts in organizing the wedding.

Express gratitude to the bride's family for welcoming the groom into their lives.

Share Personal Stories

Share amusing and unforgettable stories about the bride and groom that highlight their personalities, characters, or quirks.

Avoid embarrassing or inappropriate stories that might make the couple or guests uncomfortable.

Talk About the Newlywed Couple

Discuss the couple's relationship, how they met, and how their love has grown.

Highlight their shared values, interests, or accomplishments.

Emphasize why they are an ideal match for each other.

Compliment the Bride

Pay tribute to the bride and acknowledge her beauty, personality, and positive qualities.

Talk about how she has positively influenced the groom's life.

Add Humor

Use humor to engage the audience and create a joyful atmosphere.

Include light-hearted jokes, but ensure they are tasteful, in good spirits, and won't offend anyone.

Offer Advice and Best Wishes

Provide sincere advice to the couple as they embark on their marital journey.

Share your wishes for their future happiness, success, and lifelong love.

Raise a Toast

Conclude your speech by inviting everyone to raise their glasses and toast to the newlyweds.

Offer a heartfelt and celebratory toast that captures the essence of the occasion.

Best Man Speech Examples

The key to a best best-man speech is to be sincere, heartfelt, and genuine. Use these examples (or speech templates) as inspiration, but be sure to tailor your speech to fit the couple's personalities and your own unique relationship with them.

Advertisement

1. Funny Best Man Speech

"Good evening, ladies and gentlemen! I have the honor of being the best man and standing up here today to roast our beloved groom, John. Now, John and I go way back, and I have enough embarrassing stories to fill a book. But don't worry, I'll keep it short and sweet.

Remember that time we went on a road trip and John insisted on being the DJ? Well, let's just say his taste in music is questionable at best. I mean, who knew he had such a deep love for '90s boy bands? But hey, it made the journey a lot more entertaining!

All jokes aside, I have never seen John as happy as he is with his beautiful bride, Sarah. They truly are a perfect match, and I know they will have a lifetime of happiness together. So please join me in raising a glass to John and Sarah, the couple that proves love can withstand even the most embarrassing road trips!"

2. Heartfelt Best Man Speech for Brother

"Ladies and gentlemen, I stand before you today as the best man, honored to share a few words about my dear brother, Michael, and his lovely bride, Emily.

Michael has always been the kind of guy you can count on, no matter what. From late-night study sessions to crazy adventures, he has been my partner in crime through it all. And now, seeing him find his soulmate in Emily fills my heart with joy.

Emily, I want to thank you for bringing out the best in Michael. Your kindness, warmth, and love have transformed him into an even more incredible person. The way you look at each other is a testament to the deep bond you share.

As we celebrate this special day, let us raise our glasses to Michael and Emily. May your journey together be filled with love, laughter, and endless happiness. Cheers!"

3. Sentimental Best Man Speech

"Good evening, everyone. Today, as the best man, it is my privilege to speak about the extraordinary friendship I share with the groom, David and the incredible woman he's chosen as his partner, Rachel.

David and I have been inseparable since our school days. We have celebrated triumphs together, supported each other through tough times, and created countless memories that I will cherish forever. But seeing David find his soulmate in Rachel has been the greatest gift of all.

Advertisement

Rachel, you are the missing piece that has completed David's puzzle. Your kindness, intelligence, and unwavering support have touched us all. As I stand here today, I have no doubt that your love will guide him through any challenge he may face.

So, let us raise our glasses to David and Rachel, two remarkable individuals who have found their way to each other. May their love grow stronger with each passing day, and may their journey be filled with blessings and happiness. To David and Rachel!"

4. Personal And Comforting Best Man Speech

"Ladies and gentlemen, if I could have your attention, please. As the best man, I have the honor of sharing a few heartfelt words about my lifelong friend, Alex, and his incredible bride, Lauren.

Alex and I have been friends since we were just kids. I have had the privilege of witnessing his growth into the amazing man he is today. From building forts in the backyard to navigating the ups and downs of adulthood, we have been there for each other through it all.

And now, seeing him embark on this beautiful journey with Lauren fills my heart with joy. Lauren, from the moment I met you, I knew you were something special. Your infectious laughter, compassionate nature, and unwavering love for Alex have touched all of us.

Alex and Lauren, your love story is a testament to the power of true love. You complement each other in the most beautiful ways and inspire those around you to believe in the magic of love.

As we raise our glasses to toast this extraordinary couple, let us celebrate the love that brought them here today. May your life together be filled with countless adventures, unwavering support, and a love that continues to grow with each passing day. To Alex and Lauren, may your love story be one for the ages!"

5. Humorous Speech for Best Friend Wedding

"Ladies and gentlemen, distinguished guests, and of course, the happy couple, Jenna and Mark. As the best man, it is my duty to share some funny stories about the groom, so buckle up!

Now, Mark and I have been friends for what feels like a lifetime. From playing video games until the wee hours of the morning to surviving some questionable fashion choices together, we have seen it all. And let me tell you, Mark has always been the guy who can make you laugh even on your worst days.

Advertisement

But today, I want to focus on the love story that has brought us all here. Jenna, when Mark first introduced us to you, we could see the sparkle in his eyes. And who could blame him? You are intelligent, beautiful, and have a heart of gold.

Mark, my friend, you have really found your better half in Jenna. She is the yin to your yang, the peanut butter to your jelly, and the one who always keeps you on your toes.

So let's raise our glasses to Jenna and Mark, a couple that proves love is not only about laughter but also about finding someone who truly understands you. May your journey together be filled with joy, laughter, and an abundance of unforgettable moments. Cheers!"

6. Touching And Inspirational Best Man Speech

"Ladies and gentlemen, family and friends, thank you for joining us today to celebrate the union of Sarah and Henry. As the best man and long-time friend of the groom, I am honored to share a few words about this remarkable couple.

Sarah and Henry, your love story is nothing short of extraordinary. From the moment you met, it was clear that you were destined to be together. The way you support and uplift each other is truly inspiring.

Sarah, I must say, Henry is a lucky man. Your grace, kindness, and unwavering love have not only captured his heart but also touched the lives of everyone around you two. The way you bring out the best in him is a testament to the strength of your bond.

And Henry, my friend, I have witnessed your growth and transformation since you met Sarah. She has become your rock, your guiding light, and your partner in every sense of the word. Together, you are a force to be reckoned with.

As we raise our glasses to toast this remarkable couple, let's celebrate the love they have found and the love they share. May your journey together be filled with endless joy, adventure, and love that continues to grow with each passing day.

To Sarah and Henry, may your love story be an inspiration to us all. Cheers!"

7. Thoughtful Best Man Speech

"Ladies and gentlemen, esteemed guests, and most importantly, our extraordinary couple, Jessica and Noah. Today, as the best man, I have the privilege of sharing my heartfelt thoughts about these two remarkable individuals.

Advertisement

Jessica and Noah, your love story is one that has touched us all. From the moment you met, it was evident that there was something magical between you. I have had the pleasure of witnessing your relationship blossom and grow into the beautiful bond it is today.

Noah, my friend, I have known you for as long as I can remember. We have shared countless adventures, laughter, and even a few tears along the way. But seeing you with Jessica, I can say that I have never seen you happier or more content. You bring out the best in each other, and your love radiates in everything you do.

Jessica, you are an incredible woman who brings light and warmth to Noah's life. Your intelligence, compassion, and unwavering support have made a profound impact on him, and it's evident in the way he looks at you with adoration.

Today, we not only celebrate your union but also the journey that led you here. As we raise our glasses, let's toast to Jessica and Noah, a couple whose love inspires us all. May your future be filled with endless love, happiness, and beautiful memories.

To Jessica and Noah, may your love story continue to unfold with joy, and may your bond grow stronger with each passing day. Cheers!"

How Long Should a Best Man Speech Be?

Advertisement

The length of a best man speech can vary depending on personal preference, the specific event, and the overall schedule of the wedding or occasion. However, as a general guideline, a best-man speech typically lasts upto five minutes.

It is essential to keep in mind that the best-man speech is just one part of the wedding reception or event, and there are usually several other speeches and activities taking place. Keeping your speech within five minutes ensures that it is concise and engaging, and does not monopolize too much of the event's timeline.

Conclusion

Next time you are the "chosen one," do not cloud your mind worrying about how to write a best man speech. Remember, when delivering a best-man speech, it is important to strike a balance between humor and sincerity. You can include introductory remarks, express your gratitude and congratulate the couple, share some stories about the groom (and sometimes the bride), offer well wishes, and raise a toast to the newlyweds. While using the above examples, customize your speech with personal memories to make it truly special.

Moreover, practice your speech beforehand, so that you can deliver it confidently and smoothly within the allocated time. As such, you will help create an enjoyable and impressive moment without making the speech too lengthy or overwhelming for the audience. Cheers to a successful speech and a fabulous wedding celebration!

ALSO READ: How to Write a Perfect Maid of Honor Speech- Tips and Examples

101+ Best Compliments for Men to Make Them Blush