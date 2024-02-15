60 People Come And Go Quotes That Show That Life Goes on

At every point in our lives, we meet people who leave a deep impact on us, giving us beautiful moments that get imprinted in our hearts. But not everyone we meet stays in touch with us forever — such is life. We meet so many people, some become our friends, some colleagues, and a few become like a family member to us. However, sooner or later, the hustle and bustle of our lives make us realize that not everyone will be on our journey till the end. It’s the bitter truth of life — and with our list of “people come and go quotes”, you’ll be reminded that everything in life is temporary and that beauty lies within staying happy in the moment. Hence, if you’ve lost touch with someone you truly cared about due to any reason, don’t take it personally.

In most cases, people who deeply love and care for each other don’t intentionally mean to walk away from each other, but life’s uncertainties and responsibilities might make people do so. But remember that those you love would never do that with all their heart. As the famous adage goes, “Life goes on”, hence people go and come in your life and it’s an experience that can make people strong mentally and emotionally. These uplifting life quotes will give you a sigh of relief that it’s something normal that happens to everyone and nothing to worry about.

People Come And Go Quotes to Keep You Moving

1. “That’s what life is about: people come and go” — Cecilia Ahern

2. “Sometimes people come into your life just to teach you how to let go.” — Unknown

Advertisement

3. “We met for a reason. Either you’re a blessing or a lesson.” – Frank Ocean

4. “Friends come and go, but banners hang forever.” — Kobe Bryant

5. “Friends come and go, but true friends leave footprints in your heart.” — Yashraj Suman

6. “Every new beginning comes from some other beginning’s end.” — Semisonic

7. “It’s a shame in a way that people come and go with one album.” — Marc Almond

8. “People come and go in our lives, but memories stay forever.” ― Debasish Mridha

9. “Understand that friends come and go, but with a precious few you should hold on. The older you get, the more you need the people who knew you when you were young.” — Mary Schmich

10. “Relationships are temporary, and everyone needs to understand that.” — Erin Foster

11. “I cannot even imagine where I would be today were it not for that handful of friends who have given me a heart full of joy. Let’s face it, friends make life a lot more fun.” — Charles R. Swindoll

12. “The life in front of you is far more important than the life behind you.” — Joel Osteen

13. “I don’t give up. I’m a plodder. People come and go, but I stay the course.” — Kevin Costner

14. “People come and go, but love always remains. Sometimes beautiful and sometimes beautiful ache, but love always remains.” — JMStorm

15. “It’s sad, but sometimes moving on with the rest of your life starts with goodbye.” — Carrie Underwood

16. “People come into your life and go, but you will always have to live with yourself. Make yourself pleasant, positive, and peaceful.” — Akin Olokun

17. “People come and go in and out of your life but remember, that it’s up to you to choose who is worth keeping.” — Casper Smith

18. “The two hardest things to say in life is hello for the first time and goodbye for the last.” — Moira Rogers

19. “People come and go, pain comes and goes. But so does joy. And if our hearts are closed because we don’t want to suffer, they won’t be open enough to recognize the joy as it flies by.” — Geneen Roth

Advertisement

20. “A brother may not be a friend, but a friend will always be a brother.” — Benjamin Franklin

21. “Remember that people come and go, and of all the people in your life, you are the one who is there to stay. You are the one who can choose to love yourself, choose to respect yourself, and promise with all your heart that you will never leave you.” — Kimberly Kirberger

22. “I am my best friend. Other friends may come and go, but I am always here for me.” ― Louise Hay

23. “God doesn’t give you the people you want, he gives you the people you need. To help you, to hurt you, to leave you, to love you, and to make you the person you were meant to be.” — Anonymous

24. “People come and go, but love always remains. Sometimes beautiful and sometimes a beautiful ache, but love always remains.” — Jen Storms

25. “People may come and go, lives may change in an instant, but love and friendship will last forever.” — Elizabeth Sims

26. “People come and go. Everyone that’s been in your life has been there for a reason, to teach you, to love you, or to experience life with you.” — Anonymous

27. “Saying goodbye doesn’t mean anything. It’s the time we spent together that matters, not how we left it.” — Trey Parker

28. “When people walk away from you, let them go. Your destiny is never tied to anyone who leaves you, and it doesn’t mean they are bad people. It just means that their part in your story is over.” — Anonymous

29. “Good friends they come; good friends, they go. It’s just a product of this crazy world and how it goes.” — Damion Anderson

30. “People coming and going in and out of your life is just another reminder that change is indeed the only constant in life, period.” — Samuel Zulu

31. “Many people will walk in and out of your life, but only true friends will leave footprints in your heart.” ― Eleanor Roosevelt

32. “Life brings tears, smiles, and memories. The tears dry, the smiles fade, but the memories last forever.” — Anonymous

33. “Friends are the most important part of your life. Treasure the tears, treasure the laughter, but most importantly, treasure the memories.” — Dave Brenner

Advertisement

34. “People come and go in life, but they never leave your dreams. Once they’re in the subconscious, they are immortal.” — Patricia Hampl

35. “Humans, not places, make memories.” — Ama Ata Aidoo

36. “Some people come into our lives and quickly go. Some stay for a while, leave footprints in our hearts, and we are never, ever the same. ” — Flavia Weedn

37. “A farewell is necessary before we can meet again, and meeting again, after moments or a lifetime, is certain for those who are friends.” — Richard Bach

38. “Since we cannot change reality, let us change the eyes which see reality.” — Nikos Kazantzakis

39. “All along your life, people come and go. Some hurt you, some make you smile, but each one of them leaves something of theirs with us.” — Karen Salmansohn

40. “I have come to realize that the only people I need in my life are the ones who need me in theirs even when I have nothing to offer them but myself.” — Helen Barry

41. “A real friend is one who walks in when the rest of the world walks out.” — Walter Winchell

42. “Change will not come if we wait for some other person or some other time. We are the ones we’ve been waiting for. We are the change that we seek.” — Barack Obama

43. “People will come and go in your life; it is the ones that touch your heart that are your true friends whether near or far.” — Leon Brown

44. “Yes, you can lose somebody overnight. Yes, your whole life can be turned upside down. Life is short. It can come and go like a feather in the wind.” – Shania Twain

45. “People come and go in and out of your life, but remember that it’s up to you to choose who is worth keeping and letting go.” — Casper G. Smith

46. “Time will pass and people come and go. People come and go in our life but memories stay forever.” — Debasish Mridha

47. “Just remember, some come, some go. The ones that stay with you through everything—they’re your true best friends. Don’t let go of them.” ― Marilyn Monroe

48. “People come, people go – they’ll drift in and out of your life, almost like characters in a favorite book. When you finally close the cover, the characters have told their story and you start up again with another book, complete with new characters and adventures. Then you find yourself focusing on the new ones, not the ones from the past.” — Nicholas Sparks

Advertisement

49. “People come into your life, and they go. But it’s comforting to know that the ones you love are always in your heart and, if you’re very lucky, a plane ride away.” — Candace Bushnell

50. “So many people enter and leave your life! Hundreds of thousands of people! You have to keep the door open so they can come in! But it also means you have to let them go!” — Jonathan Safran Foer

51. “Understand that friends come and go, but with a precious few, you should hold on. The older you get, the more you need the people who knew you when you were young.” — Mary Schmich

52. “No matter what is going on in your life today, remember, it is only preparation. People come and go; situations rise and fall; it’s all preparation for better things. You must stretch, reach, and grow into your goodness. Without the preparation we receive through adversity, disappointment, confusion, or pain, we could not appreciate the good when it arrives.” — Iyanla Vanzant

53. “Nobody can hurt me without my permission.” ― Mahatma Gandhi

54. “People come and go, pain comes and goes. But so does joy. And if our hearts are closed because we don’t want to suffer, they won’t be open enough to recognize the joy as it flies by.” — Geneen Roth

55. “People will come and go in your life. You have to make the decision whom to trust and keep closer to you and whom to maintain a distance from because of your life, so your rules.” — Chismo

56. “They must often change, who would be constant in happiness or wisdom.” — Confucius

57. “You don’t need a bunch of fake people in your life to keep you happy. If you love you, people coming and going in and out of your life will be nothing but water under the bridge.” — Samuel Zulu

58. “When your friends come and go because they depended on you for their own selfish needs, the Lord he won’t leave you, nor will he forsake you.” — Ann Nesby

59. “I would tell 17-year-olds to be proud of who you are. Don’t try to change yourself for others. Focus on school and your future. Boys and friends will come and go, just focus on you and your future.” — Lea Michele

Advertisement

60. “Friends come and go like the spring or snow. You can make plans, but you’ll never know whether the tide is high, whether the high is low.” — Jacqueline Cummings

Advertisement

Conclusion

In life, many people come and go, revealing the true nature of our lives. Some people might become so close to us that it could be hard to let them go. But just like everything else in this world, the existence of a person in our life is also not permanent. We come across different people from all walks of life and they might become so important to us that it could be different to let them go.

They strike a chord in our hearts, making us emotionally vulnerable when it comes to detaching ourselves from them. But as said above, in the various aspects of life, we meet all types of friends and not everyone is meant to be on the journey of life forever. We hope our list of the “people come and go quotes” gives you a different purpose in life, helping you understand that even though, in every phase of life, we need friends and family, in the end, we are on our own. People might come and go, and some even stay with us forever, but the only person you’re always going to be with is you! So stay positive and happy always!

ALSO READ: 151 Hug Quotes That’ll Remind You of Life’s Simple Pleasures