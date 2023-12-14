151 Hug Quotes That’ll Remind You of Life’s Simple Pleasures
Time to send some virtual hugs! Whether you had a fight or are miles apart from each other, our list of hug quotes will let them know how much you love them!
Hugs have emotional benefits. When someone hugs you, you feel good from within, your heart oozes out love, and your mind fosters a sense of trust, belongingness, loyalty, positive energy, and affection. But if your special one is not around, all you can do is send over a virtual hug! For that, you need nothing but a classic bank of hug quotes that have immense power to bring a smile to their face.
Be it your wife, husband, sibling, parents, or dearest friend, our collection of quotes will surely remind them of life’s simple pleasures. One virtual hug you send will strengthen your relationship and reduce unwanted feelings of loneliness and isolation. Additionally, you can convey your feelings without saying a single word just like romantic kiss quotes.
Come along and discover the power of warm hug quotes! We bet your partner, sibling, or bestie will love your kind gesture at a personal level like nothing else!
Best Hug Quotes for Your Special One
1. “There is something in a simple hug that always warms the heart. It welcomes us back home and makes it easier to part.” — Johnny Ray Ryder
2. “A hug is a perfect gift. You can exchange it anytime.” ― Ben Kubassek
3. “The good thing about hugs: when you give one, you get one too.” — Diana Rowland
4. “A hug is like a boomerang - you get it back right away.” — Bil Keane
5. “Hugs are God’s way of reminding us how much we are loved.” — Gail Lynne Goodwin
6. “Hugging: the truest form of giving and receiving.” ― Carol 'CC' Miller
7. “When a hug is this big, you feel it for days.” ― Jessica Shook
8. “Eating something fresh out of the oven is like a hug you can taste.” — Regina Brett
9. “Girdles and wire stays should have never been invented. No man wants to hug a padded birdcage.” — Marilyn Monroe
10. “The best gift you can give is a hug: one size fits all and no one ever minds if you return it.” — Marge Piercy
11. “A hug’s a happy thing while a shrug’s so often destructive.” — Malcolm Forbes
12. “A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else.” — Princess Diana
13. “Where I live if someone gives you a hug, it’s from the heart.” — Steve Irwin
14. “Hug is my mother’s word for affection.” — Roberta Indiana
15. “Some moments can only be cured with a big squishy grandma hug.” — Dan Pearce
16. “We need 4 hugs a day for survival. We need 8 hugs a day for maintenance. We need 12 hugs a day for growth.” — Virginia Star
17. “Hugging is a motion of hope.”― Lailah Gifty Akita
18. “Once the bear's hug has got you, it is apt to be for keeps.” — Harold MacMillan
19. “Love is a circular emotion that surrounds you, like a hug. Or a noose.” ― Jarod Kintz
20. “A hug a day keeps the demons at bay.” — German Proverb
21. “My old father used to have a saying: If you made a bad bargain, hug it all the tighter.” — Abraham Lincoln
22. A hug is a way to share the joy and sadness of life." — Jean Paul
Romantic Hug Quotes That Your Partner Will Love
23. “This is what people do who love you. They put their arms around you and love you when you’re not so lovable.” — Deb Calcetti
24. “Putting your love into hugs is much more effective than putting it into words.” — Maria Bastida
25. “Hug me and you will see the moon. Love me and I will bring the moon to you!” — Kelly Clark
26. “I have learned that there is more power in a good strong hug than in a thousand meaningful words.” — Ann Hood
27. “Once you hug me, you'll never leave me as you'll be mine forever.” ― Sujish Kandampully
28. “A hug that gives you butterflies in the stomach, is everything.” — Pawan Rawal
29. “A hug is the bridge between two souls.” ― Anoir Ou-Chad
30. “When he hugs me, all I do is hold him back. Sometimes the best thing to do is to hold on to the one you love and never leave.” — Jasmine Warga
Emotional Hug Quotes to Express Your Affection
31. “When the right person hugs you, it’s like medicine. I’m so grateful for those few people in my life who are good for my soul.” — Steve Maraboli
32. “There’s a long life ahead of you and it’s going to be beautiful, as long as you keep loving and hugging each other.” — Yoko Ono
33. “Had life not given me reasons to grieve, I would never have known the healing power of a hug.” — Richelle E Goodrich
34. “If you have loved ones today you should hug them. Memories cannot be hugged.” — Maria Bastida
35. “Mama hugs me and I hold her back. Sometimes all you can do is hold on.” — Jasmine Warga
36. “There’s something in a simple hug that always warms the heart. It welcomes us back home and makes it easier to part.” — Johnny Ray Ryder, Jr.
37. “Hugs can do great amounts of good — especially for children.” — Princess Diana
38. “You aren’t tearing apart. Just need a hug.” — Meghna Sodha
39. “Hugs may come less frequently from someone with autism but when they do, you know it means everything.” — Stuart Duncan
40. “When we give a hug to someone and when we get a hug from someone…both are best concerning things.” — Diana Rowland
41. “Hugging an aged person is an easy thing. Don’t miss it.” — Nick Cummins
42. “Sometimes, you must put your love into your hugs rather than words. It holds more value in that case.” — Percy Shelley
43. “It is in the coldest months that hugs linger snug, and they warm the soul the most.”― Richelle E. Goodrich
Hug Quotes for Friends to Make Them Feel Special
44. “The most inexpensive gift you could receive that could fit all sizes and can be exchanged is a hug.” — Maria Bastida
45. “I’ve learned that every day you should reach out to someone. People love a warm hug or just a friendly pat on the back.” — Maya Angelou
46. “I’m a very physical person. I hug people more so than shake hands.” — Jaimie Alexander
47. “We hug and unroll the rug of our friendship.” — Alain Bremond
48. “Sometimes all you can do is hug a friend tightly and wish that their pain could be transferred by touch to your own emotional hard drive.” — Richelle E. Goodrich
49. “They invented hugs to let people know you love them without saying anything.” — Bil Keane
50. “The shortest distance between friends is their hugs.” — Maria Bastida
51. “Plunderous is the palate I gift to you, openly I hug the universe of our friendship expanding its outer limit.” — Bradley Chicho
52. “Hug your friends tight but your enemies tighter- hug’ em so tight they can’t wiggle.” — Lyndon B Johnson
53. “Embrace each other with love, smiles, and warm hug.” ― Lailah Gifty Akita
54. “Everyone needs hugs, especially if they’re prickly.”― Jen Betton
55. “The only thing to do is to hug one’s friends tight and do one’s job.” ― Edith Wharton
56. “Hugs are better than drugs.” — Megan Street
57. “I’m an affectionate person; I’m a person who hugs, hugs people and I shake hands.” ― Michele Bachmann
Warm Hugs Quotes That’ll Brighten Your Beloved’s Day
58. A hug delights, warms, and charms. That must be why God gave us arms.” — Lashana Harney
59. “A hug is an amazing thing. It’s just the perfect way to show the love we’re feeling but can’t find the words to say.” — Johnny Ray Rider
60. “Embrace one another with a holy hug.” ― Lailah Gifty Akita
61. Hug is an ideal means to reveal the love we feel for others. Words can’t express what a silent hug can do. —Johnny Ray Ryder
62. “I am all for free hugs that make people happy.” — Tejaswi Madivada
I Need a Hug Quotes
63. “Hug while you can.” — Jay Woodman
64. “I can use all the hugs I can get.” — Ron Cephas Jones
65. “No matter how strong a woman is, she has a weak point. And sometimes all she needs is a hug.” — Melanie McNichols
66. “A hug makes you feel good all day.” — Kathleen Keating
67. “I need a hug from you to make me feel better about the fact I need a hug from you.”― Stephanie Rowe
68. “Hugs are one of the most beautifully human things we can do.” — Brenda Knight
69. “Everybody needs a hug. It changes your metabolism.” — Leo Buscaglia
70. “Too much chaos in the mind. Need your affectionate hugs, not drugs.” ― Meghna Sodha
71. “I would far prefer to be in someone’s arms than just in their head.” — D.S.Mixell
72. “Do not stand at a distance and wave hands. Get closer and hug.”― Lailah Gifty Akita
73. “I don’t ever wanna come across too intimidating, so as long as I look like you can come up and give me a hug, that’s good.” — Jessica Simpson
74. “I’ll put it out there: I love getting hugs.” — Nicole Kidman
Hug Quotes for Love
75. “Things may get dark but I always have your hug to light me up.” — Maria Bastida
76. “Sometimes the right hug from the right person at the right time makes all the wrong in the world disappear.” — Sarah Ockler
77. “A hug is worth a thousand words.” — Charles Caleb Colton
78. “Laughing together is as close as you can get to a hug without touching.” — Gina Barreca
79. “You can as easily love without trusting as you can hug without embracing.” — Robert Breault
80. “Feel the presence of love wrapped up within a hug.” — Robert M. Hensel
81. “Whenever you hug me, I feel at home.” ― Kankane Rakhi Surendra
82. “I just hugged you in my thoughts. I hope you felt it.” ― Rosa Perry
83. “Millions of years will still be insufficient to explain the brief moment of all eternity when you wrapped your arms around me and I wrapped mine around you.” —Jacques Prevert
84. “I love it when I hug someone, and just when I’m about to let go. They hug me even tighter.” — Nitya Prakash
85. “Let us hug heart to heart in love!”― Lailah Gifty Akita
86. “If I could make everything better with a hug, I’d hug you the whole day until it was all okay.” — Dhaneshwar Dutt
Hug And Kiss Quotes
87. “Sometimes it’s better to put love into hugs than to put it into words. Soul meets soul on lovers’ lips.” — Percy Bysshe Shelley
88. “A kiss brings back the youth of a young child, as when a hug brings back the memories of a lover.” — Jennifer Chen
89. “Hugs make you feel psychologically more secure and together.” — Leo Buscaglia
90. “Hugs and kisses are ways to express what cannot be said.” — Kacie Conroy
91. “A mother’s hug is better than a lover’s kiss.” — Matshona Dhliwayo
92. “Having a child, that’s huge. I get to go home and hug my daughter. That’s the greatest thing in the world.” — Nick Foles
93. “ … Hug and kiss those you love every day You never know when the tragedies of this world may visit your life.” — Kevin Nash
94. “You can never have too many books or too many hugs.” — Gina House
95. “I find it astonishing that in 2020, a smile or a hug has become an act of revolution.” — Kara D. Spain
96. “Recycle kisses, hugs and smiles, they never go out of style and everybody needs one.” — Crystal DeLarm Clymer
97. “Share. Care. Hug like a bear.” — Amy Leigh Mercree
98. “ Mama hugs me and I hold her back. Sometimes all you can do is hold on.” — Jasmine Warga
99. “Hugging makes heart tender.”― Lailah Gifty Akita
100. "“Love affords you these three things: smiles, hugs, and kisses.” — Matshona Dhliwayo
101. “A hug is a mutual act of love and affection that induces feelings of comfort, contentment, and security.” — Brenda Knight
102. “Everyone wants a hug and kiss. It translates into any language.” — Georgette Mosbacher
103. “I miss your voice because it is a symphony….your hug because it is a masterpiece, and your kiss because it is a miracle.” — Matshona Dhliwayo
104. “Hugs are so vital a thing that there should never be so few of them that you can count the ones you’ve had.” — Christina Engela
105. “Hugs are nourishment for the heart.” ― Lynda Cheldelin Fell
106. “Hugging is the seed of a happy heart.”― Lailah Gifty Akita
107. “A hug is a smile with arms, a laugh with a stronger grip.” ― Terri Guillemets
108. “Hugs are like fire extinguishers. It can save lives.” — Nancy Arora
109. "Hugs are the universal language of love." — Steve Maraboli
110. “Hugs heighten celebrations and lessen sorrows” — Carol ‘CC’ Miller
111. “Gifts are overrated. Hugs are underrated.” ― Maxime Lagacé
112. “Hugs are a wonderful way to tell our emotions. When we are hesitating to say something in words, simply, hug a person.” — Johnny Ray Ryder
Cute Hug Quotes
113. “Hugs are the glue that keeps people together." — Horace Mann
114. “The best place in the world is inside a hug.” — J Quest
115. “I love hugging people. If they are happy, I’m happy too.” ― Greyson Chance
116. “Hugs are great gifts… The only wrapping is arms!” — Bil Keane
117. “Half the time when brothers wrestle, it’s just an excuse to hug each other.” — James Patterson
118. “My mama always told me there are few things a good hug can’t cure.” — J.T Gessinger
119. “Be a love pharmacist: dispense hugs like medicine—they are!” — Terri Guillemets
120. “I stay where someone hugs me and loves me from the heart.” — Steve Irwin
121. “When you hug someone, never be the first to let go.” — H. Jackson Brown
122. “I will not play tug o’ war, I’d rather play hug o’ war .” — Shel Silverstein
123. “Oh, I love hugging. I wish I was an octopus, so I could hug 10 people at a time!” — Drew Barrymore
124. “I cry at random things, like a flower, or someone giving me a present, or my sister giving me a nice hug.” — Naomie Harris
125. “Hug tight Hug often.... Because love travels through hugs.” ― Drishti Bablani
126. “Children are not unforgiving. You can punish them and they will hug you in a few minutes.” — T.D. Jakes
127. “The good part of having six kids is, there’s always one who wants to hug you and say, ‘Daddy, I love you.’” — John McEnroe
128. “In an ideal world, no one would talk before 10 am. People would just hug because waking up is really hard.” ― Zooey Deschanel
129. “You know, sometimes the world seems like a pretty mean place. That’s why animals are so soft and huggy.” — Bill Watterson
130. “Hugs aren’t pieces of pie that they’ll finish soon. There are big hugs for everyone around, and they will always be.” — Bernie Mac
131. “Giggle until you cry, Hug without asking why” — Terri Guillemets
Deep Hug Quotes
132. “Sometimes a silent hug is the only thing to say.” — Robert Brault
133. “However long a hug lasts, it doesn’t last long enough.” — Kyle Schmalenberg
134. “Being able to give someone a hug from the heart, it’s healing.” — Big Show
135. “If you have the grace to hug someone, never miss this sacred moment.” — Lailah Gifty Akita
136. “She had a lot of hugs to give, but not enough people to give them to.” — James Patterson
137. “The hug was a simple gesture. Perhaps, the end of the cold war. Perhaps, the fragile beginning of love.” — Mariyam Hasnain
138. “If I must die will encounter darkness as a bride, and hug it in mine arms.” — William Shakespeare
139. “I can still discern people’s weaknesses, but it doesn’t make me want to exploit them; it makes me want to hug them.” — Melissa Febos
140. “Hugs are so vital a thing that there should never be so few of them that you can count the ones you've had.” ― Christina Engela
141. “Hugs are a way to connect with others on a deeper level and show that we care." — John Paul Warren
142. “You can't fix things with a hug, but you can't make them any worse either.” ― Dean Koontz
143. “Be the first to hug and you will be the most to be the hugged” ― Sajid Baig
144. “With age, you get to a place where you don’t want to knock people out. You just want to give people a hug.” — Vin Diesel
145. “Your biggest critic and hater is likely yourself. Give yourself a hug.” — Richie Norton
146. "A hug is a warm embrace that says 'I care about you'." — A.D. Posey
147. “A hug is a reminder that we are not alone in this world." — Heather Wolf
148. “When a hug is this big, you feel it for days.” — Jessica Shook
149. “Ours are the arms with which God hugs and holds her children.” ― Sue Thoele
150. “Hugs should be available at the medical stores 24/7. Sometimes, they are the best healers for almost everything.” ― Minhal Mehdi
151. “The best thing I realized is that the various emotions are not intense when we compare them to the power of a hug.” — Ann Hood
Conclusion
We hope that with this fanciful list of hug quotes, you can make your special one’s heart flutter. Especially, if you had a small fight or big argument, and are looking for ways to patch up, send them any of these amazing quotes right away. We bet it will melt their anger away within seconds. After all, even a virtual hug has immense powers to release some feel-good hormones and fix things up just like romantic love quotes. Also, it is comforting and the most unique way to let them know that you are thinking of them. To give you a tip, bookmark your favorite hug quotes and send one to your beloved every day. This will not only make their day but also keep the spark of your relationship alive!
ALSO READ: 100 Know Your Worth Quotes: Empowering Inner Strength And Confidence