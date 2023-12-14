151 Hug Quotes That’ll Remind You of Life’s Simple Pleasures

Hugs have emotional benefits. When someone hugs you, you feel good from within, your heart oozes out love, and your mind fosters a sense of trust, belongingness, loyalty, positive energy, and affection. But if your special one is not around, all you can do is send over a virtual hug! For that, you need nothing but a classic bank of hug quotes that have immense power to bring a smile to their face.

Be it your wife, husband, sibling, parents, or dearest friend, our collection of quotes will surely remind them of life’s simple pleasures. One virtual hug you send will strengthen your relationship and reduce unwanted feelings of loneliness and isolation. Additionally, you can convey your feelings without saying a single word just like romantic kiss quotes .

Come along and discover the power of warm hug quotes! We bet your partner, sibling, or bestie will love your kind gesture at a personal level like nothing else!

Best Hug Quotes for Your Special One

1. “There is something in a simple hug that always warms the heart. It welcomes us back home and makes it easier to part.” — Johnny Ray Ryder

2. “A hug is a perfect gift. You can exchange it anytime.” ― Ben Kubassek

3. “The good thing about hugs: when you give one, you get one too.” — Diana Rowland

4. “A hug is like a boomerang - you get it back right away.” — Bil Keane

5. “Hugs are God’s way of reminding us how much we are loved.” — Gail Lynne Goodwin

6. “Hugging: the truest form of giving and receiving.” ― Carol 'CC' Miller

7. “When a hug is this big, you feel it for days.” ― Jessica Shook

8. “Eating something fresh out of the oven is like a hug you can taste.” — Regina Brett

9. “Girdles and wire stays should have never been invented. No man wants to hug a padded birdcage.” — Marilyn Monroe

10. “The best gift you can give is a hug: one size fits all and no one ever minds if you return it.” — Marge Piercy

11. “A hug’s a happy thing while a shrug’s so often destructive.” — Malcolm Forbes

12. “A mother’s arms are more comforting than anyone else.” — Princess Diana

13. “Where I live if someone gives you a hug, it’s from the heart.” — Steve Irwin

14. “Hug is my mother’s word for affection.” — Roberta Indiana

15. “Some moments can only be cured with a big squishy grandma hug.” — Dan Pearce

16. “We need 4 hugs a day for survival. We need 8 hugs a day for maintenance. We need 12 hugs a day for growth.” — Virginia Star

17. “Hugging is a motion of hope.”― Lailah Gifty Akita

18. “Once the bear's hug has got you, it is apt to be for keeps.” — Harold MacMillan

19. “Love is a circular emotion that surrounds you, like a hug. Or a noose.” ― Jarod Kintz

20. “A hug a day keeps the demons at bay.” — German Proverb

21. “My old father used to have a saying: If you made a bad bargain, hug it all the tighter.” — Abraham Lincoln

22. A hug is a way to share the joy and sadness of life." — Jean Paul

Romantic Hug Quotes That Your Partner Will Love

23. “This is what people do who love you. They put their arms around you and love you when you’re not so lovable.” — Deb Calcetti

24. “Putting your love into hugs is much more effective than putting it into words.” — Maria Bastida

25. “Hug me and you will see the moon. Love me and I will bring the moon to you!” — Kelly Clark

26. “I have learned that there is more power in a good strong hug than in a thousand meaningful words.” — Ann Hood

27. “Once you hug me, you'll never leave me as you'll be mine forever.” ― Sujish Kandampully

28. “A hug that gives you butterflies in the stomach, is everything.” — Pawan Rawal

29. “A hug is the bridge between two souls.” ― Anoir Ou-Chad

30. “When he hugs me, all I do is hold him back. Sometimes the best thing to do is to hold on to the one you love and never leave.” — Jasmine Warga

Emotional Hug Quotes to Express Your Affection

31. “When the right person hugs you, it’s like medicine. I’m so grateful for those few people in my life who are good for my soul.” — Steve Maraboli

32. “There’s a long life ahead of you and it’s going to be beautiful, as long as you keep loving and hugging each other.” — Yoko Ono

33. “Had life not given me reasons to grieve, I would never have known the healing power of a hug.” — Richelle E Goodrich

34. “If you have loved ones today you should hug them. Memories cannot be hugged.” — Maria Bastida

35. “Mama hugs me and I hold her back. Sometimes all you can do is hold on.” — Jasmine Warga

36. “There’s something in a simple hug that always warms the heart. It welcomes us back home and makes it easier to part.” — Johnny Ray Ryder, Jr.

37. “Hugs can do great amounts of good — especially for children.” — Princess Diana

38. “You aren’t tearing apart. Just need a hug.” — Meghna Sodha

39. “Hugs may come less frequently from someone with autism but when they do, you know it means everything.” — Stuart Duncan

40. “When we give a hug to someone and when we get a hug from someone…both are best concerning things.” — Diana Rowland

41. “Hugging an aged person is an easy thing. Don’t miss it.” — Nick Cummins

42. “Sometimes, you must put your love into your hugs rather than words. It holds more value in that case.” — Percy Shelley

43. “It is in the coldest months that hugs linger snug, and they warm the soul the most.”― Richelle E. Goodrich

Hug Quotes for Friends to Make Them Feel Special

44. “The most inexpensive gift you could receive that could fit all sizes and can be exchanged is a hug.” — Maria Bastida

45. “I’ve learned that every day you should reach out to someone. People love a warm hug or just a friendly pat on the back.” — Maya Angelou

46. “I’m a very physical person. I hug people more so than shake hands.” — Jaimie Alexander

47. “We hug and unroll the rug of our friendship.” — Alain Bremond

48. “Sometimes all you can do is hug a friend tightly and wish that their pain could be transferred by touch to your own emotional hard drive.” — Richelle E. Goodrich

49. “They invented hugs to let people know you love them without saying anything.” — Bil Keane

50. “The shortest distance between friends is their hugs.” — Maria Bastida

51. “Plunderous is the palate I gift to you, openly I hug the universe of our friendship expanding its outer limit.” — Bradley Chicho

52. “Hug your friends tight but your enemies tighter- hug’ em so tight they can’t wiggle.” — Lyndon B Johnson

53. “Embrace each other with love, smiles, and warm hug.” ― Lailah Gifty Akita

54. “Everyone needs hugs, especially if they’re prickly.”― Jen Betton

55. “The only thing to do is to hug one’s friends tight and do one’s job.” ― Edith Wharton

56. “Hugs are better than drugs.” — Megan Street

57. “I’m an affectionate person; I’m a person who hugs, hugs people and I shake hands.” ― Michele Bachmann

Warm Hugs Quotes That’ll Brighten Your Beloved’s Day

58. A hug delights, warms, and charms. That must be why God gave us arms.” — Lashana Harney

59. “A hug is an amazing thing. It’s just the perfect way to show the love we’re feeling but can’t find the words to say.” — Johnny Ray Rider

60. “Embrace one another with a holy hug.” ― Lailah Gifty Akita

61. Hug is an ideal means to reveal the love we feel for others. Words can’t express what a silent hug can do. —Johnny Ray Ryder

62. “I am all for free hugs that make people happy.” — Tejaswi Madivada

I Need a Hug Quotes

63. “Hug while you can.” — Jay Woodman

64. “I can use all the hugs I can get.” — Ron Cephas Jones

65. “No matter how strong a woman is, she has a weak point. And sometimes all she needs is a hug.” — Melanie McNichols

66. “A hug makes you feel good all day.” — Kathleen Keating

67. “I need a hug from you to make me feel better about the fact I need a hug from you.”― Stephanie Rowe

68. “Hugs are one of the most beautifully human things we can do.” — Brenda Knight

69. “Everybody needs a hug. It changes your metabolism.” — Leo Buscaglia

70. “Too much chaos in the mind. Need your affectionate hugs, not drugs.” ― Meghna Sodha

71. “I would far prefer to be in someone’s arms than just in their head.” — D.S.Mixell

72. “Do not stand at a distance and wave hands. Get closer and hug.”― Lailah Gifty Akita

73. “I don’t ever wanna come across too intimidating, so as long as I look like you can come up and give me a hug, that’s good.” — Jessica Simpson

74. “I’ll put it out there: I love getting hugs.” — Nicole Kidman

Hug Quotes for Love

75. “Things may get dark but I always have your hug to light me up.” — Maria Bastida

76. “Sometimes the right hug from the right person at the right time makes all the wrong in the world disappear.” — Sarah Ockler

77. “A hug is worth a thousand words.” — Charles Caleb Colton

78. “Laughing together is as close as you can get to a hug without touching.” — Gina Barreca

79. “You can as easily love without trusting as you can hug without embracing.” — Robert Breault

80. “Feel the presence of love wrapped up within a hug.” — Robert M. Hensel

81. “Whenever you hug me, I feel at home.” ― Kankane Rakhi Surendra

82. “I just hugged you in my thoughts. I hope you felt it.” ― Rosa Perry

83. “Millions of years will still be insufficient to explain the brief moment of all eternity when you wrapped your arms around me and I wrapped mine around you.” —Jacques Prevert

84. “I love it when I hug someone, and just when I’m about to let go. They hug me even tighter.” — Nitya Prakash

85. “Let us hug heart to heart in love!”― Lailah Gifty Akita

86. “If I could make everything better with a hug, I’d hug you the whole day until it was all okay.” — Dhaneshwar Dutt

Hug And Kiss Quotes

87. “Sometimes it’s better to put love into hugs than to put it into words. Soul meets soul on lovers’ lips.” — Percy Bysshe Shelley

88. “A kiss brings back the youth of a young child, as when a hug brings back the memories of a lover.” — Jennifer Chen

89. “Hugs make you feel psychologically more secure and together.” — Leo Buscaglia

90. “Hugs and kisses are ways to express what cannot be said.” — Kacie Conroy

91. “A mother’s hug is better than a lover’s kiss.” — Matshona Dhliwayo

92. “Having a child, that’s huge. I get to go home and hug my daughter. That’s the greatest thing in the world.” — Nick Foles

93. “ … Hug and kiss those you love every day You never know when the tragedies of this world may visit your life.” — Kevin Nash

94. “You can never have too many books or too many hugs.” — Gina House

95. “I find it astonishing that in 2020, a smile or a hug has become an act of revolution.” — Kara D. Spain

96. “Recycle kisses, hugs and smiles, they never go out of style and everybody needs one.” — Crystal DeLarm Clymer

97. “Share. Care. Hug like a bear.” — Amy Leigh Mercree

98. “ Mama hugs me and I hold her back. Sometimes all you can do is hold on.” — Jasmine Warga

99. “Hugging makes heart tender.”― Lailah Gifty Akita

100. "“Love affords you these three things: smiles, hugs, and kisses.” — Matshona Dhliwayo

101. “A hug is a mutual act of love and affection that induces feelings of comfort, contentment, and security.” — Brenda Knight

102. “Everyone wants a hug and kiss. It translates into any language.” — Georgette Mosbacher

103. “I miss your voice because it is a symphony….your hug because it is a masterpiece, and your kiss because it is a miracle.” — Matshona Dhliwayo

104. “Hugs are so vital a thing that there should never be so few of them that you can count the ones you’ve had.” — Christina Engela

105. “Hugs are nourishment for the heart.” ― Lynda Cheldelin Fell

106. “Hugging is the seed of a happy heart.”― Lailah Gifty Akita

107. “A hug is a smile with arms, a laugh with a stronger grip.” ― Terri Guillemets

108. “Hugs are like fire extinguishers. It can save lives.” — Nancy Arora

109. "Hugs are the universal language of love." — Steve Maraboli

110. “Hugs heighten celebrations and lessen sorrows” — Carol ‘CC’ Miller

111. “Gifts are overrated. Hugs are underrated.” ― Maxime Lagacé

112. “Hugs are a wonderful way to tell our emotions. When we are hesitating to say something in words, simply, hug a person.” — Johnny Ray Ryder

Cute Hug Quotes

113. “Hugs are the glue that keeps people together." — Horace Mann

114. “The best place in the world is inside a hug.” — J Quest

115. “I love hugging people. If they are happy, I’m happy too.” ― Greyson Chance

116. “Hugs are great gifts… The only wrapping is arms!” — Bil Keane

117. “Half the time when brothers wrestle, it’s just an excuse to hug each other.” — James Patterson

118. “My mama always told me there are few things a good hug can’t cure.” — J.T Gessinger

119. “Be a love pharmacist: dispense hugs like medicine—they are!” — Terri Guillemets

120. “I stay where someone hugs me and loves me from the heart.” — Steve Irwin

121. “When you hug someone, never be the first to let go.” — H. Jackson Brown

122. “I will not play tug o’ war, I’d rather play hug o’ war .” — Shel Silverstein

123. “Oh, I love hugging. I wish I was an octopus, so I could hug 10 people at a time!” — Drew Barrymore

124. “I cry at random things, like a flower, or someone giving me a present, or my sister giving me a nice hug.” — Naomie Harris

125. “Hug tight Hug often.... Because love travels through hugs.” ― Drishti Bablani

126. “Children are not unforgiving. You can punish them and they will hug you in a few minutes.” — T.D. Jakes

127. “The good part of having six kids is, there’s always one who wants to hug you and say, ‘Daddy, I love you.’” — John McEnroe

128. “In an ideal world, no one would talk before 10 am. People would just hug because waking up is really hard.” ― Zooey Deschanel

129. “You know, sometimes the world seems like a pretty mean place. That’s why animals are so soft and huggy.” — Bill Watterson

130. “Hugs aren’t pieces of pie that they’ll finish soon. There are big hugs for everyone around, and they will always be.” — Bernie Mac

131. “Giggle until you cry, Hug without asking why” — Terri Guillemets

Deep Hug Quotes

132. “Sometimes a silent hug is the only thing to say.” — Robert Brault

133. “However long a hug lasts, it doesn’t last long enough.” — Kyle Schmalenberg

134. “Being able to give someone a hug from the heart, it’s healing.” — Big Show

135. “If you have the grace to hug someone, never miss this sacred moment.” — Lailah Gifty Akita

136. “She had a lot of hugs to give, but not enough people to give them to.” — James Patterson

137. “The hug was a simple gesture. Perhaps, the end of the cold war. Perhaps, the fragile beginning of love.” — Mariyam Hasnain

138. “If I must die will encounter darkness as a bride, and hug it in mine arms.” — William Shakespeare

139. “I can still discern people’s weaknesses, but it doesn’t make me want to exploit them; it makes me want to hug them.” — Melissa Febos

140. “Hugs are so vital a thing that there should never be so few of them that you can count the ones you've had.” ― Christina Engela

141. “Hugs are a way to connect with others on a deeper level and show that we care." — John Paul Warren

142. “You can't fix things with a hug, but you can't make them any worse either.” ― Dean Koontz

143. “Be the first to hug and you will be the most to be the hugged” ― Sajid Baig

144. “With age, you get to a place where you don’t want to knock people out. You just want to give people a hug.” — Vin Diesel

145. “Your biggest critic and hater is likely yourself. Give yourself a hug.” — Richie Norton

146. "A hug is a warm embrace that says 'I care about you'." — A.D. Posey

147. “A hug is a reminder that we are not alone in this world." — Heather Wolf

148. “When a hug is this big, you feel it for days.” — Jessica Shook

149. “Ours are the arms with which God hugs and holds her children.” ― Sue Thoele

150. “Hugs should be available at the medical stores 24/7. Sometimes, they are the best healers for almost everything.” ― Minhal Mehdi

151. “The best thing I realized is that the various emotions are not intense when we compare them to the power of a hug.” — Ann Hood

Conclusion

We hope that with this fanciful list of hug quotes, you can make your special one’s heart flutter. Especially, if you had a small fight or big argument, and are looking for ways to patch up, send them any of these amazing quotes right away. We bet it will melt their anger away within seconds. After all, even a virtual hug has immense powers to release some feel-good hormones and fix things up just like romantic love quotes. Also, it is comforting and the most unique way to let them know that you are thinking of them. To give you a tip, bookmark your favorite hug quotes and send one to your beloved every day. This will not only make their day but also keep the spark of your relationship alive!

