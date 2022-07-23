Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 : Best deals on kitchen and home appliances that you should not miss

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is loaded with exclusive deals and discounts that are unmissable. It is time to save big on bigger brands and modernise your way of living without burning a single hole in your pocket. Amazon offers, sales, and deals of the day might look attractive but there is no chance to miss blockbuster and lightning deals on every small and big kitchen and home appliance. Scroll down to take undue advantage of the Prime Day sale.

Top Amazon Prime Day deals to watch out for in water purifiers

Water purifiers are a must, especially in the contemporary era. If you are planning to fit a water purifier and consume crystal clear water every day, here is the Amazon Prime Day Sale helping you to fit it into your budget.

1. HUL Pureit Eco Water Saver Mineral RO+UV+MF

Price: Rs. 22,500

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 13,299

2. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Aura UV+UF

Price: Rs. 16,500

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 10,499

3. Livpure GLO PRO++ RO+UV+UF

Price: Rs. 15,500

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 8,199

4. Eureka Forbes Aquaguard Marvel NXT RO+UV+MTDS

Price: Rs. 22,000

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 13,499

Top Amazon Prime Day deals to watch out for in mixer grinders

Whip scrumptious meals but not without an effective mixer grinder. Don’t own one? We have got you covered. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is live and so is the chance to vouch for the most gratifying mixer grinders of the season.

1. Butterfly Jet Elite Mixer Grinder

Price: Rs. 5,795

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 2,899

2. Prestige IRIS Plus 750 watt mixer grinder

Price: Rs. 6,195

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 2,899

3. Bosch Pro 1000W Mixer Grinder

Price: Rs. 10,590

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 6,599

4. Preethi Zodiac MG-218 mixer grinder

Price: Rs. 10,535

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 9,398

Top Amazon Prime Day deals to watch out for in kettles

Kettles are here to satisfy your craving for hot beverages. You can place them on the stove or on induction and enjoy your beverage without spilling it on the floor. Brew teas, coffees, or whip noodles instantly with a kettle lying in your kitchen. Scroll down and grab one straight away.

1. Pigeon Amaze Plus Electric Kettle

Price: Rs. 1,195

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 547

2. Prestige Electric Kettle

Price: Rs. 1,445

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 798

3. Butterfly EKN 1.5-Litre Electric Kettle

Price: Rs. 1,111

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 599

4. Havells Aqua Plus 1.2 litre Double Wall Kettle

Price: Rs. 2,995

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 1,288

Top Amazon Prime Day deals to watch out for in vacuum cleaners

Vacuum cleaners are a must if you are obsessed with cleanliness. And these vacuum cleaners are intended to clean floors in a home environment. Be it any time of the day you can clean your home with the most effective vacuum cleaners on sale. These cleaners will not only make your cleaning job easier but will help you in keeping your home neat and tidy.

1. Mi Robot Vacuum

Price: Rs. 29,999

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 19,997

2. Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner

Price: Rs. 9,995

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 8,487

3. Eureka Forbes Robo Vac N Mop with Powerful Suction

Price: Rs. 21,990

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 18,999

4. Inalsa Vacuum Cleaner

Price: Rs. 10,295

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 3,715

Top Amazon Prime Day deals to watch out for in fans

Keep your home easy and breezy with a powerful fan hanging off the ceiling or a pedestal fan. These fans are not only in your budget but also deliver what they claim. To revamp your home decor story, steal the best fans at amazon deals.

1. Havells Ambrose 1200mm Ceiling Fan

Price: Rs. 2910

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 1999

2. Bajaj Frore 1200 mm Ceiling Fan

Price: Rs. 2660

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 1299

3. Usha Mist Air Icy 400mm Pedestal Fan

Price: Rs. 2880

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 2599

4. Crompton Energion HS Ceiling fan

Price: Rs. 4480

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 2999

Top Amazon Prime Day deals to watch out for in water heaters

Start your day with a warm embrace. If you are a lover of hot baths then have a look at the best water heaters on Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022. With these at your home, you can make instant hot water for a perfect bath. Unwind your daily stress in hot showers and for hot showers you cannot miss these water heaters on sale.

1. Bajaj Splendora 3L 3KW IWH Instant Water Heater

Price: Rs. 5500

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 2699

2. Crompton Amica 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater

Price: Rs. 11500

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 6315

3. Bajaj New Shakti Neo Plus 15L Storage Water Heater

Price: Rs. 11500

Prime Day Deal: Rs. 5699

4. Havells Instanio 3-Litre Instant Geyser

Price: Rs. 4675

Prime Day Deal: Rs.3499

Looking for the best kitchen and home appliances? Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is the boon you are looking for. Head to Amazon and peep into the bag of offers, discounts, special offers and so much more. It is not just a sale day it is AMAZON PRIME DAY SALE that helps you snag everything you love at slashed prices. Buy now or regret it later!

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

