Avika Gor’s wedding with fiancé Milind Chandani to be live-streamed on television? Here's all you need to know

Avika Gor is among the most popular faces of Indian Television. Best known for her roles in Balika Vadhu and Sasural Simar Ka, the actress is making headlines for all the right reasons. Currently participating in a reality TV show, Pati Patni Aur Panga, along with her fiancé, Milind Chandani, the actress is all set to enter a new phase of her life, and that is marriage.

Avika Gor and Milind Chandani to get married on National television

Avika Gor and Milind Chandani visited the Siddhivinayak Temple in Mumbai today and began the celebration by seeking Bappa’s blessings. While talking to the media, the couple shared details about their wedding.

The Sasural Simar Ka actress confirmed that the couple will exchange vows on September 30, 2025. Interestingly, she will tie the knot on national television. She said, “Excitement ke saath saath nervousness bhi hai kyunki aisa bahut kam hota hai ki national television pe shaadi ho rahi ho aur phir uska telecast ho raha ho, aisa bahut rare hota hai.”

The actress further mentioned that their wedding will be telecast on October 10 and 11. “I'm just feeling very blessed kyunki logon ne audiences ne saalon se itna pyaar diya. Ab unhe mauka mil raha hai hamari Shaadi witness karne ka.” Shaadi ki date hai 30th September, jiska telecast hoga 10 aur 11 October ko,” added Avika.

Neha Kakkar, Sonali Bendre, and Radhe Maa to attend Avika Gor-Milind Chandani’s wedding

For the unversed, the couple will perform wedding rituals on the sets of Pati Patni Aur Panga, which is planned to be a grand spectacle. Several artists are expected to grace the special episode, making Avika and Milind's wedding more special. Neha Kakkar, Sonali Bendre, Radhe Maa, and others are likely to join the celebrations.

Reportedly, Avika Gor has been dating Milind Chandani for 5 years. They first met in Hyderabad in 2020. Milind Chandani got fame after participating in MTV Roadies Real Heroes. He also runs an NGO, dedicated to the upliftment of the unprivileged kids.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Parag Tyagi recalls final moments with Shefali Jariwala, says he had a feeling something was about to happen