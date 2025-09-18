Bigg Boss 19's Amaal Mallik reveals Anu Malik betrayed his dad Daboo and mother's struggles during pregnancy: 'She just smashed her hand on a cupboard...'

Bigg Boss 19 contestant and music composer Amaal Mallik has been making headlines with his candid revelations inside the house. Known for speaking from the heart, Amaal recently opened up about his family’s struggles, especially the hardships his mother faced during pregnancy and the impact of professional rivalry between his father Daboo Mallik and uncle Anu Malik.

During a conversation with fellow contestant Baseer Ali, Amaal recalled how his mother had to endure several difficulties while carrying him. He said, “Meri mom ko bahut kuch sunaya gaya when she was pregnant with me; they used to make her work a lot, as she was living in a joint family. One day, she just smashed her hand on a cupboard in anger. She went through all this to make us reach where we are today.”

Amaal Mallik talks about his father Daboo Mallik and Anu Malik

Amaal Mallik also revealed how the professional rivalry between his father Daboo Mallik and uncle Anu Malik created emotional challenges within the family. He shared that his father often struggled to deal with the lack of recognition for his work.

Opening up about one such incident, Amaal said, “I saw my father in a helpless situation, taking confidence pills after years of letting him (uncle) do whatever he was doing; my dad was called to the studio to record a song. Cut to my father going to a music shop at Yari Road, and the song which my father had recorded was playing in that place in Udit Narayan's voice.”

He added, “When my dad asked the shop owner, he revealed that the song is from a three-year-old movie. So, he (Anu Malik) just called my dad for a mock recording. He just took a three-year-old song, put Udit ji's voice on mute and made Daboo feel that he was giving him a chance.”

Here’s why Amaal Mallik calls himself a warrior

Reflecting on these family struggles, Amaal Mallik shared that he has carried the impact of his mother’s hardships since birth. He said that he has “womb trauma” because of what his mother went through. Despite the challenges, he believes these experiences made him stronger.

Amaal also added that everything his parents faced shaped him into who he is today. He called himself a “warrior” who continues to fight through struggles.

ALSO READ: Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Neelam Giri gets into verbal argument with Farhana over nominations, Awez calls her ‘weak’