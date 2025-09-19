Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Neelam Giri openly flirts with Amaal Mallik, Tanya Mittal’s reaction is too good

A new day in Bigg Boss 19 house, and new equations between the contestants have unfolded. Every year, we see new love stories forming in the house. And this year, it looks like the love season has already begun in the house. Neelam Giri seems to be falling for the singer Amaal Mallik, and their cute banter in the new promo will melt your heart.

Love in Bigg Boss 19 house

The promo begins with Neelam Giri sitting in the garden area and looking at Amaal Mallik, and with a smile tells him that he looks like ‘accha wala gunda’. She further clarifies, “wo accha wala gunda hota hai na, wahi gunda hai.” (You know the good goon, you are that). She then asks herself, “pata le kya isi ko? Lekin nahi patega. Try maar le kya ispe? Kya bolte ho? (Should I lure him? Should I try on him?)

Zeishan Quadri motivates her to make a move on Amaal. He even suggests to her what to tell him. He asks her to tell him that she likes him from the very first day. Tanya Mittal, who is sitting along with them, laughs and pleads with Neelam to go and make a move, as she wants to see what happens.

Neelam gets up in full confidence and goes and hugs Amaal Mallik. She then sits beside him while he is walking on the treadmill. Giri tells him that “zyaada body banaoge to zyada sundar dikhoge” and blushes. This makes the singer laugh.

Mallik then goes on to lift weights. Neelam asks him about the kgs he is lifting. When he says 40kgs, she then blushes and says that he can then pick her up as she is 60 kgs.

Well, it will be interesting to watch if something really happens between Amaal Mallik and Neelam Giri, or if it is just for fun.

ALSO READ: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Fans welcome Hiten Tejwani’s return as Karan Virani, actor says ‘feels wonderful’