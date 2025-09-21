Bigg Boss 19: Abhishek Bajaj’s sister slams Amaal Mallik and Kunicka for ‘unfair targeting’ in the house

The drama inside the Bigg Boss 19 house has taken a new turn as Abhishek Bajaj’s sister, Ekta Bajaj, publicly defended her brother. She took to social media to express her concerns over what she called “unnecessary targeting” of Abhishek by housemates Amaal Mallik and Kunicka Sadanand.

In her Instagram post, Ekta directly called out the contestants and the show’s official handles, including @colorstv and @jiohotstar, demanding accountability. She wrote, “Respect is a two-way street. Abhishek never got aggressive, but the way Amaal pushed and used such abusive and uneven words for him was absolutely wrong. If Abhishek had done this, everyone would have appealed for his elimination. Why isn’t any action taken against the culprits? Physical violence, character assassination, and what not has Abhishek been victimized for.”

Ekta also addressed Amaal Mallik’s behavior, questioning, “Such soulful music is being made by a person who carries so much hate in his heart?” She added a statement for Kunicka Sadanand, saying, “Being such an elderly person, why are you speaking so crass about someone? Shameful!”

Here’s why Abhishek Bajaj is in the spotlight

Abhishek has been repeatedly criticized by housemates for his behavior in the Bigg Boss 19 house. Some contestants have claimed he spends most of his time eating and does not contribute to household tasks. In a recent episode, he had a confrontation with Amaal Mallik over the portion of food he took. These incidents have sparked debates among fans, with some supporting Abhishek and others siding with the housemates.

Despite Amaal justifying his actions, the ongoing disagreements have drawn attention to how house rules are applied. Abhishek has faced accusations of being physically violent and showing poor performance during tasks. Yet, according to Ekta, these claims are biased and unfairly targeted.

Ekta’s strong stance has garnered reactions from fans and viewers of Bigg Boss 19. Many have expressed support for Abhishek, praising his family for standing up for him. Others have debated whether the housemates’ criticism is justified.

As the season continues, Abhishek Bajaj’s journey in the house and the family’s public interventions are expected to fuel further discussions. Fans are closely watching whether the show’s makers will take any action following Ekta’s statements.

