Parag Tyagi recalls final moments with Shefali Jariwala, says he had a feeling something was about to happen

Bigg Boss fame and Bollywood actress Shefali Jariwala passed away this year in June, leaving her fans and family in shock. Three months after her unfortunate demise, her husband and actor Parag Tyagi launched a YouTube channel in her memory. While dropping the first podcast, Parag talked about what happened that day and whether it was an accident.

Parag Tyagi reveals having a premonition about the tragedy

Filled with tears in his eyes, Parag Tyagi recalled the final day of Shefali Jariwala and opened up on little-known aspects of their lives. He mentioned that he had a premonition that something tragic would happen. Parag revealed that he took his pets on a walk. Meanwhile, he got a call from home that Shefali is unwell and struggling to breathe. He said, “Breathing ek ya do bar aayi, lekin body puri chhod chuki thi, main utha nahi pa raha tha.”

When they rushed to the hospital, the doctor declared that she was no more. “CPR mouth-to-mouth deke thodi si breathing lagi, awaz bhi aayi, but phir unhone kaha cornea move nahi kar raha hai," Tyagi added in a crackling voice.

Parag Tyagi recalls how Shefali used to plan everything for the future

The Pavitra Rishta actor further revealed that she used to plan everything for the future. While he asked her not to plan but to do everything now, she used to say, "No, no, let’s wait a little more, more money will come, then we can do everything easily.”

Emotional Parag talked about the universal truth about time, “We never know what will happen and when. There were so many things we still wanted to do. In life, we plan so much - what to earn, what to achieve - but in the end, it all slips away from our hands. She was wearing one of her favourite t-shirts, comfortable and paired with her pajamas. That’s all. Her jewelry, her branded clothes, her goggles, everything she loved collecting, were all left behind. She had such a passion for surrounding herself with beautiful things, and now it’s all just left as it was.”

For the unversed, Parag Tyagi has recently opened an NGO, Shefali Jariwalai Rise Foundation, in the name of his wife. The actor is fulfilling his wife's ultimate dream of providing education to unprivileged kids and empowering women.

