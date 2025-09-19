Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Fans welcome Hiten Tejwani’s return as Karan Virani, actor says ‘feels wonderful’

The popular television drama Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 has brought back one of its most loved characters. Actor Hiten Tejwani has officially returned as Karan Virani, making his much-awaited entry into Shanti Niketan. The reunion scene between Karan and Nandini, played by Gauri Pradhan, was one of the most emotional moments in the show so far. The episode reminded long-time fans of the golden days, while also keeping new viewers engaged.

Hiten Tejwani on returning as Karan Virani

Speaking to India Forums, Hiten Tejwani expressed his happiness about stepping back into the role. He said, “Yes, very, very happy to be back. No matter where you are in the world, your heart always belongs to your real home, and for Karan, that home is Shanti Niketan. I want to thank the creators, writers, Ekta Kapoor, and of course my fans, because they made this possible.”

The actor also revealed that fans had been asking about his return ever since Gauri Pradhan, who plays Nandini, rejoined the storyline. “They kept asking me, ‘Where is Karan? Why hasn’t he come back yet?’ Fans also wanted to see the kids and how the family dynamic would look now. I’m glad that moment has finally arrived. I’m back for good, and it feels wonderful,” he added.

What’s next for Karan in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2?

In the upcoming episodes, the makers are preparing viewers for new twists. Mihir will announce that Karan will now take charge as the business head of operations. This role had been vacant for a while, and his appointment will surprise Hemant. He will question Mihir about whether this was the same position once offered to him. Mihir will confirm his decision and hand over the responsibility to Karan.

Here’s where the drama picks up: this change is likely to create tension within the Virani family. With Karan stepping into an important business role, the storyline will explore fresh conflicts and shifting dynamics among family members.

The return of Karan Virani has not only brought nostalgia for fans of the original Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi but has also added fresh energy to Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2. The mix of old memories and new twists is keeping audiences connected to the show and eager to see what happens next.

ALSO READ: Smriti Irani compares her husband with Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi's Mihir Virani: ‘If you cheat on me…’