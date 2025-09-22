Bigg Boss 19’s Nagma Mirajkar breaks silence over Shubhi Joshi’s cheating allegation on boyfriend Awez Darbar: ‘If this relationship…’

Bigg Boss 19 contestant Nagma Mirajkar recently opened up about her journey on the show and addressed the ongoing claims surrounding her fiancé, Awez Darbar. After her eviction from the Bigg Boss 19 house, Nagma sat down for an interview with Siddharth Kannan where she shared her thoughts on the experience, her relationship, and the comments made by Shubhi Joshi.

During the conversation, Nagma Mirajkar was asked about Shubhi Joshi’s recent remarks, where she described Awez Darbar as “manipulative.” Nagma chose to respond calmly, focusing on her bond with Awez rather than external views. She said, “We are open with each other and maintain transparency. Whatever transpired, I was not with him during that period, so I won’t pass judgment on Awez. He is currently in the Bigg Boss house and cannot defend himself.”

Nagma Mirajkar stands by Awez Darbar

Nagma made it clear that she supports Awez completely despite the ongoing claims. She stressed that honesty and trust are the foundation of their relationship. “I stand by him. He’s in the Bigg Boss house at the moment, and I want him to succeed. I don’t wish for him to exit soon, but I hope he returns victorious,” she stated.

She also expressed that their relationship has grown stronger with time. “I’ve always aimed to progress positively. After all we’ve endured, we are now embarking on a significant journey together. We’re heading towards something as beautiful as marriage, and that’s a wonderful feeling that I want to cherish and anticipate.”

Here’s what Nagma said about wedding plans

Nagma further shared that once Awez is back from the Bigg Boss 19 house, they plan to celebrate this new phase of life with their families. She mentioned that marriage is the next step for them and she is looking forward to beginning this journey.

Nagma and Awez are among the most loved couples in the industry. Their chemistry was also highlighted on the show when Awez proposed to her inside the Bigg Boss house with a special song composed by Amaal Mallik. However, Nagma was the first contestant to be evicted from the season, along with Natalia Janoszek.

