Panchayat Season 5 release in 2026: Will Sachiv Ji stay in Phulera or move ahead?

Panchayat has become one of the most loved Indian web series, and fans can now look forward to Panchayat season 5, which has already been confirmed by Amazon Prime Video. After the massive success of season 4, released on June 24, viewers are curious about what’s next for the residents of Phulera. The upcoming season is expected to premiere in 2026 and, like all previous parts, will stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video.

Panchayat Season 5 release timeline and platform

The official announcement has confirmed that Panchayat season 5 release date is scheduled for 2026. While the exact month is not yet revealed, fans can expect it to arrive on Amazon Prime Video. The show will continue with its original team and cast, keeping the spirit of Phulera alive.

What happened in Panchayat Season 4?

The recently released Panchayat season 4 offered some key storylines that set the base for the next chapter. Manju Devi lost the village election, and Kranti Devi became the new Pradhan (village head). Meanwhile, Sachiv Ji, played by Jitendra Kumar, cleared the CAT exam, marking an important achievement for his character. These events have left audiences eager to see how the narrative will move forward.

The Panchayat season 5 teaser gave a glimpse of what’s coming, featuring a bottle gourd (lauki) as a symbolic element in the story.

Panchayat Season 5 cast and crew

The familiar cast is set to return in season 5. This includes Jitendra Kumar as Sachiv Ji, Neena Gupta, Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy, Faisal Malik, and Sanvikaa. The series is created by Deepak Kumar Mishra and Chandan Kumar, with the latter also writing the script. Direction is managed by Akshat Vijaywargiya and Deepak Kumar Mishra.

With its slice-of-life storytelling and relatable characters, Panchayat season 5 is set to continue the journey of Phulera village while answering many of the questions left from season 4. Fans can expect the same engaging mix of light-hearted comedy and everyday struggles when it premieres on Amazon Prime Video in 2026.

