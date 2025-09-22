Bigg Boss 19, September 21, Episode Highlights: Salman Khan schools Ashnoor Kaur and Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama evicts but there's a twist

Bigg Boss 19, September 21, Episode Highlights: Today's episode starts with Salman Khan entering the stage and talking to the contestants. The Dabangg actor confronts Ashnoor Kaur for not taking Abhishek Bajaj's name to save him from the nomination. He questions her ‘genuine’ friendship with Abhishek. The Patiala Babes actor clarifies that she got confused and played fair. Further, Mridul Tiwari, Amaal Mallik, and Nehal Chudasama claim that Ashnoor did so to get votes from the audience.

Salman Khan schools Ashnoor Kaur for taking away Abhishek Bajaj's credit

Later, in the episode, the Bigg Boss 19 host asks Ashnoor Kaur if she sacrificed her captaincy so that Abhishek Bajaj could win. Salman exposes her conversation with Awez, wherein she claimed the above-mentioned thing. Listening to this, Abhishek is surprised. The host asserts that it was Abhishek's efforts that he won the task and not her sacrifice. He also mentions that Ashnoor tried taking away his credit.

The next moment, Salman Khan tells Abhishek to review his bond with Ashnoor and play carefully. Not only this, but the Wanted actor also confronts Awez Darbar. He claims that although Abhishek considers Awez as his friend, the latter didn't take Bajaj's name to save him from the nomination.

Meanwhile, Salman reveals that Awez talks behind Abhishek's back and even calls him 'gadha.' Further, Bhaijaan praises Shehbaz Badesha for being an active player. He even appreciates Zeisha Quadri for taking the right stand on the issues of the house.

Nehal Chudasama returns to the house after being evicted

During the Weekend Ka Vaar, Kajol and her Trial co-actor Jisshu Sengupta join Salman Khan on the stage. The duo promotes their show, and later, Salman announces Nehal's eviction. But after a while, she enters BB's secret room and watches everyone's actions.

Furthermore, Uorfi enters the house, adding fun and excitement to the show. She introduces a game to test the bond of the housemates. Lastly, Nehal hears Zeishan and Amaal talking about her from the secret room.

