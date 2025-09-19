Bigg Boss 19 New Promo: Baseer Ali says, 'You play with words like a knife' to Gaurav Khanna, get into heated argument

The latest promo of Bigg Boss 19 for the September 19 episode shows an intense exchange between Baseer Ali and Gaurav Khanna, hinting at sparks flying in the house. The promo opens with Baseer cutting onions and teasing Gaurav, saying, "GK sir, You play with words like the knife my G." Gaurav responds calmly, "You got triggered yaar, mein toh normal baat karra tha" (You got triggered, I was just talking normally).

Baseer confronts him further, saying, "Direct question ka answer aap galiyo mein kyu ghumate ho" (Why do you twist the answer to a direct question). Gaurav replies, "Abey apni aadat hi nai hain idhar ki udhar karne ki" (I don't have a habit of beating around the bush). The tension escalates as Baseer adds, "Aap mein dum hi nai hain" (You have no guts), to which Gaurav replies, "Eddam nai hain" (Not at all).

Baseer explains, "Jaha muscle dikhana hain waha muscle dikhayege aur jaha massal na hain waha massal hi denge" (Where there is strength, we will show it, and where there isn’t, we will show the reality). Gaurav counters, "Ye Ironman show toh hain nai. Dimaag ka show hain" (This is not an Ironman show, it’s a show of brains). Baseer notes, "4 hafte mein aapka ye roop maine ab tak nai dekha tha aaj niklaa hain" (I haven’t seen this side of you in 4 weeks, it came out today), and Gaurav replies, "Yahi roop hain" (This is the real me).

Here’s what happened in the September 18 episode

The promo is set against the backdrop of a competitive task where housemates competed fiercely. Abhishek Bajaj, Neelam Giri, Awez Darbar, Nehal Chudasama, and Farrhana Bhatt showcased their skills, while tensions rose as Sanchalak Amaal Mallik and Abhishek clashed over task rules. Abhishek wanted Gaurav Khanna to join the rival team, but Gaurav refused, saying he did not want to get into aggressive exchanges and called it their team’s strategy.

After the task, team A, consisting of Ashnoor, Zeeshan, Abhishek, Tanya, Mridul, Neelam, and Shehbaaz, won by collecting the maximum gold bars.

Later, Baseer Ali was seen discussing Gaurav’s non-participation with Abhishek and Ashnoor. He asked, "I want to understand kiske basis par ye itna confidence dikha rahe hain ye, Awez, Pranit, Mridul or who is in his (Gaurav) favour. I see you all always together" (I want to understand on what basis he is so confident, with Awez, Pranit, Mridul, and those supporting him.).

Abhishek said, "Yaar, joh bhi unki strategy hai, mujhe lagta hai, I feel aapko participate karna chahiye, bhale chahe aap haaro yaa jeeto, aapko ye nahi darr hona chahiye ke main haar gaya toh kaisa lagunga. I feel he's super, duper afraid" (Whatever his strategy is, I feel he should participate. Win or lose, he shouldn’t be afraid of losing. I feel he’s very afraid).

Farrhana added, "He is image conscious" while Baseer observed, "He doesn't want to show his strength level dikhani he nahi hai... ke ek baar bhi utha ke patak diya Bajaj ne yaa Baseer ne toh gayi image, phir faith he nahi rahegi. I am telling you he is playing mysterious. He is playing mysterious aura that oh is it his trump card, arre ye phatega kya? But we know what is the truth because we are staying with him inside. He is doing it for Television audience, he is playing for the audience" (He doesn’t want to show his strength. If Bajaj or I lifted him once, his image would break. He’s creating a mysterious aura for the audience).

